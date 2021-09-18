Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Good Time for Some Pet Updates?

A Good Time for Some Pet Updates?

Saturday afternoon seems like a good time for some pet updates.

My little Henry has been itching and scratching and getting ear infections, which says allergies to me.  So I talked with the vet and we did the blood testing for allergies.

I had guessed that Henry was allergic to the tomatoes he is always stealing from the garden, so that was no surprise.   I feed Tucker and Henry Pork & Peas dog food because Tucker is allergic to beef and chicken and lamb and rice.  But it turns out that Henry is allergic to peas.  Of course he is!

I literally snorted all those years ago when we got the allergy testing back from Tucker and his highest allergy was to cats, because of course I had just gotten my two kitties, Willow and Mr. Bear.

Anyway, I have pulled my tomatoes for the year, so we are good there, and I will have to find another food for Henry.  Then we’ll see how he does with all the other stuff he’s allergic to.  For Tucker, all it took was changing his food to the Pork & Peas and then he was able to deal with his cat allergies.

I haven’t heard anything more about Molly, and I think Raven will likely chime in with an update about Tai.

So what’s going on with all your pets?  Anyone thinking of adding another furry guy to your family?  If anyone wants to send a photo, I can add the first 10 to the post.

      Joey Maloney

      I was away for several weeks and when I got home all the cats ran from me. The blind one was the first one to remember me but once I fed everyone they decided I was probably ok, whoever I was.

      trollhattan

      Our first Dalmatian was a gatherer and organizer. He LOVED tennis balls and because a comp tennis player friend kept us well supplied, we would find tennis ball nests in the house and yard.

      Then Bruno discovered tomatoes on the vine and decided they too, were tennis balls and we began finding nests of green (like the tennis balls) tomatoes in the backyard. One day I caught him in the act of picking and tried to take it from him. He ran off and chomp discovered they weren’t just toys, they were also FOOD!

      Our tomato harvest plummeted and his skin problems increased. Next year I moved where I planted because that was not a battle I was winning.

      He also discovered broccoli heads were fun to remove.

      raven

      Artie is doing well. We had to board her last weekend because of the wedding but our friend has “privileges” at the vet and she sprang her Saturday and took her to a bunch of the dog parade sponsors and got pics! The princess was worried that she has a urinary tract issue so they tested her and found she was ok. Then the vet texted me that they would like samples for 3 days. People here probably know of the horrible abuse Artie suffered and, while she is doing great, she is really spooked by anything in your hand. I tried to slide the pie plate under her and she absolutely freaked out. The poor little thing rolled over and was terrified. I ain’t doin that to her again.

      Percysowner

      I’m impressed at your vet. My Shiloh has allergies, but the vet said they could only test for non-food allergies. They found an allergy to mites and mold (both pretty much everywhere). They said that to test for food allergy I would have to go the give her a restricted diet then start adding things back in. My life doesn’t allow that. ( I take care of my granddaughter at their house and they have dog food down for their dogs and never remember to shut the door leading down to the cat food. Plus a 3 year old won’t stop giving treats to the dogs, because she wants them to love her.)

      I give my girl Benedryl and do the best I can.

      raven

      Oh, we never did an update on Tai. I feel awful that I did a bleg and then got no communication from the people asking for help.  It turns out the owner did die and the son decided to keep her. I won’t be so quick to ask for help again.

      WaterGirl

      @Joey Maloney: That’s so sad!  Except for the part where I laughed  out loud at your last sentence.

      Does another human live in your house, or did someone come in to feed them while you were gone?  Asking because I suspect they may have known exactly who you are, but were giving you the kitty finger because you left them for so long.

      MomSense

      My pup is great for a thief who won’t follow any of the rules.
      She had an unfortunate encounter with a porcupine several weeks ago that meant a trip to the emergency vet.

      realbtl

      Had a dog that loved cherry toms but only ripe ones. She would go get one, bring it back to the lawn and then bite into it. If ripe all good, if not ptui onto the grass. Made for a messy back lawn.

      WereBear

      Morgen Le Faye, our little black panther, is six months old now! And being a Panther, she’s turbo-charged.

      Fortunately, Bud and Lou have stepped up their kitten game and wears her out, so much so that when Mr WayofCats and I watch TV in the evenings, she’s a little sleeping pile on his chest or leg. He asked me to get him a Heart Cat, and he says I did it!

      This gives Rhiannon and Tristan a break from play requests they don’t want. Which increases their friendship.

      As I explain in this post, Morgen has really completed our Civilization of Cats. She was a wonderful pick, if I do say so :)

      WaterGirl

      Cope sent a photo.  If he posts a comment, I’ll move this photo to cope’s comment.  But in the meantime, here’s the adorable photo.

      The terrier is our St. Croix rescue Jesse. She is shown here in repose with her pit bull boyfriend Gage. Guess who’s boss?

      indycat32

      I’m feeding some “neighborhood” cats, 2 adults (now fixed) and 4 kittens (older one fixed). The young ones are about 8 weeks old. I want to adopt the female (she’s absolutely gorgeous) – she’s semi-frendly, lets me pick her up when she comes over for breakfast, BUT I’m sure she has fleas and I can’t risk bringing her in the house.  It’s a dilemma.

      cope

      Wow, pressure’s on, guess I have to make a comment.  As we quickly learned, terrier comes from the French for “dog of the earth”.  Jesse loves to dig and that is why she is so dirty.  When we first got her, she dug multiple tunnels under our common fence to get to her friends

      Gage and his brother Draco used to live next door. They recently moved but their owner brings the boys over a couple of times a week. When both pits are here, all bets are off. Jesse completely reigns over them both. 

