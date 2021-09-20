…where the United Nations General Assembly has begun! This is always a fun time in the neighborhood, mostly because I like the vibe, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t also get a kick out of hearing people complain about traffic disruptions in Midtown Manhattan.

Today’s big disruption struck a little close to home, though—I wasn’t allowed to leave my block because somebody called “the president” was going to be passing by. I believe this is the closest I have been to a president (and the closest I’m likely to come for a while):

What a jerk!

What’s going on in your neighborhood?