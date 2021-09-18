Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / A Depressing Story

A Depressing Story

15 Comments

This post is in: 

It didn’t have to be this way:

West Virginia has one of the fastest rates of new Covid-19 cases in the nation, a surge some state health officials say is at least in part due to the state’s low vaccination rate.

At 46%, West Virginia has the lowest percentage of its eligible population fully vaccinated of any state, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The low percentage is striking. The state was initially considered a vaccine-rollout success story. In February, it had vaccinated a higher percentage of its population than any other state.

Early on, the state excelled at vaccinating people in nursing homes and others who were eager to get the shot, but then it ran into a roadblock of hesitant people, state officials say. It has joined other states with high numbers of hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

We got an early start on getting vaccinated because of our diffused delivery system using small family run pharmacies, targeting elderly and vulnerable, and because the lefties who do exist in WV raced to get the vaccine the moment we could. A small reminder that even in red states, there are a ton of Democrats still who live there, for those of you who just want to write off places like Texas. I know I am as bad as everyone else with the “Fuck Texas” and “Fuck Florida” stuff, but really there are more Democrats living there than the entire population of many Democratic states.

So because of that, we rocketed quickly to the top of the vaccination rates, and then just basically stayed there. The governor and his stupid god damned dog have been giving away money in a lottery, begging people to get it, and people won’t budge. And without a very good healthcare setup in the state, this current surge is going to be a god damned disaster. The governor, of course, won’t do what he needs to:

Some health professionals and state leaders said they want Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, to reinstate precautionary measures, such as requiring masks among staff and students at K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status, as recommended by the CDC.

But Dr. Marsh said the governor was unlikely to issue any mandates. “He feels at this point that if he started to mandate vaccines or masks he would split the state right down the middle,” said Dr. Marsh, one of the governor’s advisers on the issue.

A spokesman for Mr. Justice didn’t respond to a request for comment.

It’s not just Justice, though. The WVU faculty Senate convened a special session and voted overwhelmingly to ask for a vaccine mandate on campus, and a majority of students, when asked, also declared they would like a vaccine mandate. The administration is ignoring both of them, claiming it would be “divisive.”

Rule by the minority of stupids is alive and well here in West Virginia. And it is about to get much, much worse. I got an email On Monday that said the peak in the state is expected to be about 1-2 weeks from now, which would not be surprising at all, because there have been two major superspreader events in the last week. Last Saturday, WVU football played some team of high schoolers and beat them 66-0. Today, they hosted VT to a sold out crowd. I checked briefly and didn’t see one god damned mask and turned the tv off in a frothing rage.

West Virginia does not have a professional sports team, so WVU football is basically the state’s pro team. And on game day in Morgantown, it is FUCKING packed. For reference, the largest city in WV is Charleston, clocking in at around 45k residents. Attendance today at the Stadium was approximately 60,000. Basically, on game day, Morgantown’s population is triple or more the size of the largest city in WV every other day of the week. And there are parking lots FILLED with campers from all over the state and region. And they started drinking Friday at noon. So unless a miracle happens, there is going to be a massive surge in the next few weeks as even the vaccinated trickle back to all corners of the state and region and spread the virus. It’ll be a hillbilly Sturgiss on steroids, and the health care system will probably break.

It would not surprise me if the whole state has a DNR order in a few weeks like Idaho does right now. That’s right. If you have a heart attack in Idaho, they will not revive you.

It’s their choice not to get the vaccine. Someone else just has to pay the price.

