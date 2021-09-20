Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Make The GOP & Its Enablers Eat It

I don’t think respectable conservative ladies like Ms. Rubin permit themselves (at least in public) to flip off those who have offended them. But after this weekend’s Media Mudlarks mean-girl kerfuffle, this seems to me like a reasonable substitute:

Republicans haven’t made many allies nor changed many minds since President Biden took office. To the contrary, they remain invested in opposing overwhelmingly popular measures. Biden’s economic agenda maintains a high level of support (generally 60 percent or more); the GOP’s unfavorable ratings are sky-high; and voters consider Republicans more extreme than Democrats. Republicans have drawn a line in the sand on vaccine mandates — which a large majority of Americans support. Certainly, Biden’s poll numbers are down — but that has not inured to Republicans’ advantage in any noticeable way, in part because they insist on sticking to their unpopular, ludicrous positions (e.g., downplaying or denying domestic terrorists’ Jan. 6 insurrection).

As for the Republicans’ anti-mandate hysteria, the death tolls and misery are practically off the charts in deep-red states. And governors endangering children and other residents by blocking mask and vaccine requirements have seen their popularity plummet.

Meanwhile, the MAGA crowd still fanning the flames of the “big lie” have been on an embarrassing losing streak (though one would be hard-pressed to find “Republicans in Disarray” headlines)…

None of this means that the Trumpist threat is gone or that the majority of Republicans have emerged from the alternative universe constructed by right-wing media. We surely have not defused Republican efforts to suppress voting and install mechanisms to overturn unfavorable results. House members still wink and nod at, if not embrace, violence. However, when a movement depends on the triumphant victory and constant “winning” to feed toxic masculinity, losses — embarrassing losses — can be especially debilitating. Fizzled rallies deplete the MAGA crowd’s excitement and allure.

Democratic strategist James Carville has counseled candidates to throw drowning opponents an “anvil.” How should Democrats (and those defending democracy) put that into practice?

First, a massive show of police force worked on Saturday. Law enforcement with consequences for criminal conduct is essential. Keep the peace. Investigate wrongdoing and domestic terrorist plots. Prosecute where appropriate. (That should apply to the instigators, enablers and funders of the Jan. 6 riot, up to and including the former president.) We will need a robust security presence to prevent voter intimidation and violence during and after elections.

Second, Democrats must tie every single Republican on the ballot for House and Senate to the lies they have enabled and the ludicrous stunts of the former president. (A letter telling the secretary of state of Georgia to decertify the election takes the cake.) Republicans have rationalized or simply tried to ignore indefensible conduct; now they must be held accountable for their loyalty to a dangerous cult leader. Candidates for office who remain allied with an authoritarian movement led by a crackpot should expect to be mocked, shamed and denounced.

Third, it’s precisely the right time to make adjustments in the Senate filibuster rules to enable passage of basic voting rights legislation. Democrats have replete evidence of Republicans’ utter unreasonableness and irresponsibility (e.g., refusal to agree to the Jan. 6 commission, refusal to raise the debt ceiling). They have examples of the GOP’s intent to impose minority rule by whatever means necessary. Accordingly, Democrats wary of reforming the filibuster in the MAGA era should feel compelled to give up the notion that the filibuster is sacrosanct…

    13Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      The GOP knows that if they are noisy enough, some marginal voters on our side will just throw up their hands and tune out. It’s important for us to remain focused.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I don’t understand the “Media Mudlarks mean-girl kerfuffle” reference, and clicking through doesn’t help because Twitter has now made it impossible for non-subscribers to pursue a thread or replies that might provide some context. Can anyone explain what went on, or point me to a friendlier link than Twitter? Thx.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MJS

      @SiubhanDuinne: ​
        As far as I can tell, Politico did their usual crap job on a piece on Jennifer Rubin, asked for comment from Rubin prior to publishing, Rubin responded with an email titled “Off the Record” dragging Politico, Politico published the email in its entirety. Seems like Politico thought it would make Rubin look bad, but it actually had the opposite effect.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

       

      Brits Dominate Emmys (Again) With More Than Half Of Primetime Awards Given To UK Series & Talent

      British talent and shows in general will be celebrating after another night of dominating America’s top television awards night. More than half of the Primetime Emmy Awards were given to Brits, with Deadline’s calculations counting 14 of the 27 awards. That’s not even counting the Best Comedy Series award for Ted Lasso, a very British show about football, or Jason Sudekis Lead Actor in a Comedy Series win (although we are counting Gillian Anderson, who grew up in the UK, and New Zealand director Jessica Hobbs’ wins for The Crown).

      America doesn’t win anymore. Thanks O’Biden

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MomSense

      I’m not going to shed a single tear for J Rubin or act like it’s a big fucking deal that she is finally engaging with reality by supporting Democrats. Her criticism of President Obama was racist AF and I haven’t seen any reflection on that part of her former self.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Anne Laurie

      @SiubhanDuinne: Sorry, I forget not everybody is as OCD as I am…

      Long story (not) short (enough), a Politico hack — but I repeat myself — decided the end of the High Holy Day observance would be a great time to pester Rubin about Politico‘s upcoming ‘She *used* to be a Republican, you know, but now she can’t sit with us any more’ hit piece.  Rubin responded by telling him that wasn’t journalism, it was mud-flinging.  Whereupon a great many Extremely Serious Villagers (including Maggie Haberman and, you guessed it, Glemm Greenwild) proceeded to throw vast kabuki performances on Twitter about the *incivility* of not showing due respect for Politico, especially from somebody who used to be a Republican, not that they wanted her back or anything…

      (Neera Tanden spoke up for Rubin, if that adds anything to your understanding of the situation.)

      There are people who will never forgive Rubin for things she said about President Obama, and I respect that, but this latest social-media exercise is a pretty good example of why sane people don’t let their friends vote Republican any more.

      Reply

