ETtheLibrarian sent me these photos of the flag installation on the DC Mall.

From ET:

This is the flag installation on the Mall for those that have died from COVID. If you can get there before the exhibition closes you can dedicate one of the flags to someone.



You can visit this immense field of flags on the National Mall, in Washington, DC, from September 17 – October 3, 2021. Visitors are invited to personalize flags for someone they have lost.

If you cannot visit in person, you can dedicate a flag on this website until September 30th, and it will appear in physical form on the National Mall.

Nothing really captures the horrible nature of what those flags stand in for, but the sound they make when the breeze goes by makes me feel they are whispering to us.