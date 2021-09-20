Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Sunday / Monday, Sept. 19-20

Dr. Moeti, a physician and public-health specialist, is the World Health Organization’s regional director for Africa:

Perhaps no group of countries has been hit harder by this vaccine hoarding than the countries of Africa. Shipments ground to a near halt for months, as promised supplies dried up because of global shortages and export bans. Today, just 51 million people — or 3.6 percent — of Africa’s population are fully vaccinated, compared with over 60 percent in the United Kingdom and the European Union and almost 55 percent in the United States.

Shipments are picking up, and we are grateful for the international solidarity and leadership shown by the United States and other partners in sharing millions of doses, including through Covax, which works for the fair distribution of vaccines globally…

Export restrictions, production constraints and delays in regulatory approvals led Covax to slash its delivery forecast for this year by about 25 percent. Other pledges may not be fulfilled before the middle of next year. Africa and other parts of the world need these vaccines. Now.

Governments, of course, have a duty to their own people, but giving boosters to fully vaccinated individuals goes against rich countries’ own interests. Countries with low vaccination rates could act as variant incubators, increasing the risk that more dangerous variants will emerge and enter international travel networks…

Reports of millions of doses being wasted or discarded in rich countries are heartbreaking. Like so many other people I know here in the Republic of Congo and back home in Botswana, I have lost friends and colleagues to Covid-19. Every single one of those wasted doses could have saved a life in Africa…

