.@InAmericaFlags is an expression of our collective loss and gives everyone who comes to @NationalMallNPS a chance to remember those who have died. This public art display speaks to our desire to come together to grieve and honor those who have passed. pic.twitter.com/O6nEjDGnm9 — Secretary Deb Haaland (@SecDebHaaland) September 17, 2021





"Over the last month almost every case that I've seen coming to the intensive care unit with COVID has been someone who's unvaccinated," says Brian Garibaldi of @HopkinsMedicine. pic.twitter.com/yyoOEg1dzi — Johns Hopkins University (@JohnsHopkins) September 16, 2021

What are 'Crisis Standards of Care?' That means, rationing healthcare. Crisis standards allow doctors to allocate scarce resources, like ventilators, to patients most likely to survive. Public health leaders have approved rationing in several states https://t.co/pabA7EZb2B — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 18, 2021

*ASTONISHING* 🔥New York City is no longer in the *Top 100* in COVID deaths per capita despite a catastrophic death rate of 1 in ~245 residents, per NYT's county/city tracker.https://t.co/fuUYJn1W7k — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) September 18, 2021

These are total deaths per capita since the start of the pandemic. Click on the "all time" tab on the NYT counties dashboard, then click on the per capita tab. You can separately search for New York City, because, of course, it's no longer on the Top 100 list. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) September 18, 2021

By the time the U.S. reached 1 in 500 people who had died in the flu pandemic of 1918, it was already on a downward trajectory, and there would never be another wave. Today, we’re seeing a wave reaching 1500-1800 daily deaths for the 3rd time. pic.twitter.com/upB3ZNrzYn — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 18, 2021

How effective is the global rollout of vaccines? ?? The #COVID19 Task Force is compiling the latest data from the @WorldBank, @IMFNews, @wto & @WHO to support transparent and efficient distribution. ?? Check it out here: https://t.co/uoZizh2voc pic.twitter.com/60wLh6fdT1 — World Bank Poverty (@WBG_Poverty) September 17, 2021

When I first started talking to scientists inside India's top agency last year, some of them described feeling "powerless" against a government portraying India's Covid-19 crisis as less severe. And oh boy, it's come full circle a year later.https://t.co/LlcUtnmD9o — Karan Deep Singh (@Karan_Singhs) September 14, 2021

Australia reports 1,607 COVID-19 cases as states learn to live with virus https://t.co/xxSh0Uid34 pic.twitter.com/7shKJBzm5g — Reuters (@Reuters) September 19, 2021

Thousands of protestors took to the streets in Australia on Saturday morning to denounce the govt's COVID lockdowns. More than 200 were arrested in Melbourne alone & police set up barriers to prevent protestors from gaining access to the center of Sydney.pic.twitter.com/j5j6ryM78A — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) September 18, 2021

New Zealand sees small increase in daily COVID-19 cases over weekend https://t.co/W37p2XxjAL pic.twitter.com/UYpc3S3gPP — Reuters (@Reuters) September 19, 2021

Turkmenistan: Getting Covid in a land where no cases officially exist https://t.co/d9GU7pN1GS — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 19, 2021

… Foreign-based Turkmen media are reporting on the third wave of infections, but almost everyone inside the country is afraid to speak. The Turkmen.news website has identified more than 60 people who have died of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. The Turkmen authorities do not disclose coronavirus cases. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, a former dentist, uses the image of a healthy nation as the core of state propaganda. To admit that the country is being affected by the pandemic could undermine his regime’s legitimacy… The Turkmen authorities have introduced some quarantine measures to stop the spread of the disease. But the government insists that, thanks to its “preventive steps”, the country remains Covid-free…

Russia has reported more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day https://t.co/xbB2g57T9H — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) September 19, 2021

Officials in both the U.S. and the European Union are struggling with the same question. That is how to boost vaccination rates to the max and end a pandemic that has repeatedly thwarted efforts to control it. https://t.co/f6TWg4rCPW — The Associated Press (@AP) September 19, 2021

… [I]t’s harder for the EU writ large to impose vaccine mandates since health policies are the responsibility of the 27 national governments, and top EU officials walk on egg shells addressing the issue. Asked specifically by The Associated Press whether mandatory vaccination could be part of the solution, three EU commissioners swerved around the question, though none argued against it… Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton emphasized that supply wouldn’t be an issue, and the bloc would “be ready for everything which is needed.” That underscores that such debates can only play out in wealthy nations, while many lower-income countries remain unable to even offer all their citizens a first shot. But while officials in Brussels can’t impose a mandate on the EU’s 450 million citizens, many national governments are ramping up restrictions for those who are not vaccinated. Some countries are, in fact, requiring vaccines for some groups: Slovenia is imposing them for government employees, with no option to test out. More common in the EU, however, is essentially requiring regular testing for those who aren’t vaccinated…

In Senegal the demand for Covid vaccines is growing but they’re hard to get. As misinformation about coronavirus vaccines is gradually subsiding & the West African country emerges from a 3rd wave, people are less reluctant to get a shot https://t.co/KwsBBq5MQB — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 19, 2021

The U.S. will spend $2.1 billion to improve infection control procedures in health care settings. The CDC is allocating $500 million to train “strike teams” to help facilities with known or suspected COVID-19 outbreaks. https://t.co/30GtWyt4X4 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 17, 2021

A new preprint by @PeterDaszak, @nycbat and others attempts to show where the next coronavirus pandemic is most likely to begin and argues that there may be 400,000 hidden infections with SARSr-CoVs every year. °

Story is here (thread to come):https://t.co/soxfsbIbX1 — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) September 16, 2021

Excited to share @uche_blackstock’s & my op-ed “calling in” Black musicians abt the #COVID19 vax. “We need your help. If you have questions, please tell us. Your voices carry such power. We want you to use them. We just want you to use them responsibly.” https://t.co/kEwZ6t2mTB — Dr. Oni Blackstock (@oni_blackstock) September 17, 2021

NEW: Over 70% of Californians are vaccinated with at least one dose. We now have the lowest COVID case rate in the nation. Vaccines are how we end this pandemic. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 18, 2021

Los Angeles police officers will be barred from working overtime at major events or off-duty security at venues like Dodgers Stadium or Staples Center unless they get vaccinated against the coronavirus or, if a venue allows it secure a negative test… https://t.co/w2iWbphTdQ — studioxeoh ™© (@studioxeoh) September 19, 2021

This has rather unexpectedly spread far and wide… so I should take the opportunity to let people know that just because a person is not resuscitated, doesn’t mean we let them suffer. But please, get vaccinated if you can. This is not what you want. — Dr Noor Bari (@NjbBari3) September 18, 2021

In the past few weeks, South Carolina has set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, and new cases have approached peak levels of last winter. Classes, schools and entire districts have gone virtual, leaving parents frustrated and teachers quitting. https://t.co/mWThow4WRT — The Associated Press (@AP) September 18, 2021

Alaska has set a record for daily Covid cases. Health officials are dealing with a surge that's straining hospitals & doctors are struggling to deal with the crush of patients. With 120 adult ICU beds in the state, only 14 were available Friday https://t.co/iPK0pBy1ww pic.twitter.com/TyFCAMkw5n — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 18, 2021

Look, another tourist trap in Times Square…

Large protest against the mandatory vaccine and vaccine pass in New York City takes over Times Square. pic.twitter.com/XCREaOWf1o — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) September 18, 2021

Ross Doubthat: Look, if nobody *I* know has suffered COVID-19, does the pandemic really matter?