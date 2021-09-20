Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: Words to Live By

Monday Evening Open Thread: Words to Live By

4 Comments

‘Better than average’ is a good target. If only because once you get into the habit of thinking of yourself as A Good Person, you end up justifying all your most ignorant, horrific impulses…

(Reminder for the youngs: Ted Koppel first came to public attention intoning AMERICA HELD HOSTAGE, gleefully kneecapping President Carter in support of the GOP Death Cult. I am convinced he remains among us because, to use the old proverb, Hell doesn’t want him and Heaven won’t have him.)

Ergo:

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      Another Scott

      In case you have been wondering how the brainiacs would have installed TFG as Emperor, here’s a 6-step plan.

      Of course, it didn’t and wouldn’t work (there weren’t multiple slates of electors from any state). The GQP is still hoping for some One Weird Trick in future elections. We have to turn out no matter what obstacles they put up.

      via –

      A president tried to overturn the election on January 6 https://t.co/ssNYu6BBJc

      — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) September 20, 2021

      Cheers,
      Scott.
      (“Who is sure that Laurence Tribe is flattered.”)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Miss Bianca

      Wondering what that last tweet is about: “California Dems are not good at governing”? Does the Twitterer offer any evidence for this assertion, or is this one of those “even when we win, we’re losing among the Smart Set” situations?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’d almost completely forgotten about Ted Koppel. Is he with CBS now?

      the fascination with kid-gloving trump supporters like they’re some sort of alien species journalists are on safari

      I’ve been saying for years, to most of our mostly white press corps, especially in the management offices, people like these are noble savages. “We know these good doughty heartlanders aren’t racist. So why does this patriotic American– just look at his T shirt!– think BLM did 1/6?”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      PsiFighter37

      I didn’t even realize that Ted Koppel was still alive.

      Reply

