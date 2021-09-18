This story says she got vaccinated after Michelle Obama did. https://t.co/R37Z8ByrDB — Kelcie Moseley-Morris (@KelcieMMorris) September 17, 2021

#VRBPAC votes unanimously to support recommending authorizing Pfizer boosters for people 65 and older, and people at high risk because of exposures (HCWs) or comorbid conditions. pic.twitter.com/t3VtRt4BIz — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 17, 2021





The US administered 798,000 vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 383 million, or 115.4 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average has been holding steady a bit below 800,000 shots per day. pic.twitter.com/ilFQaz1bHF — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 18, 2021

Worldwide, over 5.8 billion (with a B) COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered so far. It is hard to understand what exactly is "untested" or "unknown" about the safety of this vaccine at this point. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 18, 2021

Biden's team is planning its virtual global vaccine summit for next Wednesday, a day after he speaks at the UN, per sources. It's aimed at increasing vaccine donations & is at least implicitly an effort to ward off criticism of vaccine-rich countries starting booster campaigns. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) September 17, 2021

Do vaccine requirements work? Let's check ?@United went from 59% to 90% vaccinated in 6 weeks

?@DeptofDefense went from 76% to 89% in 3 weeks

?@LSU went from 63% to 81% with a month left

?@FoxNews, @aboutKP, @RutgersU are all at 90% or above. So yes, vax requirements work — Ben Wakana (@benwakana46) September 17, 2021

The US had +137,637 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total to over 42.7 million. The 7-day moving average declined to just below 151,000 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/Ct0vLHBKHl — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 18, 2021

Scoop: The Biden administration is buying hundreds of millions more doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to donate to the world. Announcement slated for next week and comes after U.S. bought 500 million doses in June. W/ @lauriemcginley2 + @ddiamond https://t.co/ajJhfnPy3t — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 17, 2021

======

The pandemic won't end until the world as a whole has access to vaccines. So far, high income countries have been hogging them & the globe's poorest regions have had hardly any access at all. This chart explains it better https://t.co/RJ2TUMPIYx pic.twitter.com/M07jgd3NLC — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) September 17, 2021

Inaccurate reporting conceals Covid’s impact on vulnerable populations. New research by Boston Univ & Univ of Pennsylvania found that excess deaths caused by Covid occurred most frequently in countries affected by racial and social injustice https://t.co/wrulBnhGdi pic.twitter.com/kvEObZBJYo — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 17, 2021

COVID-hit Chinese city tells residents to stay home as holiday starts https://t.co/r8WEftNZTF pic.twitter.com/tsHO3XpMg3 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 18, 2021

… The government of Xiamen, in a series of notices, told residents not to leave home unnecessarily, closed parks, scenic spots and sports venues, and halted mass activities including tours, fairs and performances. The measures – short of a full lockdown – came on the first of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holidays, a peak travel season across China. Xiamen, a scenic city of 5 million, is one of four cities in the Fujian province – China’s latest coronavirus hotspot – that have reported cases in recent days. Visitors to Xiamen’s residential compounds are not allowed without approval, non-essential vehicle traffic in and out of residential areas is forbidden, and dining in at restaurants, cafes and other venues is prohibited. Also a transport hub for southeast China, Xiamen has reported 92 locally transmitted infections in the past week. That is about half the number of nearby Putian, where the first infection in this outbreak was reported on Sept. 10. The first patient in the Xiamen cluster was a close contact of a case in Putian, Xiamen authorities said on Monday… The outbreak comes ahead of the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1, a far busier tourist season than the Mid-Autumn festival. The last domestic outbreak in late July to August spread to tens of Chinese cities, hammering China’s tourism, hospitality and transportation sectors.

India boosts its vaccine drive with millions of shots administered on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The country's health ministry said a record 25 million shots had been administered over the course of the day https://t.co/YDB9LSAJ1Y — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 17, 2021

Tokyo Marathon postponed, 2022 edition cancelled due to COVID-19 https://t.co/fp6SL07MUJ pic.twitter.com/BuFmRZgM57 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 18, 2021

Singapore primary schools to shift online as COVID-19 cases rise https://t.co/ynD8esF5si pic.twitter.com/Y29Eby721a — Reuters (@Reuters) September 18, 2021

Australia reports 1,882 COVID-19 cases as police quell protests https://t.co/0a6LzQd9ct pic.twitter.com/PjIVabC2L4 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 18, 2021

Amber list scrapped and PCR tests no longer necessary for fully vaccinated travellers in English travel overhaul https://t.co/IcDqNlz6vL — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 17, 2021

======

House of Moderna, take a victory lap:

One Covid vaccine held up best over time, a CDC study found. Beyond 120 days, Moderna's shot maintained over 90% effectiveness against hospitalization https://t.co/d71RwIm0d0 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 17, 2021

Unum to launch vaccine verification tool for companies to manage federal mandate https://t.co/OHwFJojOuD pic.twitter.com/TAFVtvoPUn — Reuters (@Reuters) September 17, 2021

Nasal vaxxes: The WHO says clinical trials are underway to evaluate Covid nasal spray vaccines. The most advanced research, WHO says, includes China's Xiamen Univ, Univ of Hong Kong & Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy. Covid infection starts in the nose https://t.co/j3gvirU2rn — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 17, 2021

Random survey of ppl in Long Beach, CA who tested + for #COVID19 found, "one third reported post-acute sequelae 2 months after their #SARSCoV2 positive test…higher odds among persons aged 40–54 years, females, & those with preexisting conditions."https://t.co/9iQ1KGJxuu — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 16, 2021

======

“Earlier this week, California dropped from “high” to “substantial” virus spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It later bounced back up, but total new cases per 100,000 residents are still lower than any other state.” https://t.co/MnKd08K84s — Erin Downes VMD (@erin_VMD) September 17, 2021

Alabama’s state health officer Dr. Scott Harris says hospitalizations are decreasing in part because people are dying. Alabama is seeing “double digit numbers of deaths, which accounts for some of the decline of hospital numbers,” he says. Alabama is among least vaccinated states — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 17, 2021

Kentucky acts to protect its valuable / vunerable horse population:

Kentucky judge: Hospital can deny ivermectin to a Covid patient. Like an Ohio case, a patient's wife sued, demanding ivermectin. But judge Charles Cunningham said the court can't require a hospital to take orders from a patient's wife https://t.co/Q5iAxEd2DX pic.twitter.com/tibg5PDmdR — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 17, 2021

it's on the same temporary use permit as all the vaccines all the chuds refuse to take but they want this one because it's what trump took to not die so they get it to be like their god-king and all it takes to join the cool kids is a week in the hospital and maybe dying — Sen. Lemon Gogurt (I – Mic Dicta) (@Ugarles) September 17, 2021