I was out running errands today and saw that campaign signs are popping up for our November 2 municipal elections. New York Republicans, at least the ones around here, would be moderate Democrats in some other states. We still have a few in our town government, though most of them have been voted out in the last couple of elections. Normally, you see red signs for Republicans, and blue for Democrats, but this time around, our Republican town candidates have chosen shit brown as their color.

We also have an anti-abortion, anti-mask and anti-vax nutcase who was able to snag a third-party line on the ballot. (We have a few parties here that basically put their line up for sale.) This woman has scrubbed her social media and has a milquetoast website, which is a common tactic for nutcases who want more than a few votes. She’s a Republican in all but party affiliation, but her signs are green.

Nice to see that the Republican brand is so toxic that they’re even running away from their color.