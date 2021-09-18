Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Newest Horror Narrative: Our Failing Global Supply Chain

The Newest Horror Narrative: Our Failing Global Supply Chain

Seriously, if there’s some less-than-absolutely-essential item you *must* have — from a particular brand of food / beverage to a loved one’s holiday gift — stock up now, if you possibly can. If only because the swelling panic about shortages in the national media means that everybody else will be doing so!


There’s a lot more to the thread — 40 tweets in all — and I’m very grateful to Mr. Hockenberry for collecting all this data. Everything is interconnected, and all the seams are fraying at once.

    1.

      FelonyGovt

      We were at the Port of Los Angeles yesterday and saw for ourselves the large number of container ships stacked up as shown in the photo above. It was really eye-opening.

      Reply
    5.

      Cermet

      Heaven forbid if we have to pay a few dollars more for more junk we don't really need. While certainly we need the ability to mfg some essential items, most of what the poor chinese workers make under terrible conditions for little money isn't essential at all. Less pressure on them is a nice up side to this (though, not their longshore workers or shipping crews – this creates far more pressure on them.)

      Reply
    14.

      NeenerNeener

      I've got enough cleaning products from the first COVID-fueled shortage to last for a few years, but it sounds like I should start stocking the tub in the spare bathroom with toilet paper packages again.

And it's gift cards for everybody again this Christmas!

      And it’s gift cards for everybody again this Christmas!

      Reply
    19.

      Kirk Spencer

      “… [P]rofessionals study logistics.”

      For what it’s worth those of us in the supply chain have been staring at this and related issues for a few years now. Covid just exposed the issues to everyone.

      Ships are covered in what was posted. Other rough spots?
      – Trucks (US especially). For several reasons there’s a shortage of long haul drivers. The most frequent work-around is intermodal transportation – put the loaded trailer on a train to point X, then use a driver to get from X to Z. But that still may call for long haul drivers, or it might be
      – Trucks part B aka last mile. In addition to drivers we run into getting into the actual delivery point. Traffic, deteriorating infrastructure, workers (drivers and loaders), urban transport restrictions (truck size, fuel type in certain locations) and more. Just for a thought exercise, do you really think Amazon wants their delivery drivers working from 6 am to 9 pm (worst case rare, but daily overtime is common)?
      – Intermodal also runs into the rail issues. This one isn’t as bad in Europe or China, but for most of the rest of the world rail is another infrastructure issue. Load and unload points are high-congestion points.

      The solution to many of these is “more money spent wisely”. Improvements in infrastructure and automation plus significant changes in personnel management (wages, hours, tasks, etc) are the big ones. Necessary changes in energy use from petroleum/coal to whatever it’s going to be are also affecting the whole supply system.

      The real pain for trying to stock up, though (sorry, AL) is guessing right. The flow problems biggest frustration from my point of view is the irregularity. Not everything will be delayed at the same rate – some won’t be delayed at all, other things are so bad that the time to seek long term alternatives was yesterday.

      Favorite case example for me is publishing. For this I’m going to outsource the post. Here’s a recent blog post from Kristine Kathryn Rusch. (Authors among us please take the time to read it.)

      Reply
    21.

      Another Scott

      CalculatedRiskBlog keeps an eye on LA container traffic and lots of other economic numbers. His latest:

      […]

      On a rolling 12 month basis, inbound traffic was up 0.1% in August compared to the rolling 12 months ending in July. Outbound traffic was down 1.3% compared to the rolling 12 months ending the previous month.

      The 2nd graph is the monthly data (with a strong seasonal pattern for imports).

      LA Area Port TrafficUsually imports peak in the July to October period as retailers import goods for the Christmas holiday, and then decline sharply and bottom in February or March depending on the timing of the Chinese New Year.

      2021 started off incredibly strong for imports – and with the backlog of ships, will probably continue strong.

      Imports were up 1% YoY in August (recovered last year following the early months of the pandemic), and exports were down 14.0% YoY.

      If one squints a bit at the first graph, it looks like imports have plateaued (probably at least partially because of capacity issues). I would assume that things will get better after October.

      Anecdotally, I’ve been looking at 8TB NAS hard drives and prices are getting closer to “normal” so it looks like some supply chain issues are working themselves out over time, but we’re not there yet.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    22.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      Johnny Carson on some fake or panic shortage (toilet paper?) years ago: "I'm just stocking up before the hoarders get here."

      Reply
    23.

      RandomMonster

      I work for an electronics manufacturer, and there have been challenges getting components. Next year is going to be interesting.

      Reply
    24.

      Another Scott

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: One of the thing I’ve been pleasantly startled by is the rapid publication of old specialized reference books.  E.g. I recently ordered a 1980s book of tabulated optical properties that has been out of print for ages.  It’s now available as a paperback on Amazon.  It was printed in Middletown, Delaware the day after I ordered it (as indicated on the bottom of the last page) and I had it in my hands a day after that.  I assume that much of the printing industry is heading that way eventually.

      Hang in there!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    27.

      scav

      Watching The Formerly United Kingdom juggle this plus the Brexit-side effects has been illuminating. Bit of a canary situation, they are.

      Reply
    28.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Another Scott: That sounds like Print on Demand (POD) which is what my publisher uses too. It means they don't need an upfront investment to do a big print run and maybe get stuck with books that don't sell. It's usually more expensive per unit, which is one reason my paperbacks are kind of pricey.

My guess is that in the near future, books will never be truly out of print.

      My guess is that in the near future, books will never be truly out of print.

      Reply
    31.

      JoyceH

      I wish I'd stocked up on a couple of those at home COVID tests when I saw them on Amazon and in stock at CVS. Now I'm having some kind of allergy or sinus thing, and if I had one of those tests I'd use it but I cant find them anywhere.

      Reply
    32.

      CaseyL

      The financial titans have spent the last few decades paring down expenses in the name of ever-increasing revenues, making everything “more efficient.”  But that kind of efficiency relies on all the supporting system staying exactly the same forever, which…isn’t a good bet.  Particularly since those selfsame financial titans have been sabotaging the supporting systems, cutting more and more corners until the thing they were cutting corners from is gone altogether.

      It’s like an anorectic facing a real-world famine: there is no resilience in the system.

      Starting to remind me a bit of the collapse of the Bronze Age empires in the Mediterranean. “First slowly, then suddenly” indeed.  Heavily dependent on mutual trade, a few disruptions to the most essential supply lines, disruption spreads but people try to go on as if things will eventually settle down, putting more pressure on one another and the system… and then, everything falls apart. (Yes, the “Sea People” dealt the final blow, but there are theories that they were at least in part refugees fleeing the advance wave of the collapse.)

      I expect things will hobble along adequately for a while – until the next pandemic, or the US defaults on its debt, or the final collapse of supply of some key material/component (say, a rare earth that becomes exhausted; or – my favorite – water shortages in entire regions), and then…*poof* it’s all gone.

      Reply
    33.

      MagdaInBlack

      In my line of work, collision repair, we are having more and more issues with back-ordered parts. 2-3 weeks for some and what we call "galactic back order" which means they have no delivery date.

My local gas station is out of the oatmeal cookies I like because of a raisin shortage. FFS.

      My local gas station is out of the oatmeal cookies I like because of a raisin shortage. FFS.

      Reply
    34.

      Urza

      @RandomMonster: I work for an electronics manufacturer, and there have been challenges getting components. Next year is going to be interesting.

      I work for one of the largest consumers of electronics on the planet.  Keeping things running right now is challenging.  I’m not sure how things aren’t worse than they are.  Hard drives are a 5 month lead time for orders, we use 10% of the drives on the planet so we can’t exactly shop around or even pay extra to cut the line.  Other parts have gone from 1 month, to 54 weeks to now 80 weeks from order to arrival.  Because of a $1 part using common semiconductors.

      The giraffe is one thing, eventually if our parts don’t start arriving sooner other businesses and the internet in general will be affected.  Personally i’m planning on it being like this into 2023 at least.  But if we’re squeezed on replacement parts as well as new capacity eventually thats a problem somewhere.

      Reply
    35.

      Urza

      Aside from the problems at my own company, I have a friend that works in procurement for a large grocery chain.  While the food itself is not necessarily in short supply, the packaging and transportation for it is.  Which is why the stock at stores is low and prices are rising.

      Reply
    36.

      Martin

      @Kirk Spencer: Yeah, Port of LA/LB has always struggled to get containers out of port. We built a fancy dedicated rail to downtown, electrified it, and then couldn’t get electric freight locomotives. The lack of connection/throughput from the Alameda corridor out of the LA basin is a problem.

      I’m not sure to what degree this can be solved by continuing to ramp up the port of LA/LB or whether that pacific traffic growth should go to other ports, possibly new ones.

      Reply
    37.

      Suzanne

      Other than for my immediates, all gifts that I give are handmade (pottery) or consumable (food, skincare). But I give a lot of clothes for Christmas to my kids and husband and SuzMom, especially now that we are in PGH and need more cold-weather gear. I would like to start shopping for that stuff now, but it isn’t even in the stores yet. They’re doing fall season stuff.

      I really want to go on a trip, but not until the kids are vaccinated.

      Reply
    38.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @scav: They could devolve it into four separate-but-equal nations under a loose association – call it, mmm, a Federation Under Common Kingship or somesuch… ;^p​

      Reply
    39.

      Martin

      @John Revolta: No, it’s generally a good idea, but it requires investment in throughput rather than warehousing (which also carries some environmental challenges).

      Fair to say that the US has made almost no investments in the kind of infrastructure needed for this shift over the past 30 years. These kinds of shortages aren’t as common in other parts of the world. Electronics, sure, for a wider set of reasons, but day to day items are mainly a US/UK problem. UK magnified by Brexit. US by lack of infrastructure.

      Reply
    41.

      Suzanne

      Oh, and I will note that I was in Whole Paycheck yesterday, and lots of the shelves were empty and messy. I went to the deli counter to order a pizza for my kids, and they said that they were understaffed and wouldn’t be running the pizza ovens until Sunday. It looked like they had about half of the amount of staff that they would normally have.

      Reply
    43.

      dnfree

      There were no Grape Nuts Flakes for months during the pandemic.  The crunchy little regular Grape Nuts, yes, but not the flakes.  MONTHS. There were even articles about it.  Just one of the many oddball things.  I don’t look forward to all the little things like that being unavailable again  and no one  knows why.  Toilet paper is at least predictable.

      Reply
    44.

      dnfree

      @Suzanne: the Meijer near us now sometimes has the rotisserie chickens but no longer has the fried chicken pieces. They said they can't hire enough people to staff that area.

      Reply
    46.

      Martin

      @Urza: Yeah, electronics is a whole other kettle of frogs. You have market players like Apple who are exceptionally good at securing their components at every level, and can pay top dollar for supply, in part because of their scale. It’s amusing listening to these automotive executives shocked that they’re not the kingmakers in the electronics market and have to, you know, plan and pay above bottom dollar.

      All of the money people would have spent on vacations and other social things didn’t get spent, and a lot of it shifted into electronics. PS5s to stay entertained, tablets and laptops for work from home and Zoom, etc. Really busted demand projections in a lot of places.

      My son is an engineer at a company in the semi supply chain, and they can’t get components, and if they can’t get components, then the supply chain can’t expand. Biden really needs to pull out the defense production act so the semi industry can get components ahead of other customers, simply so they can build out capacity.

      Reply
    47.

      germy

      I’ve heard people saying restaurants can’t find staff because of unemployment. My friend quit her job at Olive Garden because an anti-mask customer screamed at her masked co-worker, until a manager intervened. It had happened multiple times before that final incident. https://t.co/7KZSPsCrki

      — Maria Chong (@mariachong) September 18, 2021

      Reply
    48.

      trollhattan

      Try to keep a straight face while reading this. Go ahead, just try.

      September 18, 2021 at 10:47 am EDT By Taegan Goddard

      Former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer told the New York Times that the media treats Biden press secretary Jen Psaki much better.

      Said Spicer: “I walked into the lion’s den. She walks into a bunch of kittens.”

      “Spicey needs his big boy nap.”

      Reply
    49.

      Suzanne

      @dnfree: I find myself shopping so much less now than before the pandemic. I wasn’t a big shopper before, but now it’s a significant decline. This situation is making it even less attractive to go to a store.

      Reply
    50.

      Urza

      @Martin: Biden really needs to pull out the defense production act so the semi industry can get components ahead of other customers, simply so they can build out capacity.

      While this sounds like a good idea.  And might work for many things.  It takes 2-3 years to stand up a semiconductor factory.  Possibly longer right now as there’s a shortage of the parts for new semiconductor plants.  If it started when Covid did, we ‘might’ get more factories sometime next year.  But we did not start new factory building when Covid did because no one knew what it might mean.

      Early on places like the car companies cut orders which allowed the increased need elsewhere to be taken care of in 2020.  But that need did not decrease and now everyone else is back to needing as much as they can get.

      Reply

