More from ace photographer JeffG166:
Top pic — 9.11.2021: Moon flower
***********
And some inspiration for those of us whose tomatoes can be less than photogenic…
ICYMI: Spain's 'ugliest tomato' award, celebrated every year in northern Tudela, fills farmers with joy and the winner is awarded Iberian ham pic.twitter.com/lFPziNphwT
— Reuters (@Reuters) September 18, 2021
Given the premium price of an Iberian ham, that’s quite a consolation for a gardening ‘fail’!
What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?
