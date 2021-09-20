Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Greetings from Turtle Bay

…where the United Nations General Assembly has begun! This is always a fun time in the neighborhood, mostly because I like the vibe, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t also get a kick out of hearing people complain about traffic disruptions in Midtown Manhattan.

Today’s big disruption struck a little close to home, though—I wasn’t allowed to leave my block because somebody called “the president” was going to be passing by. I believe this is the closest I have been to a president (and the closest I’m likely to come for a while):

Greetings from Turtle Bay
What a jerk!

What’s going on in your neighborhood?

    5. 5.

      dilbert dogbert

      Back in the day Big Bad Bill landed at Moffett Field and us Silly Serpants got to view the ceremony.  The veting was minimal.  My camera was inspected by a young woman and handed back to me.  I was in the first row of greeters and thrust my camera in his face and took pictures.  It was fun watching.  Bill was certainly having fun.

      I don’t know if this site allows links to Shutterfly.  If it does I can post a link.

    6. 6.

      debbie

      I always hated that week in NYC. I remember standing at 57th and 3rd for a half-hour waiting for GHWB’s motorcade, and years later Clinton’s, to zip by.

    8. 8.

      NotMax

      Lived for a time at 40th and 2nd. Frequently had occasion to go up and down the stairs at the rear of Tudor City, which let out right across from the UN.

    9. 9.

      dr. bloor

      I’d be lying if I said I didn’t also get a kick out of hearing people complain about traffic disruptions in Midtown Manhattan.

      What’s your taste for tales of uber-backups on the Hutch, Cross County, and Henry Hudson this morning because the commuter flow to the East Side was shut down?
      ASKING FOR  FRIEND.​

    10. 10.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      I’m watching the election returns for the Canuck election and the commentators are complaining that the 35 day election season was toooo long.

    12. 12.

      Dan B

      In other U.N. news Bolsonaro was made to eat outside at a pizza joint because he wouldn’t show proof of vaccination.

    19. 19.

      Doug R

      I remember one of the times during the Obama/Biden era when there was a summit in Vancouver we saw Air Force 2 take off and fly over us, probably with Biden aboard.

