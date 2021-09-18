Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

This blog goes to 11…

The house always wins.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Too inconsequential to be sued

This is how realignments happen…

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

The math demands it!

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Naturally gregarious and alpha

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Yes we did.

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Saturday Evening Open Thread: *Everything* Is Interconnected…

Saturday Evening Open Thread: *Everything* Is Interconnected…

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Seriously, though: Good news, if true.

ETA:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Danielx
  • Ladyracterinok
  • Mike in NC
  • pat
  • RobertDSC-Mac Mini
  • schrodingers_cat
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Another Scott

      A DC Police press conference that I heard on Friday said that they expected 700 people. It sound like even that number was a gross, gross over-estimate.

      Yay!

      Someone on Twitter made the point that this is yet another indication that TFG incited the 1/6 attack. Though far fewer people attended that than they pretended to expect, it was still much larger than today. And he didn’t tell people to come today…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ladyracterinok

      Hi! My tablet has been broken for a long time. In addition I fell at the end of April and went to the ER. It turns out I had a minuscule fracture of the lower back. Other problems were later discovered and I was sent to a rehab facility. After a hundred days of therapy I am now in an assisted living apartment.
      I’ve missed the internet and especially reading the comments.
      I was glad to see that so many I remember are still here. Getting old—I’m nearly 82—makes a person especially sensitive about such things.
      Glad to be back and able to read the essays and comments at balloon juice!!!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.