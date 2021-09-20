Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Write it Down with a Fountain Pen, Close Your Eyes and Count to 10

Write it Down with a Fountain Pen, Close Your Eyes and Count to 10

by | 46 Comments

This post is in: 

I’ve been meaning to write a fountain pen post, but this AOC instagram screenshot (posted to the /r/fountainpens Reddit) jogged my memory. I’ll bury it because 9/10 of you won’t give a shit.

For me, fountain pens are an aesthetically pleasing way to write notes. Though I’m sitting in front of two computers with 3 screens at the moment, I still have a notepad and a fountain pen where I take notes in meetings. As AOC says, it helps my memory, and other people on my zoom calls don’t need to hear my keyboard clicking.

I started using fountain pens as a kid, but quit. The reason I quit was that the first pen I bought, a Sheaffer Targa, was too broad (it was US Medium, which is similar to a Japanese Broad) and using it on cheap paper caused it to feather and bleed. One of the issues with using a fountain pen is that most paper is cheap garbage, and fountain pens tend to bleed through, “feather” (the ink spreads out as you write) or pick up paper particles in the nib. So, if you’re a fountain pen geek, you inevitably become a paper geek.

Fountain pens come in nib sizes ranging from Extra Fine (EF) to Extra Broad. Just to make things more confusing, European and US fountain pens are all about one grade broader than Japanese or Chinese nibs. So, a Japanese Fine is like a Euro Extra fine. I like a fine nib, so I generally buy a Japanese F or a Euro EF.

The best place to get a fountain pen is at a good locally-owned stationery shop. These are becoming ever more hard to find. My “local” shop is a beautiful place called Wonder Pens in Toronto, but I also shop online at Goulet Pens or Jet Pens. A physical shop will let you try out different pens, and they usually have a big selection of paper and ink.

Fountain pens can be extremely expensive, but a good starter pen that will last a lifetime can be had relatively cheaply. In a later post, AOC identified her pen as a Kaweco Sport in EF. She’s a lefty which is why she prefers an EF, since it dries quicker, so she would get smears from dragging her hand across the paper. That pen retails for $25. You can get a set of 6 disposable ink cartridges for $3 and be writing for months. Or, you can purchase a cartridge converter for $6 and a bottle of ink for $12 and be writing for years.

My recommendation for first-time fountain pen buyers is to go to a stationery shop and try out a Pilot Metropolitan. For $19, it’s a great starter pen, or even a forever pen. I’ll be taking a long trip this year and the only pen I’m taking is a Metro and some cartridges. If you’re looking for the next step up, a gold nibbed Lamy 2000 is a really good pen, and I enjoy mine in EF. Another fun pen is the Pilot Vanishing Point – my EF in that pen is a little too dry for my taste. Both the Lamy 2000 and the Vanishing Point were designed in the 60’s and are pretty much the acme of mass-produced fountain pen design.

I’d steer away from Montblanc (I have one and it ended up leaking) — they’re sold as a luxury good but are overrated in my opinion. If you’re looking for something really cheap but often good, the Moonman and Wing Sung brands on eBay, which are often shipped directly from China, are fun purchases. For less than $10, and a long wait for the Chinese post, you can have a pen that writes as well as any other I’ve mentioned here.

For paper, I like Rhodia for Euro paper, and Maruman for Japanese. In the US, Field Notes generally uses good paper for their notebooks. Once you start using good paper, you’ll never stop. It is just so much better than the junk you get at OfficeMax or Staples. In the case of notebooks, Moleskine is like MontBlanc. It is widely known, but it is terrible for a fountain pen: it bleeds through and feathers. If you’re going to spend Moleskine money on a hardbacked notebook, my advice is to get a Rhodia instead.

One of the nicest places on the Internet is /r/fountainpens on Reddit. They’re as excited by someone posting their five-figure (or even six-figure – they exist) fp collections, as they are for someone who posts their first starter pen that was given to them by a parent or grandparent. They have a good wiki to get you started if you’re interested.

    1. 1.

      debbie

      I love fountain pens and had permanent stains on my middle finger from them, but now I press too hard and my scribble has become inscrutable. My writing doesn’t merit fountain pens; I need black medium ballpoints.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      RedDirtGirl

      I actually ordered an inexpensive fountain pen last week that is coming today! If I enjoy writing with it I will invest in a better one. Although a cheap one won’t really give me the feel for what a good quality one will be like.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      I have gotten away from writing notes and I agree it has hurt my retention.  Trying to get back to it.

      I went through a fountain pen period but never settled on one that I liked.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: I went through a Rapidograph period, emulating an admired classmate. That was a mess!

      Now I like Pilot precise rolling ball, fine point.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kim Walker

      My dad used to pick up “antique” fountain pen sets (in pretty boxes) at flea markets. He would occasionally gift one to me. I loved them.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      narya

      Oh my. I started using and buying fountain pens about 25 years ago. I’ve fallen away from using them, and, as a result, have a large collection of pens that I don’t use. (Though now you’ve sparked me to get them out and use some again . . . I do love them for writing, and I love them as artifacts as well.) There are few I want to keep, either because they have special meaning to me (the one I bought myself as a present when I turned 40; the one a friend gave me), but I would love to be able to sell the others, for a fair price. I have NO IDEA what that would be, and I don’t trust either my knowledge or the forums I’ve been able to find, so I’m kinda stuck. I bought them to use them, for pleasure, not as collectors’ items, and later found out that folks get VERY SERIOUS about them.

      If you think you might like some, let me know. I probably have a total of 20? maybe? I have a few Parkers, a Lamy, a couple of Waterman including an EF nib, IIRC, a Sailor. No Mont Blanc. A Conklin, at least one Pelikan (and I used to be able to get old Koh-i-nor drawing pens for cheap, a million years ago; likely still have the nibs around somewhere). If you’re interested, I’ll figure out the ones I’m willing to part with.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @RedDirtGirl: Exciting!  What are you getting?

      As long as the feed works and the nib is not bent a cheap steel nib pen will give you as good, or almost as good, a writing experience as an expensive gold nib.   One of my favorite pens is a ~$10 Wing Sung rip off of the Parker 51 that I ordered over eBay.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WereBear

      Before affordable laptops, I was a fountain pen fan. That’s how I drafted my novels, then typed them into my desktop.

      But now… I have a Mac laptop for podcasting and Scrivener, a Chromebook for blogging and commenting, a little rechargeable keyboard for my iPad, and Smartkey on my iPhone. I record voice files and run them through a transcription service. I even brainstorm with MindMeister!

      I just hate handwriting and always have. Especially since, with any speed at all, mine is difficult to read. For those with any kind of coordination, I understand it’s different.

      But a digital being am I, never an analog person be…

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Nicole

      This post exhibits extreme right-handed prejudice. ;)

       

      (Yes, yes, I know, fountain pen nibs are better made these days and it’s “possible” for a left-hander to enjoy a fountain pen, but I remember shredding those nibs as a kid, pushing the pen across paper, rather than drawing the ink out, the way right-handed writers do.)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Moar You Know

      Funny you should post this. I just got my first fountain pen, a $15 Waterman. Box of cartridges was maybe another $10. They’re fun.

      You’re not kidding about paper. Boy, you start noticing in a hurry that most paper is literal garbage.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kirk Spencer

      What I learned using fountain pens is they required me to pay more attention, and as a result my handwriting improved. Slowing down did the same. I can write legibly or I can write fast. Unfortunately most of my writing needs require fast.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      narya

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: Thank you for that link. Those forums always scare me, though; I have NO clue about all of those details (e.g., condition descriptions); I start reading and kinda freak out. I’d hate to under- or over-sell the condition, and I assume the “fair” price depends very much on that. But I will try to screw up my courage and figure it out, once I figure out the ones with which I’m willing to part.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      zhena gogolia

      My big problem right now is that students are no longer taught cursive. So I can’t ask for hard copy papers and write my comments on them — they can’t read them (although I have decent handwriting)! It’s very annoying. I have to use track changes, which seems so soulless.

      Get rid of all those CRT classes and teach cursive, dammit! (sarcasm)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      narya

      Also? I love this post and thread. Who knew there were so many fountain pen-loving Juicers?! Also also? I loved my rapidographs; they were my pen of choice for YEARS, and my gateway drug to fountain pens.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Chip Daniels

      As an architect, I enjoy having a pen I can use for both writing and sketching.

      I sketch and write all my notes with a Levenger Stub Pen which I bought at their Boston store in 2008.

      The Stub pen is delightful because it has a slightly blunted end, giving the lines a calligraphic feel where the strokes in one direction are thinner than in the other.

      Fountain pens are incredibly efficient- I have been using this same pen daily for 13 years, and there is zero waste- I use refillable plunger cartridge, with ink that comes in recyclable glass bottles.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @narya: Pre-COVID, larger towns had pen shows where dealers would come to buy and sell pens. DC had a big one, Toronto’s was smaller but was growing.  That’s another option after COVID.

      The pens you mention might still be in production.  If you google them, you’ll get the high end of your price range.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Nicole

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: So you’re saying you can’t be prejudiced because you’re married to a lefty? ;)

      Seriously, though, I’ll check out the pens you linked to, thank you!  I am always in search of options that make writing less grueling.  I can’t believe I used to turn in ten-page HANDWRITTEN papers, back in the day.  Especially pre-gel ink, which does make writing somewhat easier.   There’s a lefthanders site based in the UK that has a lot of pens, some gimmicky, some less so.  I’ve tried their left-hander fountain pen tip and it’s… okay.  Don’t love, though.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Gravenstone

      re. hand writing your study notes to improve their recall. In theory that works fine. In practice (at least for me), finding years later that they were written in the jargon of the subject at hand – which was clearly understood in the moment of writing – just makes them useless for coming back to at this later time. If anything, it’s both humbling and embarrassing to realize that “hey, I used to know all this shit!” Now, it’s off to the nearest Google search if I have to revisit most of those subjects.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)

      I love fountain pens. Any other kind of pen feels wrong to me. I had a way of losing pens, and that’s what got me onto fountain pens to begin with. I got a really great pen, with a great nib and it has a guilloche barrel and lid under clear blue enamel. I’ve had it for years now, and haven’t lost it, because it was something I spent a $300 on, so I take care of it. It’s like a part of my body now.

      As for paper, I like stone paper. Has anybody else tried that? It’s made of ground up stone. Doesn’t bleed and doesn’t tear. It’s great.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Another Scott

      I used to be a huge fountain pen fan, in late HS through grad school – cheap Parkers.  I bought Waterman pens as gifts, and still have a couple that I hope to get working again.  But I’ve had fountain pens leak too many times, and it’s a disaster if one leaves one in a shirt pocket when doing laundry…  :-/

      I typically use UniBall Micro pens now (e.g. <a href=”https://uniballco.com/products/vision-elite-rollerball-pens”>Vision Elite</a>).  Almost (but not quite) as smooth as a fountain pen, no maintenance, and the ink doesn’t smear.  Progress!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      laura

      Before he died my dad took me to the local stationary cards and wedding gifts store Corricks to buy me a fountain pen and ink cartridges. It’s a cross and I haven’t used it since after writing out notes after he died. I’ll have to unearth it and give it a go.

      I’m taking a drawing class and am currently deep into pencils. I just ordered a Musgrave sample pack and they came in a round box that looks like a pencil’s end with the eraser.

      I’ve been a handwritten notes for classes gal forever because I’m a visual learner and just can’t retain knowledge well other ways. I swear the muscle memory in my writing arm is the key and when I’m trying to think of something that just wont come to kind, the act of holding a pen or pencil and making writing like moves is the memory jog that brings it forth. I wish I had my grandfather’s beautiful Palmer Penmanship, but instead have a half cursive half print situation. I married a guy who is crazy about cheap hotel pens that only have an inch or so of ink in the long barrel.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ramalama

      @Chip Daniels: I briefly worked for an Engineering firm (delivering the rolled up plans on sepia maybe that’s what it was called) and had to go all the time to architectural firms. Everyone had such cool handwriting. Engineers, architects. I already had pretty good handwriting, but I stepped up my game while there.

      What’s your handwriting like?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Ken

      These comments are reminding me of the times I’ve stumbled into a camera discussion. I’ll just sit over here in the corner and smile and nod as terms like “f-stop” and “rapidograph” fill the air.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Central Planning

      I agree that writing is helpful for retention. To that end, I recently bought a Remarkable tablet. It’s almost 8.5×11, black-and-white, and uses eInk for the display.

      I bought it for 2 reasons:

      1. Writing for retention
      2. Writing-to-text conversion. It’s not realtime, but you can get a PDF with what you wrote if you want something searchable. Hopefully they do come out with a real-time conversion
      3. It’s hackable (linux underneath) so you can add/modify it.

      I like that the stylus gives you a slight scratching sound when you right so it has that pen-on-paper feel.

      I didn’t want to get an iPad or Android tablet for this, because I know myself – I would then start doing other stuff with it, like watching movies, checking email, or playing games.

      If anyone is interested, let me know here and I can give you a referral code to save 10%. Or, go to reddit and ask on the Remarkable subreddit for the referral code.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I love fountain pens, though it’s been a while since I used one. I typically write by hand at least two or three hours a day, and my daily go-to is a Pilot Precise V5 or V7 rolling ball. I detest regular ballpoint pens and refuse to use them unless I’m forced to sign a multiple-copy document.

      @Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.): Yes indeed, stone paper is wonderful to write on and, honestly, just to touch. It has a great feel to it. If only one of the disc-binder systems (Circa, TŪL, Arc, etc.) offered stone paper notebook refills, I would be a supremely happy girl!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ramalama

      Also, comic artist, writer, and MacArthur Genius Grant Awardee Lynda Barry is a huge advocate for writing ‘digitally’ …. she said at a sold-out book reading (600 people) during a blizzard in Montreal, said this while holding up her hands and moving her ‘digits.’

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Betty Cracker

      I inherited an old fountain pen from my great grandmother and tried using it on the job, but it didn’t take for daily use. It just feels weird to me in a way that slows me down, I guess because I grew up with ballpoints. My go-to cheap-ish ballpoint is a refillable Pilot Dr. Grip. It’s comfy and has a nice action.

      I take tons of notes by hand for work, so I go through a lot of notebooks and pen ink cartridges, and I am 100% convinced that writing them out helps me retain the info and nuances of conversations much better than typing ever could, even though I’m a pretty fast typist.

      I am old enough to have been taught cursive, but that never took either; I write in print much faster than in cursive for some reason. I used to get scolded for writing my homework assignments in print back when dinosaurs roamed the earth, but the joke’s on those cursive-promoting teachers as I can now write by hand in a way that is intelligible to Millennials and Gen Z. ;-)

      Reply
    45. 45.

      frosty

      @zhena gogolia: Having been a draftsman briefly, I ended up using a Rapidograph for several years; in fact I ordered a set of 4 or 5 in different sizes. They eventually became too much work. My favorite these days are Flair pens, with the semi-wide lines. They were the latest thing when I used them for taking notes in college.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      narya

      Okay, since we’re all here: what ink(s) do you all use? I have several pens that don’t use cartridges, and the bottle I have is pretty old, and this thread has inspired me to pull out my pens and use them, so I should get some new/good ink.

      Reply

