You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Sept. 18-19

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Sept. 18-19

Foreign-based Turkmen media are reporting on the third wave of infections, but almost everyone inside the country is afraid to speak. The Turkmen.news website has identified more than 60 people who have died of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Turkmen authorities do not disclose coronavirus cases. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, a former dentist, uses the image of a healthy nation as the core of state propaganda. To admit that the country is being affected by the pandemic could undermine his regime’s legitimacy…

The Turkmen authorities have introduced some quarantine measures to stop the spread of the disease. But the government insists that, thanks to its “preventive steps”, the country remains Covid-free…

… [I]t’s harder for the EU writ large to impose vaccine mandates since health policies are the responsibility of the 27 national governments, and top EU officials walk on egg shells addressing the issue. Asked specifically by The Associated Press whether mandatory vaccination could be part of the solution, three EU commissioners swerved around the question, though none argued against it…

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton emphasized that supply wouldn’t be an issue, and the bloc would “be ready for everything which is needed.” That underscores that such debates can only play out in wealthy nations, while many lower-income countries remain unable to even offer all their citizens a first shot.

But while officials in Brussels can’t impose a mandate on the EU’s 450 million citizens, many national governments are ramping up restrictions for those who are not vaccinated. Some countries are, in fact, requiring vaccines for some groups: Slovenia is imposing them for government employees, with no option to test out.

More common in the EU, however, is essentially requiring regular testing for those who aren’t vaccinated…

Look, another tourist trap in Times Square…

Ross Doubthat: Look, if nobody *I* know has suffered COVID-19, does the pandemic really matter?

    3. 3.

      Emmyelle

      Look if this really be thing we’re worse, it would be worse!

      I am so glad that NYTimes isn’t free access, for moments like these when train-wreck fascination causes me to click a URL.

      How does this guy have a job?

    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Emmyelle:

      I am so glad that NYTimes isn’t free access, for moments like these when train-wreck fascination causes me to click a URL.

      How does this guy have a job?

      It’s the fucking New York Times. :)

      FTFNYT

