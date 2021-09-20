Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Did anyone watch the Emmys?

There wasn’t a thread on it, but we can’t expect Anne Laurie to hold up the entire world, now can we? Anyhoo, I did not watch the Emmys, but I did see a few clips of my favorites’ speeches over coffee early this morning.

I was pleased that Kate Winslet and Julianne Nicholson both won awards for their work in “Mare of Easttown,” which I highly recommend. It was also gratifying that the excellent Jean Smart (also in “Mare”) won an award for her role as the hilarious Vegas comedy diva in “Hacks” (also highly recommended) and that Evan Peters also picked up an award for his stand-out performance as Detective Zabel in “Mare.”

Weirdly, I couldn’t find a decent Emmys highlights clip on YouTube (now I’m starting to wonder — did it even happen?), but here’s something kind of related that is fascinating (to me, at least) — it’s about dialect coaches and how their role in TV and film has grown in importance over the decades:

The segment suggests that Meryl Streep’s performance in “Sophie’s Choice” in the 1980s sparked a golden age of dialect coaches and that they should maybe be recognized as essential to show design, as are costume designers, etc. Interesting idea!

Tangentially, I’ve often wondered why some folks find it so easy to imitate accents, whereas it is completely beyond the linguistic capabilities of others. I am firmly in the latter category and have often wished I could do a passable Scottish brogue, if only to better tell that joke with the punchline “But ye fuck ONE goat…”

Anyhoo, you can find a complete list of nominees and winners courtesy of CBS News here. Looks like “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso” cleaned up. I haven’t seen “Lasso” yet but will do a free trial of Apple TV one day and binge it. (I can’t justify another subscription at present.)

I’m a fan of “The Crown” and thought Olivia Colman was terrific as the Queen. Josh O’Connor — who portrayed Prince Charles with a convincing stoop-shouldered mixture of hauteur, misery and awkwardness — also took home an award, as did Gillian Anderson for her performance as Maggie Thatcher. I thought Anderson nailed Thatcher’s speech patterns, but a British friend tells me I am SO wrong about that, so I probably am.

I was sorry there weren’t two outstanding lead actress awards to give out because Anya Taylor-Joy deserved one for “The Queen’s Gambit” too. I’ve heard that Michaela Coel’s performance in “I May Destroy You” was also off-the-charts great, but I haven’t had the courage to watch that show yet. Same with Elizabeth Olsen in “WandaVision,” which I also haven’t seen but intend to eventually.

Opinions on who got robbed, who’s overrated, etc.? Otherwise, open thread.

CAUTION: Thread may contain spoilers, and that’s A-OK with me. Avoid it if spoilers piss you off! (BTW, we need an entirely new spoiler etiquette for the streaming age, but I am not the gal to write it.)

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      Old School

      I watched the first 90 minutes or so. DVR’d the rest, but probably won’t ever watch it.

      Did enjoy Ted Lasso, so feel like they deserved to win a bunch. The AppleTV subscription has lapsed, but will probably watch season 2 at some point.

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I … have often wished I could do a passable Scottish brogue, if only to better tell that joke with the punchline “But ye fuck ONE goat…”

      Also vital for the joke whose punchline is “The regiment voted ‘Aye’.”

    4. 4.

      UncleEbeneezer

      If you love Gillian Anderson, her performances on Sex Education and The Fall are even better than The Crown (which I love but found her Thatcher kind of annoying).

      You’re absolutely right about Taylor-Joy and Coel. Both deserved an Emmy, even more than Colman, imo.

      I’m still trying to figure out how Sex Education, Snowfall and For All Mankind keep getting ignored by the Emmys.

    5. 5.

      Citizen Alan

      I’m disappointed that WandaVision didn’t do better given the extraordinary number of nominations it got. Then again, it’s not surprising given the general disdain the Emmy (and Oscar) voters have for genre shows. At least Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez won Outstanding Lyrics and Music for “Agatha All Along,” though they should have won for Title Song(s) as well.

    6. 6.

      Mandarama

      I am so not into sports OR television, and I absolutely love Ted Lasso. My kiddo dragged me into watching it, and now I’m in love with both Ted and Roy Kent, which I recognize is fairly schizophrenic. 🤔

      Reply
      FelonyGovt

      Didn’t watch it, but I’m pleased about the Ted Lasso honors. What a great show. Before I watched I thought the premise sounded predictable- and stupid – but it’s just a delight.

      This last week I kept saying I was channeling my inner Roy Kent.

    8. 8.

      Jake Gibson

      I went to bed after the “in memoriam”.

      I have seen almost none of it, so I have no idea who deserved it.  I watched a couple of episodes of The Queen’s Gambit, but didn’t want to go down that rabbit hole. I just don’t have the patience and stamina I once had.

      Plus I only subscribe to Netflix and ESPN+. And I not sure why I keep Netflix. My wife does watch it some.

    9. 9.

      Benw

      It’s nice to see some genre stuff like The Mandalorian and WandaVision, both of which I really liked, get some nods (yes, I know Disney owns it all now). I think Loki is easily the best MCU TV show of the bunch and Tom Hiddleston should get all the awards, he’s so fucking great. But maybe it was released too late?

      I would’ve given Brendan Hunt the win for Ted Lasso. IMO he, Jason, and Hannah Waddingham absolutely killed it the first season, and the show would have totally bombed without them.

      Also, didn’t watch, I’ve boycotted the Emmys since Metallica was robbed!

    10. 10.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’ve heard that Michaela Coel’s performance in “I May Destroy You” was also off-the-charts great, but I haven’t had the courage to watch that show yet.

      Kinda how I feel, I’m still in “Oh god make it stop! I need some brain candy” mode, especially when it comes to video. With colder weather and shorter days coming, I’ll probably be more in the mood for some more serious stuff.

      Spoilers are a tricky thing, and so hard to avoid. I know what “It was Agatha All Along” means even though I’ve never seen that show, because I like Katherine Hahn and a random post somewhere caught my eye and gave it away. I quit watching Orange Is the New Black after season 3, I think?, but I know what happened to that one beloved character from the internet. OTOH, I often skip Marc Maron’s interview with cast members of movies I want to see, because he gets screeners and thinks nothing of giving away major plot points of movies that haven’t even been released. “My god, dude, when you kill your mother at the end, the look in your eyes! How do you do that?”

    11. 11.

      Mike in NC

      We started to watch at 8 PM but at some point must have nodded off. Ted Lasso is a fun show and they did well. Will try to catch the highlights on YouTube today.

    12. 12.

      eclare

      I watched the Emmys, and I was so glad to see the awards for the actors in Mare of Easttown. That show was amazingly well cast. I got one episode in on I Will Destroy You, and I stopped because I couldn’t understand the dialogue. I’ve noticed that more and more with British shows, maybe it’s me? I dunno.

    16. 16.

      prostratedragon

      Heh:

      Prosecutors have discovered a tranche of evidence in the basement of a co-conspirator in the Trump Organization tax fraud case, a defense lawyer for indicted chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg revealed in court on Monday, with the attorney also signaling that more shoes are yet to drop in New York’s ongoing investigation.

      “We have strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming,” Weisselberg’s lawyer, Bryan C. Skarlatos, said in Manhattan criminal court on Monday.

    17. 17.

      msb

      “I thought Anderson nailed Thatcher’s speech patterns”

      so did I – at least as far as she reproduced Thatcher’s supercilious disdain for any opinion but her own.

    18. 18.

      Almost Retired

      I watched the whole blessed thing, but only because I live in Los Angeles where viewership is mandatory by city ordinance.

      The Emmys now join the VMAs in making me feel old and out of touch. My response to most of the nominees was “who”? or “huh?”

      This is hardly an original observation, but with viewership so fragmented across the networks and streaming services, the handful of shows that achieve some buzz like “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso,” are going to clean up – if for no other reason than that they are more likely to be seen by voters. Notable that all acting awards went to white people (including near sweeps by the two titles mentioned above). Lovecraft Country, with its diverse cast, seems to have been overlooked, but that kind of science fiction isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

    20. 20.

      planetjanet

      I did not watch (no more streaming subscriptions!), but kept refreshing the Emmys website for the winners. I was excited that the son of a good friend of mine was nominated for the Inauguration special under the category Variety Special (live). Sadly he did not win. Stephen Colbert’s election night special won the category.

    21. 21.

      cope

      @eclare: If we’re watching a show with unfamiliar accents or dialectics, I make sure to have our sound bar on. It really makes a difference with shows like Ted Lasso.

      Edited to answer the original question: we watched the middle parts. Saw some good (Jean Smart) and some horrible (that winning director who rudely kept telling them to turn the overtime music off).

    22. 22.

      Geminid

      “…but we can’t expect Annie Laurie to hold up the entire world, now can we?”

      This suggests a dramatic short story about a blog, titled “Annie Shrugged.”

    23. 23.

      MazeDancer

      Mj Rodriguez was robbed for Pose.

      What about Billy Porter, Jonathan Majors, or Rene-Jean Page?

      Michael K. Williams – maybe the voting was before he died. Tobias Menzies was good but not earth shaking.

      All The Crown people put in excellent performances. But they were just being post Brits. If they can’t pull off that, then what was the point of their training?

      Yes, Gillian Anderson did a good job of being completely irritating in The Crown. But Mj Rodriguez moved the earth, often.

    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      @cope: Or, absent a sound bar, turn on captions. I don’t have any trouble understanding most English dialects, but my husband does. He finds the conversation on shows like “Shetland” unintelligible without captions.

    25. 25.

      hells littlest angel

      The show should have been called Mare of Mare, Mare Mare Mare Mare Mare, since it tried to derive all its blue-collar Philly authenticity from the fact that everyone called her Mare at every opportunity. Aside from that and the tedious, by-the-numbers plot, it was pretty good.

    26. 26.

      FridayNext

      No matter how many dialect coaches are employed to make movies and television shows, natives of the regions that are being portrayed will ALWAYS think the accents suck. ALWAYS.

    27. 27.

      trollhattan

      @Almost Retired: ​
       It’s true, not possible for one person to have access to every series presented, and broadcast networks barely show up in the nominations now. Even if you know a particular interesting show exists, are you signing up for a $20/mo service to just watch that? Perhaps more importantly, how will you learn it exists?

    29. 29.

      trollhattan

      @FridayNext: Wish I could find it–perhaps ten years ago BBC posted a video of an actress doing a tour of UK accents, gliding from one to the next and covering a LOT, maybe twenty? My kid thinks she has “an English accent” nailed and now ironically, has a roommate from outside Leeds with an accent so posh she could go read news for World Service, tomorrow.

      In lieu of the video I present “Essex and London accents deemed less intelligent, researchers find”.

    30. 30.

      trollhattan

      Also, this.

      September 20, 2021 at 11:30 am EDT By Taegan Goddard

      An American reporter asked actress Gillian Anderson whether she has spoken to Margaret Thatcher about playing her on Netflix’s The Crown — apparently not knowing the former British prime minister has been dead since 2013.

      Wicked smaht. Gillian had to climb the mountain of being compared against “Iron Lady” edition Thatcher, and IDK how one does that. She’s legit American-English having been born in the States and raised in London, so accents shouldn’t be a stretch. Like Hugh Laurie, I had no idea of her roots while watching the show she became known for. I fully believe the American accent to be less of a challenge for UK actors than the reverse.

