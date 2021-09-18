Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: 'Just Us' Rally Day for the Insurrectionists

Saturday Morning Open Thread: ‘Just Us’ Rally Day for the Insurrectionists

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said at a news conference Friday it was difficult to say whether threats of violence at the event are credible, but he said that “chatter” online and elsewhere has been similar to intelligence that was missed in January.

A permit for the protest allows 700 people. Manger said he believes the most likely possibility for for violence Saturday will involve clashes between the protesters and counter-protesters who may show up…

After multiple missteps in January, law enforcement is out in full force. The fence around the Capitol is back up, temporarily. Police are preparing for the possibility that some demonstrators may arrive with weapons. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies.

The rally, organized by former Trump campaign strategist Matt Braynard, is aimed at supporting people who have been detained after the Jan. 6 insurrection — about 60 people held behind bars out of the more than 600 charged in the deadly riot. It’s the latest attempt to downplay and deny the January violence…

Many commenters on online platforms popular with the far right like Telegram disavowed the rally, saying they believed law enforcement was promoting the event to entrap Trump supporters. Some urged their followers not to attend what they said was a “false flag” event they believed was secretly organized by the FBI.

At the same time, however, some commenters continued to promote rallies planned for Saturday in cities and state capitals across the country

I sincerely hope the counter-protestors, if any, don’t take the bait on offer. And that security forces at state houses are alert for the kind of Trumpist violence we’ve seen in places like Michigan and Oregon.

Not if the insurrections’ GodKing gets his way (speaking of people who should be under enforced supervision):

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    47Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      I kind of feel like the move now for Saturday’s protest is they are just going to accuse everyone preparing for the worst of overreacting

      Yeah, I expect tut-tuts from the cult of the savvy (which would be better than actual violence, but still).

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      @germy:

      Not that he wasn’t bastard or that he redeemed himself, but I didn’t know this.

      One of the most controversial figures of the Civil War, Forrest was an early Ku Klux Klan leader, Memphis City Councilor and slave trader who later in life called for the KKK to disband and encouraged reconciliation and equality between the races

       

      From the news story underneath the tweet.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Conspiracy theories from Republicans that the “justice for J6” rally is actually a FBI plot to round up Trump supporters to send them to the gulag has severely hindered expected attendance.

      The organizer says he may be the only one there ??

      Ah yes, The last of our true brave American patriots, abandoning the field of conflict at the first sign of a lack of proper deference to their collective whiteness.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Phylllis

      Trump releases statement expressing sympathy for the people arrested for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Says they are being “persecuted so unfairly.”

      As opposed to those who are persecuted…fairly?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      mali muso

      I’m annoyed because I had tentatively hoped to take a day trip into DC so the little one could see the dinosaur bones at the Natural History Smithsonian.  These choads ruin everything.  Instead we will stay close to home and go to the apple orchard later.  Cider donuts!!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Caphilldcne

      So many entertainment options in DC today. I think the new Capitol insurrectionists should try hanging out at the H Street festival https://www.hstreetfestival.org/ which will take place just blocks from the Capitol. It’s a fun diverse crowd. Good food and actual live music and hopefully vaxxed and somewhat masked folks! I think it’d blow their little minds.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kattails

      @germy: And that bunch looks in their mirrors and sees the superior race.
      Further down, though, the Oregon doc who said masks cause Carbon dioxide poisoning has had his license revoked. A start, now let’s do Sidney Powell et al. And the woman who slapped and verbally attacked an active duty sailor who was in uniform was fired, arrested, and out on $10,000 bond.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      raven

      @OzarkHillbilly: Update, oh boy! All new floor joists and sills, subfloor in bedroom and living room, we decided to tear out the kitchen, bathroom and “laundry room” and reconfigure and then foam insulate the whole kit and kaboodle!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Former Texas solicitor general Jonathan Mitchell, who played a pivotal role in designing the legal framework of the state’s near-total abortion ban, also argued on behalf of anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life that women would still be able to terminate pregnancies if Roe was overturned by traveling to “wealthy pro-abortion” states like California and New York with the help of “taxpayer subsidies”.

      “Women can ‘control their reproductive lives’ without access to abortion; they can do so by refraining from sexual intercourse,” Mitchell wrote in the brief. “One can imagine a scenario in which a woman has chosen to engage in unprotected (or insufficiently protected) sexual intercourse on the assumption that an abortion will be available to her later. But when this court announces the overruling of Roe, that individual can simply change their behavior in response to the court’s decision if she no longer wants to take the risk of an unwanted pregnancy.”

      No comment, except to say that some things are better left unsaid.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Frankensteinbeck

      My takeaways:

      More evidence that the Capitol was stormed because it was wildly under protected.  These cowards saw how few police there were and thought it was being handed to them.  They scatter like cockroaches at an actual threat.

      Trump can’t even get invited to his own parties now.  I mean, the Moonies?  The guy is scraping the bottom of the barrel.

      @Baud:

      And yes, Trump stopped being a god the second he stopped telling them what they already wanted to hear.  He just was so damn good at being the ignorant, bigoted bully they want acknowledged as the master race.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Baud:

      And that is why Republicans are the pro-rape party.  I refuse to look up whether Texas is one of the states where it is legally not rape if a man does it to his wife.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mike in NC

      A disgrace that this hate rally was even permitted. So it seems that Republicans will keep holding these rallies until Trump finally gets installed as dictator.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      frosty

      @raven: ​Now *that’s* a renovation! Should solve any problems with the floor for good. Your project reminds me of my dad’s (unspoken) Rule #2 of car repair: “Well, as long as we’ve got it this far apart we might as well fix everything.”Rule #1 of course: “If it works, don’t mess with it.”​​

      Reply
    34. 34.

      prostratedragon

      reinterred the remains of Confederate general and Klan leader, Nathan Bedford Forrest

      They keep rising up, or what? (Haven’t clicked the link and not sure I will)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      stinger

      We have a gulag? That feels kind of special!

      I thought the big protest/gathering/rally in DC was supposed to have been in August. This is going to be like Infrastructure Week, isn’t it?  ETA: And a health care bill.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Interesting that the Texas former solicitor general didn’t appear to consider use of birth control products, nor making said products easily available..

      Or suggesting that the sluts wimmins only have sex with castrated males. A group which I hope he joins in the not-too-distant future. Perhaps via non-surgical methods, i.e., repeatedly getting kicked in the balls.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      stinger

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      One can imagine a scenario

      This guy sounds like an incel, to be honest.

      One time my neighbor, newly Catholic, said to me that women who didn’t want to be pregnant should just stop having sex. I replied, “Tell that to their husbands.” He spluttered, “Well… BOYFRIENDS” for a moment, then subsided. He was replacing my car battery for free at the time, so I didn’t want to pursue a topic of such profound disagreement. But I hope he went home and maybe had an eye-opening conversation with his wife.

      Obviously he thought only single slutty-sluts ever wanted an abortion.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      germy

      Judge now discussing the Proud Boys evidence. Says he never heard of the group before the case. Says he won’t rely “on a Seattle newspaper” to describe the group because there’s “so many groups” in the country.

      — Colin Kalmbacher (@colinkalmbacher) September 17, 2021

      Judge discussing Rittenhouse’s use of a white nationalist/white power hand symbol. The judge says he’s never heard of the symbol in this context and believes he first saw it used by Chef Boyardee.

      Binger interjects: “We’re not saying Chef Boyardee is a member of the Proud Boys.”

      — Colin Kalmbacher (@colinkalmbacher) September 17, 2021

      Reply

