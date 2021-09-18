Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: The Day the Music Died (in Wingnut World)

No, Daily Wire dudes, while the music industry will never stop producing songs of angst, *you* will never be as successful, rich, or popular as President Obama. It isn’t a dog whistle, it’s a bull horn (of bitterness)…

  • Jager
  • Poe Larity

      Jager

      Damn Obama must have reached back in time to 65 when I broke up with my college girlfriend of two years, I must have listened to Otis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” 10,000 times…thanks Obama, I could have been listening to, I don’t know, Paul Revere and the Raiders or the god damned Buckinghams.

      Poe Larity

      I work late one day and don’t hit the bar and miss there’s a double secret Metallica concert down the block.

      Thanks, Obama.

