Today In Productive Counter-Political Action

The Oregon Democratic legislative majority is doing the most productive counter-political action that can be undertaken right now at the state level. They’re going to extreme gerrymander Oregon’s congressional delegation!

There’s a lot of legislative shenanigans that the Oregon Republican legislative minority can still take to try to stymie this, but this is the counter-political action that needs to happen in every state where the Democrats have a a trifecta and control of the redistricting process this year.

As it stands now, just through redistricting in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, the Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives in January 2023 before a single vote is cast. The only way to neutralize this is that every place the Democrats have control over redistricting, like Oregon and New York, they have to redistrict an extreme gerrymander. If New York would do that, they take Florida’s redistricting plan to create five new safe Republican congressional seats right off the table making it a wash. These five planned safe Republican congressional seats in Florida is all it takes right now to flip the House! If the other states where Democrats control redistricting also do this it would negate the redistricting gains that are also planned for Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. Last year’s Supreme Court decision on gerrymandering, which effectively and essentially removed the issue from being within the purview of the Federal courts, means that there are only two ways to overcome the extreme malapportionment that will be created as a result of redistricting. The first is to fight it in state court, but in a lot of these Republican controlled states, the state judiciary has been captured by the same Leonard Leo financed conservative and Republican interests that are now causing problems in the Federal judiciary. The second is to negate the effects of these extreme gerrymanders by putting equally extreme gerrymanders in place where Democrats have control to negate this as a way of taking control of the House of Representatives by picking the voters for the Republican candidates rather than having the voters pick the candidate they want to represent them.

Since we’re on effective counter-political action, let me skip over to effective civic action. It’s great that we’re going to have another women’s march. You want to really make it effective as civic action, here’s how. The march route needs to begin and end in front of Leonard Leo’s house. It needs to go past his office. From there it needs to go past his church. Then past his country club. And then culminate back at his house. You want to put fear into the conservative majority he has created on the Supreme Court? You don’t do it by demonstrating in front of Brett Kavanaugh’s house, you do that by demonstrating in front of Leo’s. You do that by making him afraid that his ability to manipulate the Federal courts and elections and redistricting from the shadows will be taken away from him. And you do that by taking it away from him.

You do not threaten his well being or his life or that of his family. Rather you make it clear that his days in the shadows are over. That no matter where he goes he will be politely and civilly protested. He doesn’t believe women have a right to privacy that allows them to make their own reproductive health care decisions. Nor does he believe people have a right to privacy that allows them to choose to use artificial methods of birth control. And he does not believe there is a right to privacy that would allow LGBTQ people the same rights to live, love, marry, live with, and/or have sex with anyone they want who consents to it. He thinks these decisions should all be subject to public scrutiny. If that’s the case, then his life should be subject to public scrutiny too. If you want to make sure that a message is heard loud in clear in the Supreme Court’s chambers that what the conservative majority is planning on doing, what they were hand picked by Leo to do, is not going to be acceptable, then the way you do that is you take Leo’s privacy away from him. If he steps outside, he needs to be in the spotlight. He shouldn’t be doxxed! He shouldn’t be SWATTed! He shouldn’t be touched! He shouldn’t be screamed at! His family members shouldn’t be bothered in any way!  No one should trespass on his actual property! No one should be offensive or obscene! But he should not be able to go get a cup of coffee without demonstrators following him with signs, filming him and his response, and broadcasting it all over social media. He doesn’t believe you have any rights that are not subject to his theocratic fascist delusions of grandeur. He needs to learn that he doesn’t have the right to make that determination and that his attempts to do so have consequences.

Again: protesting Leo should be, needs to be, and must be peaceful, civil, polite, and in line with all applicable laws. The point is to make him uncomfortable by peaceably assembling and demonstrating, not by violent intimidation or threats.

This is all contingent, of course, on us getting through the next two weeks or so without both breaching the debt ceiling, which will crash both the US and the global economy, and having the government shut down. McConnell has learned that his strategy of complete and total obstruction and opposition when a Democrat is president provides him with great rewards. He will not change that strategy now because if either, let alone both of these things happens, he knows that President Biden and the Democrats will be blamed, not him or his Republican majority in the Senate.

Time is running out…

Open thread!

    1. 1.

      Ksmiami

      No. They need to be running scared and fear us as much as they fear their fat, stupid over entitled base. Plus no more dinner reservations at the cool places

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      You do not threaten his well being or his life or that of his family.

      Pitchforks and baseball bats would be good, though, and much better than giant puppets and singing kumbaya…

      Reply
    3. 3.

      oldster

      You can be in favor of good government without surrendering unilaterally to the people making government worse.
      In fact, if you favor good government, then you must not surrender to them. Reciprocity, tit for tat, is our only hope.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Ksmiami: No. Stop, take a deep breath, and pay attention to what I’m actually saying in what I’m writing. You’re not going to win this by undertaking a campaign of proactive low intensity political warfare and violence. Doing that gives them what they want. It validates their delusions of victimhood and provides them with justification to crack down and restrict rights in the name of their poorly understood cry of “freedom”. Moreover, it provides them with the leverage to make the Department of Justice do it for them.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      McLean VA is kinda out of the way for a DC march…

      Leo looks like he’s 30 – I was picturing someone in their 60s at least.

      :-/

      There will always be monsters pushing this stuff. We need to mobilize people to change the laws so that the moneybags behind the monsters have less power.

      My $0.02. Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ksmiami

      I’m not a demonstrator in general- I say make sure whomever is backing these institutions gets dragged using modern technology media

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Another Scott

      Upcoming @FedSoc panel: “CAN YOU HAVE IT ALL? Can you advocate crushing children’s testicles, endorse an American policy of torture, attempt to overthrow the Republic, lobby to exclude children of immigrants from office, and still be warmly embraced by us? FUCK YES!”

      — OwMyPopehat (@Popehat) September 21, 2021

      Make joining or being associated with the FedSoc toxic, also too.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      Relatedly, …

      As of a few months ago (and still?), John Eastman, the author of the White House six-point plan for overturning the election, was chair of the Federalism & Separation of Powers Practice Group of @FedSoc. Any statement by them about one of their leading lights plotting usurpation?

      — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 21, 2021

       
      Busy folks.

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.
      (“Will it ever be RICO, @Popehat??!”)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Ksmiami: You’re not a demonstrator, but you’re agitating for actual political violence here? Really?

      Take a step back, a deep breath, and think hard on this.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kelly

      Oregonian here. If the legislature fails to pass redistricting the job passes to the Secretary of State, a Democrat. I don’t know any legislators of staff. My best guess is Dems will try to trade R’s some concessions on legislative redistricting for the House districts. I don’t know if the the Secretary of State’s redistricting is more vulnerable to court challenges. Last time the Leg agreed to a 4D+1R map after a lot of screaming.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      RaflW

      Anyone tracking Colorado? The first ‘nonpartisan’ trial balloon was awful. The first official draft was better (4 D, 3 R, one ‘swing’ but slightly D) but IMO still doesn’t really reflect a state that has voted D for president 4X in a row and handed Biden 55.4% – 41.9%.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ksmiami

      @Betty: here’s the email for that University’s Dean of Students:

      CUA-Dean of [email protected]

       

      I already sent an email saying having a fascist that upended the Supreme Court is probably not good for retention and admissions long term….

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Peale

      Since we are never going to undo the damage from Democratic voters losing their gumption to vote in 2010, the Party needs to do this. Find it hard to believe that Texas could get any worse than it is, but the choice is very clear that this has to happen.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kelly

      Correction: In the event of a legislative impasse Dem Secretary of State Fagan will draw Legislative Districts. A judicial panel appointed by the Chief Justice of Oregon’s Supreme Court will draw Congressional lines. Judges are nonpartisan on the ballots.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      piratedan

      I fully support Adam’s ideas… it’s nice to expose the puppetmasters… and shine the light on them.

      My biggest fear is what happens when they counter-punch, when peaceful demonstrations are met with Proud Boys and III%’s who show up to beat up the media and the protestors and out local LEO’s do NOTHING.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ksmiami

      He has a summer mansion in Northeast Harbor near Bar Harbor Maine and helped raise a ton of money for Susan Collins’ re-election as well… I’d pay off tradesmen to stop working for him… make his life less comfortable

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kelly

      @Philbert:I’m all for it but a problem in Oregon has a high quorum threshold and the GOP will walk out.

      Yep. Oregon Dems need to submit an initiative to the voters to change the quorum to 50%+1

      Reply

