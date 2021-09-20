

Fauci says data on Moderna, Johnson & Johnson boosters ‘a couple to a few weeks away’ from FDA review. On Friday, a panel of outside FDA advisors voted unanimously to approve a Pfizer vax booster for those 65 & up and for anyone at risk of severe illness https://t.co/soHxqgNyon pic.twitter.com/QCh4VksBjc — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 20, 2021





Average daily Covid deaths surpassed 2000 over the last 7 days. It's the 1st time since March 1 that deaths have been so high. Texas & Florida, 2 of the hardest-hit states, account for >30% of deaths. Florida averages ~353 deaths daily. Texas ~286 https://t.co/95ME4F5cSr pic.twitter.com/kX4EirWvl7 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 20, 2021

The total dead from covid in the US is likely to be around a million. https://t.co/oxEuCGhftx — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) September 19, 2021

We’re now hitting 2,000 deaths per day and looks like COVID19 will once again become the leading cause of death on a daily basis in America. By Mon Tues this week we’ll likely exceed the number of Americans who died in the 1918-21 flu pandemic (675,000) https://t.co/ujzGGmAca3 — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) September 19, 2021

…victim to the vile yet unopposed antiscience aggression from 3 sources: The far right including members of US Congress, Governors, conservative news outlets; the “disinformation dozen” identified by CCDH; and Russian propaganda. “Death by Antiscience” https://t.co/GbYjZxztRg — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) September 19, 2021

If only there was some way to connect these dots. https://t.co/MpHj2DNwzU — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 20, 2021

This latest map from https://t.co/6kWMww3KUq shows where COVID-19 has been spreading most rapidly in the US, over the past week: Appalachia and the Western mountain states. pic.twitter.com/DxtHY1jUUK — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 18, 2021

The US has now fallen to #45 on the list of countries fully vaccinated and is in rapid further descent https://t.co/CtQtGEAl0S pic.twitter.com/pRs4Ftducq — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 20, 2021

India administers lowest number of COVID-19 tests in a month https://t.co/jgcEFDYC1v pic.twitter.com/UvV4TwYifz — Reuters (@Reuters) September 20, 2021

Vietnam capital Hanoi to ease coronavirus curbs this week https://t.co/265XAmXGdD pic.twitter.com/M4G4aYkW3L — Reuters (@Reuters) September 20, 2021

Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba https://t.co/cW2BAPbecs pic.twitter.com/m4yYdNSQUQ — Reuters (@Reuters) September 18, 2021

singapore’s health minister posted this over the weekend. an astonishing top line: *zero* vaccinated people under 70 have gotten seriously ill pic.twitter.com/tVwGON7b0K — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) September 19, 2021

btw, the ministry of health puts out daily updates and generally has been quite transparent about the covid situation. here's a graphic of all cases from the last four weeks pic.twitter.com/TPTI6KAtYw — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) September 20, 2021

Sydney COVID-19 cases fall as curbs ease in virus hotspots https://t.co/2jCtZWExLp pic.twitter.com/8SkDV6i6ls — Reuters (@Reuters) September 20, 2021

New Zealand eases COVID-19 curbs slightly in biggest city https://t.co/XyazQiMv93 pic.twitter.com/XBrdIx8tF0 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 20, 2021

Every one of these people has scars on their shoulders: reminders of the early-childhood tuberculosis vaccine given in all post-Soviet nations. Those who are my age or a bit younger have two scars: TB and smallpox.

And yet, nobody is ever vaccinated against terminal stupidity. https://t.co/SVbqZDMfz9 — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) September 18, 2021

Rich countries are worried about booster shots. They should be worried about Africa https://t.co/v6TMKOhVjT — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 19, 2021



Dr. Moeti, a physician and public-health specialist, is the World Health Organization’s regional director for Africa:

… Perhaps no group of countries has been hit harder by this vaccine hoarding than the countries of Africa. Shipments ground to a near halt for months, as promised supplies dried up because of global shortages and export bans. Today, just 51 million people — or 3.6 percent — of Africa’s population are fully vaccinated, compared with over 60 percent in the United Kingdom and the European Union and almost 55 percent in the United States. Shipments are picking up, and we are grateful for the international solidarity and leadership shown by the United States and other partners in sharing millions of doses, including through Covax, which works for the fair distribution of vaccines globally… Export restrictions, production constraints and delays in regulatory approvals led Covax to slash its delivery forecast for this year by about 25 percent. Other pledges may not be fulfilled before the middle of next year. Africa and other parts of the world need these vaccines. Now. Governments, of course, have a duty to their own people, but giving boosters to fully vaccinated individuals goes against rich countries’ own interests. Countries with low vaccination rates could act as variant incubators, increasing the risk that more dangerous variants will emerge and enter international travel networks… Reports of millions of doses being wasted or discarded in rich countries are heartbreaking. Like so many other people I know here in the Republic of Congo and back home in Botswana, I have lost friends and colleagues to Covid-19. Every single one of those wasted doses could have saved a life in Africa…

Time for a weekly update of #COVID19 in South Africa🇿🇦 Downward trend continues 📉

Nationally, SA should exit the #3rdWave in the coming week if trend continues..🤞 • Cases -35%

• Tests -11%

• Test positivity at 9.3%

• Hospitalisations -23%

• Deaths -3%#Rid1TweetsOnCovid pic.twitter.com/KukMUjbTMY — Ridhwaan Suliman (@rid1tweets) September 19, 2021

U.S. lawmakers push Biden to lift Canadian travel restrictions https://t.co/SfrO49UG0j pic.twitter.com/86MjpYYKej — Reuters (@Reuters) September 18, 2021

Planning the initial #Covid vaccine rollout was super challenging. But with so much uncertainty about whether/which boosters will be authorized & when, planning for the booster campaign is no walk in the park either. ?@DrewQJoseph? reports. https://t.co/cc8OCozEgq — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 17, 2021

Mu, the new SARSCoV2 variant: What's known so far? Preliminary data suggest Mu variant is capable of *immune escape* the ability to evade the body’s immune forces. Mu is a variant of interest—a VOI—not a variant of concern—VOC—like #DeltaVariant https://t.co/Pinox0p5da pic.twitter.com/gWlGohVNPj — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 19, 2021

Researchers are collecting samples from bats in northern Cambodia in a bid to understand the coronavirus pandemic, returning to a region where a very similar virus was found in the animals a decade ago. https://t.co/dagsbJ8FCw — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) September 20, 2021

TAPPER: Governor, if Mississippi were a country, you would have the 2nd worst per capita death toll in the world. And I'm saying, are you going to do anything to try to change that? TATE REEVES: Deaths unfortunately are a lagging indicator pic.twitter.com/uelbjQRqJo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 19, 2021

A #NM COVID-19 vaccine mandate has withstood its first legal challenge, as a federal judge denied an attempt to halt the requirement and said no constitutional rights were being violated. But the fight might not be over yet: https://t.co/AyDXGRCVj7 via @ABQJournal #nmpol — Dan Boyd (@DanBoydNM) September 17, 2021

Breitbart is running a piece that says – I am not kidding – that the left is mocking the unvaxed so they'll dig in and never get vaxed and die and shift political power to the left.

This is so weird on so many levels that I am tempted to dive in on it, Inception style. https://t.co/DiFZ6ZAbnT — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 19, 2021

Let us consider for a moment what one of Breitbart's Big Thinkers is admitting

1. Vaccines work

2. Vax resistance is almost entirely partisan

3. Unvaxed people are dying in large numbers He then gets from this to: THIS IS THE LEFT'S ENTIRE PLAN!

/1 https://t.co/NzE7bkfEjM — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 19, 2021