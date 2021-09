There was a bit of a tangent on one of yesterday’s threads, where we talked a bit about common sayings that morph into something else. Deliberately or otherwise.

My favorite is in the title, and I also liked “we’ll burn that bridge when we come to it”, which a couple of different people shared.

Also, for some reason, I like to say “I must be psychotic” when any other normal person would say “I must be psychic.”

What are some of yours favorites?