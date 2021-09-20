The Women’s March returns to Washington on October 2 to rally in support of reproductive rights. Marches are being organized in every state two days before the Supreme Court reconvenes for the October term. The event was announced on September 2, the same day Texas’s new abortion legislation went into effect, banning abortions after six weeks and giving Texans the power to sue abortion providers. In the dark of night, the Supreme Court voted to uphold the legislation in a 5-4 majority. Texas’s anti-abortion laws are now the most restrictive in the country.

We don’t say this lightly: we’re at grave risk of losing our reproductive freedoms. All of us need to fight back. That’s why on October 2, we’re marching in every state. Pledge to march with us and over 90 organizations to #DefendAbortion: https://t.co/l2M5GOCYb3 — Women’s March (@womensmarch) September 2, 2021

Women’s March events scheduled for Saturday 10/2 – the same week that SCOTUS is going to be ruling on a crucial Abortion Rights case.

I got this note from Uncle Ebeneezer:

The Women’s March and Planned Parenthood are planning some big actions that weekend. My local PP is doing a parade/rally and I want to promote it since I know we have several Pasadena peeps at BJ. Anyways, might be good to have a dedicated thread for actions throughout the country. ~UncleEb

Is anyone planning to go to the Women’s March in Washington DC on Oct 2? Or a state march? Are your communities participating? Anyone interested in meeting up with other BJ peeps?

If you know anything more about this march, or about activities in your neck of the woods, please let us know in the comments.

