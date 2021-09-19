More from ace photographer JeffG166:

Top pic — 9.11.2021: Moon flower 8.24.2021: White crape myrtle

9.4.2021: Egg laying time.



And some inspiration for those of us whose tomatoes can be less than photogenic…

ICYMI: Spain's 'ugliest tomato' award, celebrated every year in northern Tudela, fills farmers with joy and the winner is awarded Iberian ham pic.twitter.com/lFPziNphwT — Reuters (@Reuters) September 18, 2021

Given the premium price of an Iberian ham, that’s quite a consolation for a gardening ‘fail’!

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?