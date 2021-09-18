Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Red Means Run, Son

I was out running errands today and saw that campaign signs are popping up for our November 2 municipal elections. New York Republicans, at least the ones around here, would be moderate Democrats in some other states. We still have a few in our town government, though most of them have been voted out in the last couple of elections. Normally, you see red signs for Republicans, and blue for Democrats, but this time around, our Republican town candidates have chosen shit brown as their color.

We also have an anti-abortion, anti-mask and anti-vax nutcase who was able to snag a third-party line on the ballot. (We have a few parties here that basically put their line up for sale.) This woman has scrubbed her social media and has a milquetoast website, which is a common tactic for nutcases who want more than a few votes. She’s a Republican in all but party affiliation, but her signs are green.

Nice to see that the Republican brand is so toxic that they’re even running away from their color.

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      MP

      I was just listening to some Neil Young. If you’re a fan haven’t done so, give Cowboy Junkies cover of Powderfinger a listen.

    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      Here in VA, the GQP is using blood-red signs with white text. Some of the Youngkin signs even say “Vote Republican”. I think it’s the first time in decades that the GQP hasn’t tried to hide the party on their signs here. Maybe they figure that since they kept Amanda Chase from getting the nomination that they can appear reasonable to the normies, or something. Dunno. I expect and hope they will get crushed by TerryMac’s machine, but we have to work as if they might win.

      Forward!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    8. 8.

      germy

      Elise Stefanik has been using “replacement theory” rhetoric in her latest mailings.

      I live in upstate NY, and every other week I drive to a pet supply store for cat food.  “UNMASK OUR CHILDREN!” signs lined a street on the way.  Last week they were gone.  I’m not sure if the sign people changed their minds or not.

    10. 10.

      debbie

      A few signs around here are purple. 🤷🏻‍♀️

      Even odder is that every candidate seems to insist on two signs in each yard. I may consider that as disqualifying.  🤦🏻‍♀️

    13. 13.

      NotMax

      @debbie

      Experience on Maui is that for those with property on prime visibility lots, the people are so nice they grant permission for yard signs to all comers.

      Which kind of defeats the whole purpose.

    14. 14.

      laura

      @MP: The pacing on their cover is so sublime.

      It’s a huge relief to have the CA recall in the rearview mirror and I’m cautiously optimistic for statewide races coming up. Elise Stephanic seems comfortable flying her racist freak flag while other candidates seem pretty desperate to hide their true identity from the voters cough Younkin cough.

