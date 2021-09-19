Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Did We Ever Dodge A Bullet…

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Did We Ever Dodge A Bullet…

I *still* don’t trust any otherwise unverified information from Troutmouth Bob Woodward, but this is an interesting Peril review. Eric Rauchway, professor of history:

… [T]he danger Trump posed during the waning months of his presidency is only half the story of “Peril.” Even if you already know the outlines, the details — many of which have already found their way into the press — deepen one’s sense of how serious, even global, that danger was and how thoroughly Republicans enabled it.

The other half of the book is an account of Joe Biden’s campaign and early presidency, and as the authors shift between narratives, the reader must reckon with wildly differing realities. In one, Trump is the center of gravity; everyone works toward him; nothing matters except insofar as it fulfills his psychological needs. In the other, Biden is an ambitious politician leading a team of dedicated public servants trying to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic and its economic effects, endeavoring by sheer competence and energy to move the nation beyond Trumpism…

For Biden, his mission became clear after Trump’s 2017 defense of the Nazi- and Confederate-flag-carrying protesters chanting anti-Semitic slogans in Charlottesville. He said Trump was promoting “the darkest, worst impulses in the country.” Biden believed that the nation was in a struggle for its “soul” — a theme he repeated thereafter. “Who thinks democracy is a given?” he asked at a private event. “If you do, think again.”

Over a long campaign to the nomination, Biden wooed supporters. He stumbled, gaffed; recovered. Woodward and Costa show him responding to criticism — about, for example, his retrograde and unacceptable attitudes toward women — and changing, without altering his core conviction that the nation must transcend Trumpism.

And here the book is most illuminating: Biden regards the -ism, not the man, as the real threat; Trump put the nation in peril because he evoked and organized a darkness that was already there. And his behavior is more shocking because it serves no purpose greater than salving his own obscure hurts; he is no historic visionary but simply someone who wants the perks of the presidency. Biden observes, on surveying the golf toys that Trump assembled in the White House, including a wall-size video screen so he could play virtual courses, “What a f—ing —hole.”

Biden, by contrast, has an understanding of history born of his half-century in public life as well as from his consultations with historian Jon Meacham. Belief in the better angels of our nature implies an understanding that we have worse. He has convictions about politics: Meetings, especially long ones, can change people’s minds; small, graceful gestures can earn great good will. He knows, as the book’s sections on his consultations with Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) show, how much he owes Black voters and how much they expect of him. He calls out “systemic racism . . . economic inequality . . . the denial of the promise of this nation to so many.”…

Biden’s team did learn from Franklin Roosevelt, who also faced an intransigent predecessor, albeit not one who sought to overturn an election. Herbert Hoover was more like Republican Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), who here tells Biden to discard his hopes for transformative legislation and advises him to say: “It’s our campaign agenda. We believe in it. But . . . we’re going to stop.” Roosevelt didn’t stop, no matter how much Hoover tried to make him, and so far, Biden hasn’t either, pushing his one-vote majority in the Senate to pass the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and using existing federal power to acquire and roll out coronavirus vaccines with alacrity…

At Biden’s inauguration, Gen. Mark A. Milley, the Joint Chiefs chairman, thought to himself with satisfaction, “It looked like another peaceful transfer of power.” However peaceful it looked in the end, it was not. Blood was shed to support the belief that retaining power by mob rule against the law would be almost cool.

    22Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Biden’s team did learn from Franklin Roosevelt, who also faced an intransigent predecessor, albeit not one who sought to overturn an election.

      FDR had a lot more support going in than Biden has had.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      ryk

      We had to put the best dog I ever knew down Friday. Dakota is on the August page of the “A” Balloon Juice calendar. He was 100 pounds of gentle love, and spent the last 13-1/2 years following my wife everywhere she went. In all the years and all the dogs we’ve owned, this was the first one that we had to make that decision. All the rest have died “naturally” from one thing or another. It’s been a rough couple of days around here. We are both just wrecked.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I doubt that Biden learned from a Hoover/Portman analogy — which is a pretty stupid analogy, and meaningless. OTOH, if President Joe wants to be the new FDR, that’s mighty good news on a Sunday morning. Wonder how FDR would’ve handled 21st century media.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      And here the book is most illuminating: Biden regards the -ism, not the man, as the real threat; Trump put the nation in peril because he evoked and organized a darkness that was already there.

      Someone tell Professor Rauchway that that “-ism” is Republicanism. Dump evoked and organized the Republican party. Dump evoked the past, in 2015, 35+ years of the Republican party. Just in a way that screamed the whispered or nod-nod-wink-wink parts of the past.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @ryk: I’m very sorry to hear it. It is a hard thing to have to do. Someone on an earlier thread asked how to cope with it. I sure never figured that out, but with time, it’s less painful.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      While I’m no Bob Woodward fan and even less of a fan of former Washington editor for the National Review, Robert Babyface Costa, at least their book reveals that Mike Pence is no goddamn hero despite attempts by the MSM to portray him as one. He was and remains a spineless, gutless asshole:

      Eight months after the events of Jan. 6, former Vice President Mike Pence is generally seen as one of the key figures who did the right thing when it mattered. Despite intense political pressure, from Donald Trump and others, the Republican fulfilled his legal obligations and helped certify the results of the 2020 presidential election after the insurrectionist riot that put him in serious danger.

      What we didn’t know is that Pence really didn’t want to fulfill his legal obligations.

      A new book from The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa includes details that haven’t previously been reported about just how eager the then-vice president was to do the wrong thing. As the Post reported yesterday:

      So intent was Pence on being Trump’s loyal second-in-command — and potential successor — that he asked confidants if there were ways he could accede to Trump’s demands and avoid certifying the results of the election on Jan. 6. In late December, the authors reveal, Pence called Dan Quayle, a former vice president and fellow Indiana Republican, for advice.

      Quayle, fortunately, made clear to his ally that he had no choice in how to approach his responsibilities. “Mike, you have no flexibility on this,” Quayle told Pence. “None. Zero. Forget it. Put it away,” he said.

      Pence, unsatisfied and reluctant to honor his commitments, kept pushing, exploring ways to help Trump remain in power, despite having lost the election. Quayle found the ideas “preposterous and dangerous,” according to the Woodward/Costa book. Pence nevertheless inquired about whether he could perhaps delay the election certification.

      “Forget it,” Quayle told him, adding, “Mike, don’t even talk about it.”

      Pence reportedly replied, “You don’t know the position I’m in.”

      h/t https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/new-reporting-casts-pence-s-jan-6-actions-unflattering-light-n1279225

      Reply
    14. 14.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Wyatt Salamanca:

      Mike Pence is no goddamn hero despite attempts by the MSM to portray him as one. He was and remains a spineless, gutless asshole: 

      That’s sugarcoating it after reading the article excerpt.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Speaking of Eric Rauchway, he was a contributor to the late, great blog Edge of the American West.  He’s always worth reading and there are some videos of him on C-SPAN discussing various books he’s written.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SFAW

      Even if you already know the outlines, the details — many of which have already found their way into the press — deepen one’s sense of how serious, even global, that danger was and how thoroughly Republicans enabled it.

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Someone tell Professor Rauchway that that “-ism” is Republicanism.

      Semi-legal question: Is it possible to indict all of a political party’s elected members for Treason?

      Asking for a country friend.

      NB: I expect some legal eagles here will say “we’re not at war, so there’s no Enemy to whom they can give aid-and-comfort.” To which I say: “make ’em prove we’re not.” [Note that I did not use the adjective “declared” in front of “war.”]

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Soprano2

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Rick Wilson says Everything TFG Touches Dies, and it’s really true. He destroys the integrity and soul of everyone who gets near him, or perhaps he brings something that was already there to the surface. They all turn into his toadies.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SFAW

      @mrmoshpotato:

      I hope Biden told Portman to pound sand if Biden dignified that BS with a response.

      Careful! Portman is one of Kay’s favorites!

      [Note to Kay: yes, of course I’m kidding.]

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ohio Mom

      It’s one of those through-the-looking-glass moments when I feel admiration for, and gratitude to Dan Quayle.

      Who is someone I had largely forgotten. If there was somebody I never wondered “What happened to him, anyway,” it was Quayle. And here I am, cheering him on.

      Reply

