Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

I really should read my own blog.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

This is a big f—–g deal.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Shocking, but not surprising

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

This blog goes to 11…

People are complicated. Love is not.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

What fresh hell is this?

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

You are here: Home / Authors In Our Midst / Chris Gerrib – Pirates Of Mars

Chris Gerrib – Pirates Of Mars

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: 

Our author being featured today is cgerrib!  Let’s give him a warm welcome.

If you would like your talents featured in the Artists in Our Midst series – or your work as an author featured in our Authors in Our Midst series – please send me an email message.

Greetings Balloon-Juicers!

My name is Chris Gerrib, and I’ve been reading Balloon Juice since John Cole was complaining about how we were in the process of hosing up the occupation of Iraq.  Good times!  I don’t find myself commenting much on the site anymore (I don’t think “you’re absolutely right” is a useful comment) but when I do, I comment as cgerrib.  (I know, highly original.)

John and I were both in the military during the First Gulf War, but unlike John, my military claim to fame is that not one Iraqi MiG bombed Jacksonville, Florida.  I actually listened to the first week of the Gulf War on the radio – everything at Naval Station Mayport had been sent out to sea to avoid Saddam Hussain’s legions of ninja terrorists who were going to car-bomb America in retaliation for our attack.  Needless to say, said legions only existed in the minds of frustrated novelists working for US intelligence agencies.

Which is a nice segue into why I’m cluttering up the front page. I’ve written a novel – several in fact, but the one I want to talk about is PIRATES OF MARS.

This book was purchased as a stand-alone novel by a now-defunct publishing company.  Via a series of events, I got the rights back and the snazzy cover you see here.  PIRATES is set towards the end of this century, and the science of Mars travel is as plausible as I can make it.  I assumed as well that at least some of the dreams of Branson, Musk and Bezos are possible, and so Mars has a lot of private settlements that are poorly supervised by the governments of Earth.

As I was writing this, I looked at the type of people who would volunteer to make a multimillion-mile one way journey.  Frankly, a lot of the people who would make that trip are in the process of being kicked off of Earth.  As a result, Mars is the Home for Wayward Humans.  These wayward humans are at the wrong end of a long and expensive supply chain.  Think of Mars orbit as the coast of Somalia.

The novel opens with pirates having taken a ship, but if they don’t do something soon, it will crash into Mars.  They have the brilliant idea of calling the Volunteer Space Rescue Service and asking for help.  Oh, and they think maybe they could make this outing a two-fer and grab Space Rescue’s ship.  That’s when things get interesting.

There’s some salty language and the start of a sex scene which gets interrupted by other events.  It’s not for little kids, but Juicers and high schoolers should be able to handle it.  I hope the gang here finds it to their liking.  You can visit my website to buy this book and my other books via Amazon or Indiebound.  Also, you can read about some of the Big Ideas of the book at John Scalzi’s site.

Thanks to John Cole and Watergirl for this opportunity and keep up the faith!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue team
  • CaseyL
  • Cgerrib
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eddie blake
  • Fair Economist
  • Ida Slapter
  • Mary G
  • MomSense
  • raven
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    4. 4.

      CaseyL

      This whole series looks like fun! And I love that your website has a link to Indiebound, which lists local bookstores where they can be bought.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      Next week we’ll be featuring Richard Fox and his fabulous paintings on Artists in Our Midst.

      I know we have a boatload of creative people on Balloon Juice (boatload being a technical term) so please send me email if you would like to be featured!

      I have checked in with everybody who has been featured so far, and the universal response has been that it has been a very positive experience.

      Art, crafts, photography, writing… if you’re creative, we would love to feature you.

      So if you’re hesitating, go for it!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Cgerrib

      Hi there!  I just got back from the gym to this.  I hope everybody who’s bought likes it and I’m available for questions.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Cgerrib:  Glad you are here!

      I need to start reminding our featured peeps the day before.  I schedule the posts for when you guys ask for them, but everybody forgets!

      You are in excellent company.   :-)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      Chris, I like the way your author page is laid out.  I take it we don’t need to have read book 1 before reading book 2?  Are the same characters in all 3 books?  Or is Mars the common link?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Yutsano

      Whee! It already sounds fun! Let me check the finances tomorrow. I’m glad you got the rights back. That can be a real pain these days!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ida Slapter

      Sounds like a fun read! I just bought your last hardcover copy and I’ll have it by next Friday! Amazon review forthcoming. Until then,
      ARRRRRRRRRRRRRR! ☠️ ⚔️🛸

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.