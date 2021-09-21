Had a request for this – it’s happening now.
Reader Interactions
10Comments
-
1.
Thank you, mistermix. Listening to it.
-
2.
And. He just finished. Will have to look this up on C-Span. Go President Joe.
-
3.
@Elizabelle: The YouTube video above still works. Just go to the 32 minute mark.
-
4.
@Old School: Cool. Thank you.
Haven’t been following the UN news. I hope they barred Bolsonaro, if he truly is unvaccinated. No speech for you, Mr. Covid denier. Go glad-hand somewhere else.
-
6.
“His speech hit all the right notes for this audience.”
From Micheal Crowley, of the NY Times, on MSNBC. Wait, didn’t the NYT pre-supply him with some Biden diss? Where’s the both sides?
-
7.
I’m guessing here that they didn’t laugh at Biden the way they did at Former Guy.
-
8.
Oh my God, an address to the UN so boring I turned it off part way through. This is how it should be. I’m so grateful. Good job, Mr. President, and I mean that with all sincerity.
-
9.
Very aspirational speech that covered a lot of ground spoken with conviction. Now to live up to those goals here and abroad.
-
10.
@Elizabelle: I hope they barred Bolsonaro, if he truly is unvaccinated
He and his cronies were spotted eating outdoors at a taco stand or something last night in NYC, so he seems to be owning his unvaxxed-ness.
ETA: Oops — missed BC’s comment upthread. What she said.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings