Late Night Open Thread: Maureen Dowd Will *NOT* Be Bested…

Late Night Open Thread: Maureen Dowd Will *NOT* Be Bested…

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Ross Doubthat had his much-mocked noticed ‘Covid: If *I’m* Not Affected, How Bad Can the Pandemic Really Be?’ column. Thus challenged, MoDo throws down!

No, really:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez… said her “Tax the Rich” turn at the Met gala “punctured the 4th wall of excess and spectacle.” Sure, whatever.

Maybe it wasn’t what Karl Marx had in mind. Bernie Sanders wouldn’t have done it. But if A.O.C. wanted to get glammed up and pal around with the ruling class at an event that’s the antithesis of all she believes in, a gala that makes every thoughtful American feel like Robespierre, she should have just gone for it.

Don a beautiful dress, let helpers carry the train, have fun and ignore the inevitable charges of hypocrisy. She should have adopted the philosophy of another frequent guest of that gala, Kate Moss: never complain, never explain…

(Nastygram subtweet to Anna Wintour: Why have I, the fabulous celebrity Maureen Dowd, never been invited to your big shiny NCY party?!?)

Late Night Open Thread: Maureen Dowd Will *NOT* Be Bested...

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

    10Comments

    4. 4.

      Comrade Colette

      @Winston: How many places* in a tumbril?

       

      *in the sense of seats, of course. Although we could probably fit more in if they stand.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Winston

      @Comrade Colette: I think the Governor and Senator in Florida will fill the front. Don’t know about the locals. All I know is that people are really pissed about Rs in Florida. If you haven’t already done so call your county election board to re re-register for mail in ballot. It has expired.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      scott (the other one)

      Was just reading a new TPM piece, by the second graf was squinting my eyes in confusion, not recognizing the world being described, by the fourth graf was getting angry, then realized I hadn’t checked the byline. Yep, John Judis. Of course. All the other writers are between good and excellent but consistently sucks. Props for consistency, I guess, but why JMM keeps him around is beyond me.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Tony Jay

      I guess that makes it official. When the Mean Girls just cannot stop talking about how stoopid and, like, embarrassing the new girl’s prom dress was, she must have looked really good and made one hell of an important statement.

      No one could possibly have predicted, yadda yadda.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      hoodlet

      Maureen Dowd has spelt out the bit that has been implicit in much of the commentary. Only the rich are entitled to enjoy high culture: it belongs to them: the Met gala ‘makes every thoughtful American feel like Robespierre’.

      Going to it means ‘to get glammed up and pal around with the ruling class at an event that’s the antithesis of all she believes in’.

      Me, I was raised to know that high culture is the work of people like AOC and not like Maureen Dowd. Being taught that great work and intense skill belong to a particular class, from which the composers, singers and instrumentalists mostly don’t come, is absurd however often repeated.

      When I go to a great gallery, or a great concert, or a great film, or read great literature, I’m not palling around with the ruling class. Nor am I doing something that is antithetical to my union membership, or my working class origins, or my working life. Anyone who says I am doing those things is trying to exclude me from some of the finest in human achievement…as if, somehow, that achievement is alien to me and to my concerns. Tell it to the Marines!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lofgren

      These people are so offended that a 21st century politician is failing to follow the rules of etiquette of a 20th century supermodel. Talk about a category error.

      Reply

