Seriously, if there’s some less-than-absolutely-essential item you *must* have — from a particular brand of food / beverage to a loved one’s holiday gift — stock up now, if you possibly can. If only because the swelling panic about shortages in the national media means that everybody else will be doing so!

1/ The stories that started appearing over the summer about the state of global supply chains have been ramping up, and I thought it would be worth it to collect some of the articles documenting the disruption/catastrophe/reality of it all. — Matthew Hockenberry (@hockendougal) September 16, 2021

3/ Same goes for Ann Koh's piece, "One Stuck Box of Fertilizer Shows the Global Supply Chain Crisis" which offers an equally interesting (though perhaps less charming) object to follow. https://t.co/eAoZcDnjY8 — Matthew Hockenberry (@hockendougal) September 16, 2021

4/ But smaller pieces of the story are everywhere. The New York Times framed the situation as "a painful lesson in how interconnected economies are across vast distances," with "delay and shortages in any one place rippling out nearly everywhere." https://t.co/41usMp8KpM — Matthew Hockenberry (@hockendougal) September 16, 2021





6/ While "the normal number of container ships at anchor is between zero and one," this week a high of 56 ships were waiting in California. Capacity is at an all time high, a result of demand, administrative backlogs, and labor shortages. https://t.co/U1PWQXGeU1 — Matthew Hockenberry (@hockendougal) September 16, 2021

8/ Even before the pandemic, labor hadn't scaled the same way. — Matthew Hockenberry (@hockendougal) September 16, 2021

There’s a lot more to the thread — 40 tweets in all — and I’m very grateful to Mr. Hockenberry for collecting all this data. Everything is interconnected, and all the seams are fraying at once.