Maria Butina, Running For Russian Parliament, Is Accused Of Being US Agent https://t.co/uQjKurfO3H via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 18, 2021

Russia is wrapping up its national elections, about which I have not posted because, frankly, there’s enough depressing news on my remit already.

So here’s a space for y’all to vent, about that or anything else.