There wasn’t a thread on it, but we can’t expect Anne Laurie to hold up the entire world, now can we? Anyhoo, I did not watch the Emmys, but I did see a few clips of my favorites’ speeches over coffee early this morning.

I was pleased that Kate Winslet and Julianne Nicholson both won awards for their work in “Mare of Easttown,” which I highly recommend. It was also gratifying that the excellent Jean Smart (also in “Mare”) won an award for her role as the hilarious Vegas comedy diva in “Hacks” (also highly recommended) and that Evan Peters also picked up an award for his stand-out performance as Detective Zabel in “Mare.”

Weirdly, I couldn’t find a decent Emmys highlights clip on YouTube (now I’m starting to wonder — did it even happen?), but here’s something kind of related that is fascinating (to me, at least) — it’s about dialect coaches and how their role in TV and film has grown in importance over the decades:

The segment suggests that Meryl Streep’s performance in “Sophie’s Choice” in the 1980s sparked a golden age of dialect coaches and that they should maybe be recognized as essential to show design, as are costume designers, etc. Interesting idea!

Tangentially, I’ve often wondered why some folks find it so easy to imitate accents, whereas it is completely beyond the linguistic capabilities of others. I am firmly in the latter category and have often wished I could do a passable Scottish brogue, if only to better tell that joke with the punchline “But ye fuck ONE goat…”

Anyhoo, you can find a complete list of nominees and winners courtesy of CBS News here. Looks like “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso” cleaned up. I haven’t seen “Lasso” yet but will do a free trial of Apple TV one day and binge it. (I can’t justify another subscription at present.)

I’m a fan of “The Crown” and thought Olivia Colman was terrific as the Queen. Josh O’Connor — who portrayed Prince Charles with a convincing stoop-shouldered mixture of hauteur, misery and awkwardness — also took home an award, as did Gillian Anderson for her performance as Maggie Thatcher. I thought Anderson nailed Thatcher’s speech patterns, but a British friend tells me I am SO wrong about that, so I probably am.

I was sorry there weren’t two outstanding lead actress awards to give out because Anya Taylor-Joy deserved one for “The Queen’s Gambit” too. I’ve heard that Michaela Coel’s performance in “I May Destroy You” was also off-the-charts great, but I haven’t had the courage to watch that show yet. Same with Elizabeth Olsen in “WandaVision,” which I also haven’t seen but intend to eventually.

Opinions on who got robbed, who’s overrated, etc.? Otherwise, open thread.

CAUTION: Thread may contain spoilers, and that’s A-OK with me. Avoid it if spoilers piss you off! (BTW, we need an entirely new spoiler etiquette for the streaming age, but I am not the gal to write it.)