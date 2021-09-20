Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Covid Memorial Flag Installation on the Mall in DC

ETtheLibrarian sent me these photos of the flag installation on the DC Mall.

From ET:

This is the flag installation on the Mall for those that have died from COVID. If you can get there before the exhibition closes you can dedicate one of the flags to someone.

You can visit this immense field of flags on the National Mall, in Washington, DC, from September 17 – October 3, 2021. Visitors are invited to personalize flags for someone they have lost.

If you cannot visit in person, you can dedicate a flag on this website until September 30th, and it will appear in physical form on the National Mall.

Nothing really captures the horrible nature of what those flags stand in for, but the sound they make when the breeze goes by makes me feel they are whispering to us.

The exhibition is open for public participation
September 17th – October 3rd, 2021
Weekdays, 10AM – Sunset
Weekends 9AM – Sunset

What do you think of this memorial?  Is anyone thinking of dedicating a flag?

Update from lowtechcyclist:

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I found this comment by ET to be haunting.  In a good way.

      Nothing really captures the horrible nature of what those flags stand in for, but the sound they make when the breeze goes by makes me feel they are whispering to us.

    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

      @WaterGirl:

      I was there yesterday, and when the breeze briefly picked up, that’s exactly what it sounded like.

      It’s a bit overwhelming.  Numbers, once they get big, can get kind of abstract (even to a math geek like me), and those flags really bring home the realization that way too many people have died in this plague.

      Even knowing what I know, I couldn’t help look at that sea of flags and think, “how could we have let this happen?”

      A video clip and some better stills than I was able to take:

      Ryan J. Reilly on Twitter: “Quite stunning to see the COVID death toll represented like this. https://t.co/mae0A9nWDw” / Twitter

    3. 3.

      Roger Moore

      Demonstrations like this are very moving, but only to people who are capable of caring for people outside their immediate circle.  The Republicans have shown they just don’t care.  As long as it doesn’t affect them, it could be 10 times as many people, and they still wouldn’t care.

    4. 4.

      Larry B

      Link to dedicate a flag is broken, goes 404.

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Even knowing what I know, I couldn’t help look at that sea of flags and think, “how could we have let this happen?”

      Reading that made me cry.  The is absolutely the question.

      The answer is quite damning, demonstrating the sad state of affairs for our country, even as many of us are doing everything we can.

    7. 7.

      dnfree

      I have a relative in his forties, evangelical Christian, who thinks the death toll is a hoax.  There is some argument that if a death certificate includes Covid plus anything else (pneumonia, diabetes), it isn’t really a Covid death. My attempts to explain how death certificates work make no headway whatever.  In his view only about 6-7% of that number have actually died of Covid, and the rest died WITH Covid.  So this makes no impression on him whatsoever except as part of the big hoax that only the gullible buy into, not astute individuals such as he.

    9. 9.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Roger Moore: We really should not worry about how the GOP will respond to anything; they will be awful.  Anything we do should be aimed at motivating our people and reaching out to the  mushy middle.  In that order.

    12. 12.

      Roger Moore

      @MattF
      I think there’s a degree of fatalism about COVID that also dulls people to the toll. They’ve been convinced that we’re all going to get COVID anyway, so there’s no real point in trying to avoid it. This goes along with the belief that if the vaccine isn’t perfect it’s pointless. I can completely see how someone who’s adopted that worldview could just be numb to it all. A certain number of people are going to die of COVID, so we should just accept it and get on with our lives.

    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      @dnfree: A Covid fatality undercount would seem far more probable and anybody just throwing up their hands with, “How can we possibly know?” need only consider the extra deaths above normal to get a reasonable answer. IIUC India has grossly undercounted Covid, based on total deaths, which seems like something Moti would do.

    14. 14.

      Old School

      Devastating.

      Semi-off topic: Does anyone know why there are different totals for COVID deaths from different sources?  There are 660,000 flags in that installation.  CDC says 670,000.  NBC reports over 677,000.  There was a tweet in an Anne Laurie COVID update from this past weekend that had it over 690,000.

      Maybe its a timing issue, but it seems like the numbers should be closer.

    16. 16.

      Scout211

      That is a very moving display. I wish I didn’t live so far away.  I would live to be able to visit and pay my respects.

      Using just the numbers (a long line of digits) lessens the human impact. That thought was in my mind the whole time I watched that Jake Tapper interview yesterday with Mississippi  Governor Reeves. Yeah, he was forced to say his “heart bleeds” for the dead, but most of his defense (like most of the Republican Governors) was all about the numbers. His state has less population! The more populous states have more deaths! (Never mind that Tapper was talking per capita deaths). It must be a political trick that operatives have coached them to use. They all use it to distract from the per capita death toll. It’s never about people, families, parents, grandparents or children. It’s just numbers. And California numbers are higher than ours!

    17. 17.

      Tony Gerace

      @Roger Moore: Yes.  I’ve come to the conclusion that only coercion (i.e., the credible threat of job loss) will convince covid-vaccine-refusers to act responsibly.  I’m convinced that in many cases these people don’t even care about their “loved ones”.  Unfortunately, there are two young men in my extended family who are refusing to get vaccinated because, I suppose, their big swinging dicks will protect them.  One of them has a girlfriend who, for medical reasons, cannot be vaccinated — so he’s choosing to endanger her.  The other one has a mother who is suffering from long-covid and a stepfather who died of covid in January.  It is impossible to reason with people who are this stupid or to appeal to the decency of people who have no decency.

    18. 18.

      The Dangerman

      @Omnes Omnibus: I browse Red State fairly regularly; could be my masochistic tendencies, but I like to get an idea of what is important from their perspective.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Another Scott

      It’s good that it will still be up for the October 2 Women’s March in DC (and around the country).

      The first time I visited the Vietnam Memorial was similarly overwhelming. You start at one end and The Wall gradually appears as the walk descends. And it keeps growing, and growing, and growing, until it is looming over you. So many names…

      :-(

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    20. 20.

      MattF

      @Old School: There’s politically motivated under-counting and delayed counting— which, inconveniently for statistical accuracy, occurs mostly in the places with the highest fatality rates.

    21. 21.

      Roger Moore

      @Old School:

      Semi-off topic: Does anyone know why there are different totals for COVID deaths from different sources?

      There may be differences in how they treat possible/probable cases vs. confirmed cases.  Even today, you’ll see a separate category for confirmed and probable cases, and it was much bigger earlier in the pandemic.

