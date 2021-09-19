Our author being featured today is cgerrib! Let’s give him a warm welcome.

Greetings Balloon-Juicers!

My name is Chris Gerrib, and I’ve been reading Balloon Juice since John Cole was complaining about how we were in the process of hosing up the occupation of Iraq. Good times! I don’t find myself commenting much on the site anymore (I don’t think “you’re absolutely right” is a useful comment) but when I do, I comment as cgerrib. (I know, highly original.)

John and I were both in the military during the First Gulf War, but unlike John, my military claim to fame is that not one Iraqi MiG bombed Jacksonville, Florida. I actually listened to the first week of the Gulf War on the radio – everything at Naval Station Mayport had been sent out to sea to avoid Saddam Hussain’s legions of ninja terrorists who were going to car-bomb America in retaliation for our attack. Needless to say, said legions only existed in the minds of frustrated novelists working for US intelligence agencies.

Which is a nice segue into why I’m cluttering up the front page. I’ve written a novel – several in fact, but the one I want to talk about is PIRATES OF MARS.

This book was purchased as a stand-alone novel by a now-defunct publishing company. Via a series of events, I got the rights back and the snazzy cover you see here. PIRATES is set towards the end of this century, and the science of Mars travel is as plausible as I can make it. I assumed as well that at least some of the dreams of Branson, Musk and Bezos are possible, and so Mars has a lot of private settlements that are poorly supervised by the governments of Earth.

As I was writing this, I looked at the type of people who would volunteer to make a multimillion-mile one way journey. Frankly, a lot of the people who would make that trip are in the process of being kicked off of Earth. As a result, Mars is the Home for Wayward Humans. These wayward humans are at the wrong end of a long and expensive supply chain. Think of Mars orbit as the coast of Somalia.

The novel opens with pirates having taken a ship, but if they don’t do something soon, it will crash into Mars. They have the brilliant idea of calling the Volunteer Space Rescue Service and asking for help. Oh, and they think maybe they could make this outing a two-fer and grab Space Rescue’s ship. That’s when things get interesting.

There’s some salty language and the start of a sex scene which gets interrupted by other events. It’s not for little kids, but Juicers and high schoolers should be able to handle it. I hope the gang here finds it to their liking. You can visit my website to buy this book and my other books via Amazon or Indiebound. Also, you can read about some of the Big Ideas of the book at John Scalzi’s site.

Thanks to John Cole and Watergirl for this opportunity and keep up the faith!