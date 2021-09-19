Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Eye of the Beholder

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Eye of the Beholder

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Eye of the Beholder 2

More from ace photographer JeffG166:

Top pic9.11.2021: Moon flower

8.24.2021: White crape myrtle
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Eye of the Beholder

9.4.2021: Egg laying time.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Eye of the Beholder 1

***********

And some inspiration for those of us whose tomatoes can be less than photogenic…

Given the premium price of an Iberian ham, that’s quite a consolation for a gardening ‘fail’!

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

  • Baud
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • PAM Dirac
  • raven
  • rikyrah

      raven

      We’ve got several crape myrtle’s and guess who hates them and who loves them? They suck, they shed all over my cars and the shit sticks like glue!

      OzarkHillbilly

      Considering what the squirrels do to my maters, I’d be a front runner every year. Which would make my wife very happy.

      PAM Dirac

      The sad news from our yard this week is we finally took down the largest tree in our yard (~100 ft high). It died last summer, but we left it up this summer for the birds. The late summer storms took down a couple of big branches so it was time to clean it all up. It does leave a big empty space and the birds are still pretty confused.

      The better news is that wines from the vineyard did well in the county fair. Three entries got 1 first, 1 second and 1 no place. The first place wine also won double gold, essentially 2nd best in show. This year’s harvest is underway and it has been frustrating. Too much rain diluting the juice. Two white wines are in and fermenting and a third will be picked Mon or Tues., but with another inch or two of rain forecast for mid-week it is unclear whether the reds will dry out before they rot. The weather drives me crazy and it’s just a hobby. I don’t see how anyone farms for a living.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @raven: I see you’re tiling the entry/living room. Word from the wise: Don’t use white or black. ;-)

      eta: gotta love the drywall over the old lap siding.

