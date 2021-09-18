Saturday afternoon seems like a good time for some pet updates.

My little Henry has been itching and scratching and getting ear infections, which says allergies to me. So I talked with the vet and we did the blood testing for allergies.

I had guessed that Henry was allergic to the tomatoes he is always stealing from the garden, so that was no surprise. I feed Tucker and Henry Pork & Peas dog food because Tucker is allergic to beef and chicken and lamb and rice. But it turns out that Henry is allergic to peas. Of course he is!

I literally snorted all those years ago when we got the allergy testing back from Tucker and his highest allergy was to cats, because of course I had just gotten my two kitties, Willow and Mr. Bear.

Anyway, I have pulled my tomatoes for the year, so we are good there, and I will have to find another food for Henry. Then we’ll see how he does with all the other stuff he’s allergic to. For Tucker, all it took was changing his food to the Pork & Peas and then he was able to deal with his cat allergies.

I haven’t heard anything more about Molly, and I think Raven will likely chime in with an update about Tai.

So what’s going on with all your pets? Anyone thinking of adding another furry guy to your family? If anyone wants to send a photo, I can add the first 10 to the post.