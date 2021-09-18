‘We would be foolish not to take seriously the intelligence that we have at our disposal,’ Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said after police warned of threats of violence at a rally planned for Saturday at the Capitol by Trump supporters https://t.co/YqY5COOXAl pic.twitter.com/k6S19YFHoE

"We’re not going to tolerate violence." Burned before, Capitol Police say they are taking no chances as they prepare for a Saturday rally at the U.S. Capitol in support of rioters imprisoned after the violent Jan. 6 insurrection. https://t.co/dutEDFPaZU

… Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said at a news conference Friday it was difficult to say whether threats of violence at the event are credible, but he said that “chatter” online and elsewhere has been similar to intelligence that was missed in January.

A permit for the protest allows 700 people. Manger said he believes the most likely possibility for for violence Saturday will involve clashes between the protesters and counter-protesters who may show up…

After multiple missteps in January, law enforcement is out in full force. The fence around the Capitol is back up, temporarily. Police are preparing for the possibility that some demonstrators may arrive with weapons. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies.

The rally, organized by former Trump campaign strategist Matt Braynard, is aimed at supporting people who have been detained after the Jan. 6 insurrection — about 60 people held behind bars out of the more than 600 charged in the deadly riot. It’s the latest attempt to downplay and deny the January violence…

Many commenters on online platforms popular with the far right like Telegram disavowed the rally, saying they believed law enforcement was promoting the event to entrap Trump supporters. Some urged their followers not to attend what they said was a “false flag” event they believed was secretly organized by the FBI.

At the same time, however, some commenters continued to promote rallies planned for Saturday in cities and state capitals across the country…