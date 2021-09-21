Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Reality always wins in the end.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

It’s the corruption, stupid.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Infrastructure week. at last.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Not all heroes wear capes.

This really is a full service blog.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Everybody saw this coming.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / ‘A sickness in America’

‘A sickness in America’

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: 

A warning: I probably should have screamed this post into a pillow rather than writing it out. Just saying it might be best to scroll on by if you’re looking for uplift.

Still with me? Okay.

Tip O’Neill’s maxim, “all politics is local,” has been turned ass-over-tea kettle. All politics is national now. That has implications that we’ll get to in a moment.

Remember when the MAGA howler monkeys went ape-shit in Michigan last year in response to what were called “lockdowns” but were actually relatively light measures to restrict the spread of a pandemic that at the time had few effective treatments and no vaccines? Armed people stormed the statehouse, and a cabal of incompetent goons plotted to kidnap the governor. It turns out that was a dress rehearsal for a national production we all witnessed on January 6.

This year Governor Whitmer encouraged Michigan school districts to require masks but stopped short of issuing a mandate at the state level:

“Districts and local public health leaders should keep working together to implement mask guidelines and create buy-in at the community level, which leads to better outcomes and better adherence to policies that keep kids, teachers, staff, and parents safe,” [Governor Whitmer] said. “Together, we can protect ourselves from COVID and ensure kids keep learning in-person.”

That would make sense in an “all politics is local” world, but that’s not the world we’re living in. What happened instead is that the crazies trained their ire on local officials who tried to do the right thing.

The following incident happened in Kent County, Michigan, but similar scenarios have been playing out all over the country for more than a year:

After a woman attempted to run Kent County Health Department director Adam London off the road just hours after he issued a mask mandate for some schools last month, the health officer issued a plea to the Kent County Board of Commissioners.

“I need help,” London wrote in an Aug. 22 email to the county commissioners, which Michigan Advance received today after filing a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the Kent County Board of Commissioners last week. “My team and I are broken. I’m about done. I’ve done my job to the best of my ability. I’ve given just about everything to Kent County, and now I’ve given some more of my safety…”

“There is nothing to be gained by entertaining such people with dialog,” London continued. “In many cases, these are the same people who dismiss the plot against the governor [Gretchen Whitmer] as “just guys joking around” and the January 6th insurrection [at the U.S. Capitol] as a peaceful patriotic protest. I think it is a grave mistake to unnecessarily give them targets and platforms. There is a sickness in America far more insidious than COVID. You are more empowered to fight this disease than I am.”

Dr. London says the commissioners are “more impowered to fight this disease” than he is, which is true since they are elected officials and he runs the health department. But because all politics is national, the board demonstrated on a micro scale the macro problem we face as a nation: the Democratic members of the board signed a statement in support of London and the health department. The Republican members declined to do so.

According to the article, Republican members of the state legislature also predictably sided with the kooks. Several pulled a DeSantis, threatening to defund the county health department unless it rescinded the mandate. One member, Steven Johnson (R-Wayland), issued an official statement accusing London of overstepping his authority, stated that he (Johnson) would “refuse to follow their mandate” and encouraged citizens to “disobey this overreach into people’s lives.”

In his email to the board, London identified what we’re up against and what needs to happen:

“These are people who hope to force their views on others through intimidation, aggression, and their rhetoric suggests violence as well. I will not participate in witch trials in which the science I’ve presented, and the opinions of legitimate experts, is reduced to the same stage as people living in echo-chambers of junk science, salespeople, and Youtube videos. For the leaders of these misinformation campaigns, it’s never really been about our data; it’s been about their dogma.”

“If you want to fire me, or censure me, or pass a resolution condemning me, by all means please proceed. Do what you need to do your job. But first, let me share my prayer with you: I pray that people more powerful than me, Democrats and Republicans, rise up with one voice and say, ‘we will not tolerate or provide quarter for this nonsense in our part of America…’”

In 2020, we all hoped for a clear and unmistakable repudiation of Trump and Trumpism. We got half our wish — Trump is gone. But Trumpism is still with us. Those of us who live in red states are still essentially living the MAGA nightmare, and the same tribe of crazies who are making it impossible for the Kent County public health department to do its job have prevailed in our communities. You can see the results by looking at a COVID hotspot map.

Those of you in blue states have your own hordes of nutbags making spectacles of themselves at schoolboard meetings and other venues, at least in the rural areas of your states. According to polls, the pandemic-deniers are vastly outnumbered, even in places like Florida. But will we “rise up with one voice” as Dr. London hopes and put an end to this nonsense? That’s really the only question that matters, IMO. Otherwise, collective action on anything is impossible.

So, it’s ultimately up to voters, but before it comes to that again, I hope to Christ the elected officials we’ve empowered at the federal level already will use every tool at their disposal to oppose the authoritarian cult that is bent on destroying this country. The vaccine mandates the president announced a while back were a good start. I’m not a lawyer, but I suspect more can be done, such as vaccine mandates for all types of travel regulated by the feds.

How else can the feds turn the screws? They fund a lot of shit that goes on in states, and that can be a lever. The requirement that hospitals and facilities that take in Medicare and Medicaid dollars vaccinate employees is a great pressure tactic. Are there others?

How about agencies? Would it be possible for someone at the DoJ or other federal agency to have a talk with Lord Fish Stick von Haw Haw’s employer about the potential corporate perils of allowing “talent” to spread deadly misinformation during a pandemic? If so, it’s high time to have that talk. Etc. Again, I’m not a lawyer, just a citizen who’s spit-balling on a goddamn blog, but the feds have a lot of power. Are they using every bit of it?

Of course Republicans will screech about authoritarianism and censorship, but guess what, they already do, and they always will. Hell, one of the several contenders for the coveted “nuttiest GOP House member” crown recently published a fundraising video showing herself babbling about Democrats and socialism and then allegedly blowing up a car with a giant gun — a video that would have been absolutely indistinguishable from an al Qaeda recruiting YouTube if you just slapped a long beard on her stupid face.

We can’t let these crazies win, and we mustn’t let notions of comity or fear of retaliation when power changes hands stand in the way of a gloves-off effort against them using every legal means at our disposal right now. Because all politics is national, we need the most ruthless federal response we can legally muster to make the stakes perfectly clear and cut through all the “both sides” bullshit. If we wait until the election to address the “sickness in America” Dr. London warned us about, it will be too late.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • BGinCHI
  • CaseyL
  • dr. bloor
  • Emma from Miami
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • hells littlest angel
  • Jeffro
  • Kay
  • Ksmiami
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Nicole
  • Roger Moore
  • sab

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    3. 3.

      hells littlest angel

      Of course Republicans will screech about authoritarianism and censorship …

      … when they are not actively engaged in it. Or even when they are.

      I am at a loss as to what to do about these rotten motherfuckers. Wishing they would all drop dead hasn’t worked so far.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      I don’t know how it is now, but Kent County used to be owned by the DeVos and Van Andel families. Justin Amash was too lefty for them.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      BGinCHI

      It’s time to go to the mattresses, and a not insignificant part of the Democratic Party establishment are arguing over whether we should beg for a gaming license.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Roger Moore

      One thing we need to do is to change our language.  These people are not protesters or critics or skeptics.  When they show up at meetings and try to intimidate people who disagree with them, when they threaten officials who render decisions they don’t like, when they show up outside people’s houses armed to the teeth, and when they go further and do things like trying to run someone off the road, they’ve gone beyond that.  They’re trying to achieve through violence and threats of violence what they can’t win at the ballot box, and that makes them terrorists by any sane definition of the term.  We need to call them that and prosecute them appropriately.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      CaseyL

      Half the country, and one of the major political parties, have simply decided they want the US to be an authoritarian ethnostate.  They are terrorists.

      The other half are still trying to act according to rule and law, but dithering over the details.

      The DoJ and Biden Administration need to use the Patriot Act to imprison these terrorists, up to and including Trump, Eastman, and current elected officials.  But they won’t because it would be politically difficult, and “get in the way” of enacting a legislative agenda that (thanks to the terrorists who are elected officials) won’t get passed anyway.

      We are living in the middle of a revolution.  And we’re losing.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jeffro

      Whether it’s about the blessed debt ceiling, or the vaccine/mask mandate wars, it would be helpful if Dem leaders picked a night and gave a national address with the theme of

      • these are fights that we don’t have to have – there is certainly no shortage of things to fight about in this country! – but the GQP is picking them solely to try and rally their dwindling base
      • if they don’t knock it off, they will send markets tumbling and they will get another 700k Americans dead of Covid…or worse
      • it’s up to you, voters, and you, retirees with 401ks, and you, businesses big and small, to reach out to your Reps and Senators and tell them: no more.  No more votes, no more money, nothing.  Stop wrecking the country and pick some other issue to make your stand.  Be Americans for once, instead of Mitch McConnell’s and Tucker Carlson’s pawns.  We’re talking about the most basic elements of protecting America and Americans here.  Tell them ‘no more’.
      Reply
    11. 11.

      Nicole

      Excellent piece and I’m glad you didn’t scream it into a pillow.  I’m (regrettably) with you; I don’t know what the solution is.  I watched that Tucker Carlson bit about the mandate for a vaccinated military, and he sounded like a crazy person- like, who would believe the army’s intent is to get all the men with “high testosterone” to resign? (Which is also not how the army works)  But once propaganda gets into a person’s fear response, I think they’ll believe anything.  He also put up a slide from an alleged presentation of the military (to whom?  Didn’t say.  When and where?  Didn’t say) that included the 7 tenets of Satanism.  He railed about the US Gov’t promoting Satanism.  I paused the screen to read the tenets (Tucker did not; he rushed on to the next slide).  I read them to my husband and now he says he’s a Satanist (with some quibbles about tenet 4 but he says it’s impossible for anyone to agree with EVERYTHING in their faith).

      I
      One should strive to act with compassion and empathy toward all creatures in accordance with reason.
      II
      The struggle for justice is an ongoing and necessary pursuit that should prevail over laws and institutions.
      III
      One’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone.
      IV
      The freedoms of others should be respected, including the freedom to offend. To willfully and unjustly encroach upon the freedoms of another is to forgo one’s own.
      V
      Beliefs should conform to one’s best scientific understanding of the world. One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one’s beliefs.
      VI
      People are fallible. If one makes a mistake, one should do one’s best to rectify it and resolve any harm that might have been caused.
      VII
      Every tenet is a guiding principle designed to inspire nobility in action and thought. The spirit of compassion, wisdom, and justice should always prevail over the written or spoken word.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dr. bloor

      In 2020, we all hoped for a clear and unmistakable repudiation of Trump and Trumpism. We got half our wish — Trump is gone. But Trumpism is still with us.

      It’s not Trumpism, it’s Reaganism with a steroid-like boost of Gingrinchism on top. It’s been festering for 40 years, and we’re basically deadlocked in a dance where they break shit for however many terms of office they can minority-rule themselves into, followed by the occasional breather where D’s get a chance to clean up the mess and maybe do a bit of rebuilding.

      I’m pretty skeptical that there will ever be a meaningful turnaround re: this state of affairs, insofar as the game is so thoroughly fixed at this point. Packed courts, gerrymandered legislative majorities, and the fact that beyond the malevolent facists a huge portion of the American Center is “Center” because they’re routinely too stupid, ignorant, and/or apathetic to pay attention to what’s happening is the perfect recipe for devolution.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      I quite honestly think Congress should pass a resolution proclaiming that we are in a state of war with the SARS-Cov-2 virus and all its variants.

      This would arguably make treasonable, under the language of Article III, the spread of bogus information that aids the spread of the virus.  So if Fox News and Newsmax and OAN and the GOP politicians and the right-wing talk radio mini-Limbaughs all over America were to continue to spread their lies, they might find themselves facing charges of treason.

      And they’d deserve it.  We could repurpose Gitmo to contain their sorry asses.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kay

      I find the school disruptions unforgiveable. After all that kids have lost in this pandemic that these horrible, cynical ADULTS decided to make it impossible for schools to function is just reprehensible.

      They’re a minority. How is they have such a profound and wholly negative effect on this country? How long are people supposed to put up with this?

      The far Right have not contributed ONE THING in the course of the whole pandemic. It has been one fucking screaming hissy fit after another. I don’t know how it happened but 20% of the country have managed to wrap the rest of us around the axle, and the thing keeps spinning. You can’t get away from them. You send your kid to school, there they are, screaming.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.