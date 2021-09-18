Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reality always wins in the end.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Good luck with your asparagus.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

The willow is too close to the house.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

This is a big f—–g deal.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

I really should read my own blog.

Yes we did.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

There will be lawyers.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

This blog will pay for itself.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Sept. 17-18

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Sept. 17-18

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

The government of Xiamen, in a series of notices, told residents not to leave home unnecessarily, closed parks, scenic spots and sports venues, and halted mass activities including tours, fairs and performances.

The measures – short of a full lockdown – came on the first of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holidays, a peak travel season across China.

Xiamen, a scenic city of 5 million, is one of four cities in the Fujian province – China’s latest coronavirus hotspot – that have reported cases in recent days.

Visitors to Xiamen’s residential compounds are not allowed without approval, non-essential vehicle traffic in and out of residential areas is forbidden, and dining in at restaurants, cafes and other venues is prohibited.

Also a transport hub for southeast China, Xiamen has reported 92 locally transmitted infections in the past week. That is about half the number of nearby Putian, where the first infection in this outbreak was reported on Sept. 10.

The first patient in the Xiamen cluster was a close contact of a case in Putian, Xiamen authorities said on Monday…

The outbreak comes ahead of the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1, a far busier tourist season than the Mid-Autumn festival.

The last domestic outbreak in late July to August spread to tens of Chinese cities, hammering China’s tourism, hospitality and transportation sectors.

======

House of Moderna, take a victory lap:

======

Kentucky acts to protect its valuable / vunerable horse population:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Buckeye
  • germy
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Matt McIrvin
  • NeenerNeener
  • New Deal democrat
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • r€nato
  • rikyrah
  • terben
  • The Dark Avenger
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    2. 2.

      r€nato

      Do vaccine requirements work? Let’s check 
      @United
      went from 59% to 90% vaccinated in 6 weeks 
      @DeptofDefense
      went from 76% to 89% in 3 weeks 
      @LSU
      went from 63% to 81% with a month left 
      @FoxNews, @aboutKP, @RutgersU
      are all at 90% or above. So yes, vax requirements work

      yes, your boss can force you to do a lot of things you’d rather not do when at-will employment and living paycheck-to-paycheck are the dominant paradigms.

      Look, I’m very much pro-vaxx, don’t buy the conspiracy theories about the pandemic, I live in Europe and got my Green Pass and don’t bitch about it being some sort of slippery slope to the Holocaust.

      But the other side certainly does have a point about mandates. It’s just too bad that in other contexts they are generally just fine with Boss Man having too much power over your life. Frankly I believe they fulfill a useful role even if otherwise I profoundly disagree with them about this matter. Progressives angrily advocating that anti-vaxxers should go to the back of the triage line and get charged significantly higher insurance rates are also on the wrong side of things.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 9/17 China reported 31 new domestic confirmed cases (6 previously asymptomatic) & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Fujian Province reporter 31 new domestic confirmed cases (6 previously asymptomatic) & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 292 active domestic confirmed cases & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

      • Putian reported 21 new domestic confirmed cases (6 previously asymptomatic). There currently are 179 active domestic confirmed cases (89 mild, 88 moderate & 2 serious) & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 4,390 F1 & 4,382 F2 close contacts have been traced and placed under centralized quarantine. Fengting Township at Xianyou County is currently at High Risk. 1 community & 2 villages have been elevated to Medium Risk. 2 zones, 1 residential building, 1 school, 1 community & 5 villages aren currently at Medium Risk, all at Xianyou County.
      • Quanzhou did not reported any domestic positive cases. There currently are 18 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 3 villages are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xiamen reported 8 new domestic confirmed cases (3 traced close contacts & 5 from mass screening). There currently are 92 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 1,905 F1 & 2,377 F2 close contacts have been traced & placed under centralized quarantine. a community has been elevated to High Risk. 1 zone & 1 community are currently at High Risk. 4 villages & 1 residential compound have been elevated to Medium Risk.
      • Zhangzhou reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases, both close contacts of the case reported on 9/16. There currently 3 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Yunnan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there.

      Hunan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There are currently are 32 active domestic confirmed cases in the province, all at Zhangjiajie

      Henan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • At Zhengzhou there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases.
      • At Shangqiu there currently are 8 active domestic confirmed cases.

      Hubei Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed (6 mild & 2 moderate) & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Jingzhou there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case.
      • At Jingmen 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There are currently 5 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Wuhan 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

      At Shanghai Municipality there currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 9/17, China reported 15 new imported confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic), 17 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 9 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar, all via land border crossings
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, both coming from the DRC; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Ghana; off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Serbia; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from South Africa
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 6 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Sri Lanka & 1 each from Iraq, Jordan (via Muscat) & the UAE, & a foreign national coming from Turkey
      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Ethiopia & the US
      • Jinzhou in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Guangxi Province (location not specified) – 6 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Kazakhstan & Nigeria (both via Frankfurt)
      • Wuhu in Anhui Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia; the case had arrived at Wuhan in Hubei Province on 8/30, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine  & had tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 9/13 the case returned to Wuhu via high speed rail & re-entered centralized quarantine, testing positive on 9/16

      Overall in China, 49 confirmed cases recovered (45 imported), 18 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (16 imported) & 8 were reclassified as confirmed cases (2 imported), & 748 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 913 active confirmed cases in the country (557 imported), 8 in serious condition (5 imported), 369 active asymptomatic cases (358 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 16,240 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 9/17, 2,170.017M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 4.34M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 9/18, Hong Kong reported 5 new positive cases, all imported (from India, the Philippines, Qatar & the US, all had been fully vaccinated).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      rikyrah

      @r€nato:

      Outside of your home, most people spend more hours at the job than anyplace else. I support work vaccine mandates.

      T-27 days at my job, before some of my fellow co-workers are gonna FAAFO.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      @r€nato

      But the other side certainly does have a point about mandates. 

      You could say the same thing about taxes. In the end, it’s all a slippery slope argument.

      Employers in the US have too much power because US culture is unreasonably afraid of governmental power. So we’re stuck with dealing with the means we have at our disposal.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      American Samoa reported its first COVID case Friday after a traveler flying in from Hawaii tested positive while in quarantine.

      The U.S. territory’s health department said the person flew in on Monday — the first day Hawaiian Airlines resumed flights between Honolulu and Pago Pago. Flights were previously suspended since March 2020 due to the pandemic.
      [snip]
      All scheduled flights to American Samoa have been suspended until further notice. Source

      Also,

      Hawaii reported 15 additional COVID fatalities on Friday, the highest single-day total for COVID deaths since the pandemic began. Source

      Reply
    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      @r€nato:

      Progressives angrily advocating that anti-vaxxers should go to the back of the triage line and get charged significantly higher insurance rates are also on the wrong side of things.

      The anti-vaxxers are causing other people to die. Short of forced vaccinations, putting them at the end of the triage line is about the only way we have of reducing the number of other people they cause to die.

      I’m failing to see the problem here.  This is different from, say, charging overweight people higher rates.  If I’m overweight, it doesn’t threaten your health.  If you refuse to get vaxxed and you clog up the hospitals on account of coming down with Covid, it does threaten my health.  Entirely different.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 15,549 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 2,082,876 cases. It also reports 388 new deaths as of midnight, for a cumulative total of 22,743 deaths – 1.09% of the cumulative reported total, 1.22% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.95.

      888 confirmed active and contagious cases are in ICU, 401 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 17,205 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 1,840,453 patients recovered – 88.4% of the cumulative reported total.

      16 new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,263 clusters. 1,364 clusters are currently active; 3,899 clusters are now inactive.

      15,544 new cases today are local infections. Sarawak reports 2,929 cases: 113 in clusters, 1,964 close-contact screenings, and 852 other screenings.

      Johor reports 2,208 cases: 348 in clusters, 1,022 close-contact screenings, and 838 other screenings.

      Selangor reports 1,993 local cases: 129 in clusters, 866 close-contact screenings, and 998 other screenings. Sabah reports 1,395 cases: 26 in clusters, 833 close-contact screenings, and 536 other screenings. Penang reports 1,375 cases: 23 in clusters, 481 close-contact screenings, and 871 other screenings. Kelantan reports 1,214 cases: 25 in clusters, 848 close-contact screenings, and 341 other screenings. Perak reports 1,120 cases: 133 in clusters, 413 close-contact screenings, and 574 other screenings. Kedah reports 1,073 cases: 26 in clusters, 622 close-contact screenings, and 425 other screenings.

      Terengganu reports 755 cases: 12 in clusters, 556 close-contact screenings, and 187 other screenings.

      Pahang reports 634 cases: 226 in clusters, 335 close-contact screenings, and 73 other screenings.

      Kuala Lumpur reports 379 local cases: nine in clusters, 156 close-contact screenings, and 214 other screenings.
      Melaka reports 263 cases: 34 in clusters, 128 close-contact screenings, and 101 other screenings.

      Negeri Sembilan reports 131 cases: six in clusters, 81 close-contact screenings, and 44 other screenings.

      Perlis reports 33 cases: 13 close-contact screenings and 20 other screenings. Putrajaya reports 31 cases: 22 close-contact screenings and nine other screenings. Labuan reports 11 cases: eight in clusters and three other screenings.

      Five new cases today are imported: three in Kuala Lumpur and two in Selangor.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 238,002 doses of vaccine on 17th September: 75,986 first doses and 162,016 second doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 39,923,416 doses administered: 21,861,904 first doses and 19,135,561 second doses. 66.9% of the population have received their first dose, while 55.5% are now fully vaccinated.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      New Deal democrat

      91-Divoc is back up and running today, and the story it tells is pretty straightforward: Northeast, Midwest, Appalachian, and Mountain West cases rising, more strongly in the unvaccinated States; but more than offset by declines on the West Coast, Southwest, and steep declines in the Deep South. This nets out to a continued slight decline nationwide.

      Meanwhile deaths still rising and will probably cross 2000/day this week.

      Unless employment vaccine mandates become widespread (I.e., are permitted by Trumpist courts), vaccination rates are going to hit new lows once teen vaccinations catch up in about a month, because almost all the adults left are hard care antivaxxers. What % of the unvaxxed have some immunity via prior infection then becomes the most important metric for obtaining herd immunity or close to it. My best guess is we get there by next spring after one more winter wave.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      Employers in the US have too much power because US culture is unreasonably afraid of governmental power. So we’re stuck with dealing with the means we have at our disposal.

      This. No question, employers have way too much power in America, and we need to do something about that.

      But that’s not going to happen overnight, and we need to deal with this fucking plague now, not when we achieve the glorious workers’ paradise.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Matt McIrvin

      @lowtechcyclist: It’s a real ethical minefield for health-care systems to ration care according to whether they think people morally deserve it. It isn’t the job of doctors or other health professionals to be judges over humanity. They’re supposed to be impartial about that. They’re often not, but when they’re not, we usually decry it as a failure.

      So that leaves other incentives. I’m all for work vaccine mandates because this is what we have to work with in an American context–and it’s an issue of workplace safety, entirely within OSHA’s purview. The unions that have opposed this are being foolish, endangering their own members for some abstract notion of freedom. I think it’s interesting that some have actually come around (such as the big teachers’ unions).

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Dark Avenger

      Here’s what it’s like here at the Gateway To the Gateway to the Sierras.

      The number of active cases in Tulare County continues to grow and is expected to continue to increase after the Labor Day weekend. On Monday, the health department reported there were 3,980 active cases in Tulare County.

      Since March 11, 2020 the county health department reported on Monday there has been 58,559 cases. The state figure for Tulare County is 58,582 cases. In Tulare County, 11.7 percent of its residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

      The case rate also remains high as the state reported on Monday Tulare County’s case rate was 45.8 per 100,000.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ohio Mom

      Lots of irony in the story of Eva Baisey, the amazingly long lived heart transplant who died from Covid complications.

      Thirty-five years ago, a DC surgeon and hospital wanted to get into the heart transplant business but they had competition from established heart transplant teams in nearby cities. Who would volunteer to be their first patient when experienced teams were a short trip away?

      The answer was to offer a free surgery to a poor Black woman. Now obviously this time it worked out to the Black woman’s advantage (she remained friends with the surgeon for the rest of her life) but taken in the larger context of Black women being used as medical guinea pigs*, as I said, ironic.

      * e,g., the “father” of modern gynecology who experimented with surgery on unanesthetized women slaves and Henrietta Lacks come immediately to mind.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Buckeye

      @r€nato:

       

      But the other side certainly does have a point about mandates.

      Mask mandates? Vaccine mandates?

      Either one, no, not from a public health standpoint they don’t, either from a government standpoint or employer standpoint.

      I’m non-clinical in a hospital, I have to be up to date on a variety of vaccines, and get new ones depending on where I might be-I got TDAP when I was on mom-baby, for example.

      I’ve got no sympathy for someone whining about overreach because they need to take a free vaccine and then show proof of that, or because they need to briefly wear a mask.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      terben

      @r€nato:

      Yes, it’s horrible that employers have a responsibility to ensure that ALL their workers can return home at the end of the day in the same state of health as when they arrived at work.

      How dare they insist that workers are alcohol, drug and disease free? How dare they insist that workers don’t chose to endanger themselves and their fellow workers?

      I don’t think that your boss can FORCE you to do anything. They can offer you a choice, and that is what the mandates are. A hard choice for some, but still a choice.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Barbara

      @r€nato: ​In a world where your employer is your link to health care, and paying for care, employers are going to have outsize power in this particular sphere. I’m all for changing that dynamic but most of the anti-vaxxer types are not. If they didn’t realize what that could mean for them, too bad, so sad.​​

      Reply
    19. 19.

      germy

      WASHINGTON (AP) — FDA advisory panel endorses COVID-19 booster shots only for Americans 65 and over or at high risk for severe disease.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 17, 2021

      I saw one of the members of the advisory panel… he looked well over 65!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.