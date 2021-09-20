i’m not a good person. i shoot for better than average and i think i hit it more times than not. it’s fine. https://t.co/y73vwrWTOk — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) September 20, 2021

‘Better than average’ is a good target. If only because once you get into the habit of thinking of yourself as A Good Person, you end up justifying all your most ignorant, horrific impulses…

the fascination with kid-gloving trump supporters like they’re some sort of alien species journalists are on safari to see continues and meanwhile nobody wants to ask biden voters about their perspectives because it’s boring tv https://t.co/lVvxRkMDTW — kilgore trout, ron desantis spokesperson (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 20, 2021

(Reminder for the youngs: Ted Koppel first came to public attention intoning AMERICA HELD HOSTAGE, gleefully kneecapping President Carter in support of the GOP Death Cult. I am convinced he remains among us because, to use the old proverb, Hell doesn’t want him and Heaven won’t have him.)

these are not stupid people. they know enough to be too ashamed to say what it is they really feel. they’re highly functional and aware of what they can and cannot say. and the media goes on supplying the cover of “look at these cute simpletons isn’t it something!” — kilgore trout, ron desantis spokesperson (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 20, 2021

there are hundreds of great journalists who could’ve gotten on this train and asked real questions. cbs picked the guy they knew would just gently poke at the subjects, like some sort of tranquilized and casually bemused guidance counselor — kilgore trout, ron desantis spokesperson (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 20, 2021

the takeaway from that ted koppel interview is that it’s okay for people to say the most horrific and xenophobic shit about immigrants but we’re all supposed to nod and respectfully ponder the feelings of a bunch of dumb fucking crackers. no thanks. https://t.co/QNPZjiDEdN — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) September 20, 2021

Ergo: