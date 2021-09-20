Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Peak wingnut was a lie.

This blog goes to 11…

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Not all heroes wear capes.

This fight is for everything.

Consistently wrong since 2002

I’m only here for the duck photos.

The house always wins.

There will be lawyers.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

Women: they get shit done

Everybody saw this coming.

Let there be snark.

We still have time to mess this up!

I really should read my own blog.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

The willow is too close to the house.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Dig Out Your Pussy Hats, Women Are Marching Again

Dig Out Your Pussy Hats, Women Are Marching Again

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: 

We Have Agency, Let's Use It

The Women’s March returns to Washington on October 2 to rally in support of reproductive rights.

Marches are being organized in every state two days before the Supreme Court reconvenes for the October term.

The event was announced on September 2, the same day Texas’s new abortion legislation went into effect, banning abortions after six weeks and giving Texans the power to sue abortion providers.

In the dark of night, the Supreme Court voted to uphold the legislation in a 5-4 majority. Texas’s anti-abortion laws are now the most restrictive in the country.

Dig Out Your Pussy Hats, Women Are Marching Again

Women’s March events scheduled for Saturday 10/2 – the same week that SCOTUS is going to be ruling on a crucial Abortion Rights case.

I got this note from Uncle Ebeneezer:

The Women’s March and Planned Parenthood are planning some big actions that weekend.  My local PP is doing a parade/rally and I want to promote it since I know we have several Pasadena peeps at BJ.  Anyways, might be good to have a dedicated thread for actions throughout the country.  ~UncleEb

Is anyone planning to go to the Women’s March in Washington DC on Oct 2?   Or a state march?  Are your communities participating?  Anyone interested in meeting up with other BJ peeps?

If you know anything more about this march, or about activities in your neck of the woods, please let us know in the comments.

Oh, and here is your daily Jen Psaki.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Scout211
  • The Thin Black Duke

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    2. 2.

      Scout211

      And the Mississippi abortion case is now on the docket for December 1st. Ugh.

      Washington (CNN)The Supreme Court will hear a case concerning a Mississippi abortion law on December 1, the court announced on Monday, teeing up one of the most substantial cases of the term in which the justices are being asked to overturn Roe v. Wade.

      The Mississippi case — the most important set of abortion-related oral arguments the court has heard since 1992 — comes as states across the country, emboldened by the conservative majority and the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the high court, are increasingly passing restrictive abortion-related regulations, hoping to curb the constitutional right first established in 1973 in Roe and reaffirmed in 1992 when the court handed down Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.