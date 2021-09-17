Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Will This Work?

I guess it’s better than the alternative:

Chris Quinn knew he had a problem when Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance repeatedly used the phrase “dirty” while talking about immigrants.

Back in March, Quinn — the top editor at Cleveland.com and the Cleveland Plain Dealer — instituted a policy to ignore false, irresponsible and potentially dangerous statements made by political candidates. Four months later, statehouse reporter Andrew Tobias wanted to do a story focused on Vance’s xenophobic comments, made at a campaign rally in July.

“I said we’re not doing that. That flies in the face of what we told people we were doing,” Quinn said, “There are thoughtful ways to do what he wanted to do without putting the hate out there.”

Instead, Tobias wrote a deep dive on how candidate Vance’s speech patterns and comments have changed over the past four years. Vance, the author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” had once been highly critical of former President Donald Trump and held himself out as the representative of people in poverty. Now, as he seeks Trump’s endorsement, Vance has apologized for his past criticism and has undergone a dramatic change in his tone and rhetoric to sound more and more like the former president.

You have to give Quinn credit for understanding the problem:

“We’re just not okay with somebody weaponizing our platform and using our traditional coverage methods to spread bullshit,” Quinn said.

That “weaponizing” quote is in the context of coverage of a Trump rally near Cleveland.

We know for sure that “fact checking” doesn’t work. First, it’s exhausting — Trumpers can tell a dozen lies in the time it takes for a fact checker to investigate and debunk one. Second, the fact checkers reflexive desire for balance ends up with them finding one or two minor mis-statements by Democrats to “balance” their coverage of the hundreds of bald-face and consequential lies uttered by Republicans. So maybe just not repeating the lies and instead looking at a bigger picture (as with Vance) will work. At least outlets like the Plain Dealer won’t look like a bunch of chumps.

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      RaflW

      I’m kinda down for some yellow journalism. “Vance attacks Afghans interpreters who supported US war” seems like an okay headline to me

      But, more seriously, Jay Rosen and others have been saying for a long time that US press is totally ill equipped lets Rs weaponize their platforms.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @RaflW: A little yellow journalism wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.  When cities became one newspaper towns, the newspaper mgt decided they need to be all things to all people.  Better to have the “Democratic” paper and the “Republican” paper.  Even if the editorial page of these modern newspapers is Democratic, both sides rules the rest of the paper.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Roger Moore

      I think they have the essential points right. The goal is to avoid repeating bullshit. If you feel the need to make a story about them lying, mention the general subject of the lie and say they lied about it, but don’t repeat the substance of the lie. The other critical thing is to keep yourself in control of the story. You can’t do that if you take a short term look at things and make the story each day be about what the candidate decides to talk about that day. You can only do it by taking a step back, looking at broader patterns, and choosing to make the story about those bigger patterns.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      I understand the desire to not let xenophobic shits like Vance use the newspaper’s platform to spread lies, but I lean toward RalfW’s solution at #1 rather than analyzing Vance’s speech patterns, as if the fact that he’s changed is the problem. No, the fact that’s he’s ginning up hate against a vulnerable group of people is the problem, and not calling him out for it is letting him off the hook. What am I missing?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RaflW

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: Even worse now, as papers have been gutted, they run national wire stories like “Justice Thomas decries perceptions of partisanship on Scotus” and the Gannett (or AP or NYT reprint) story won’t even mention the 100s of cases he’s consistently voted the “R” interests on.

      How are people even supposed to understand what’s happening in the world when the goal is obfuscation.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      hells littlest angel

      @Roger Moore: Saying someone lied without quoting them seems like a bad idea. Better: “During his inflammatory speech, the candidate made the following false statements — [ …] This newspaper sees no public service in reporting the speech in its entirety.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      artem1s

      “We’re just not okay with somebody weaponizing our platform and using our traditional coverage methods to spread bullshit,” Quinn said.

      this is a 180 degree turn around for the PD.  Used to be an excellent paper and completely ruined their brand in 2000. The editorial board was set to endorse Gore but let the RWNJ owners pressure them into not endorsing anyone at all.  The state GOP was operating in lockstep with Rove and pulled all kinds of voter suppression stunts aided and abetted by all the local media.  I canceled my subscription and stopped going to the website completely because of the racists trolls in the comments sections.

      Nice to see someone there standing up again.  I may resubscribe if they keep this up.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Redshift

      Seems worth a try, and much better than the usual insistence that attitudes and perceptions “just happen” and ignoring the news media’s role in them (even when it’s involuntary.)

      News media has long seen their role as reporting “what happened.” That’s fine if you’re reporting actions, but if you’re reporting what people say, the objective should be to report truth, not events. When someone first proposed the idea of having to go to a fact-checking column to find out the truth because it wasn’t in the articles, that really should have been a wake up call, but it wasn’t. The fact that there’s are now people deliberately using this flaw to disseminate false information (well, a lot more is them) should be even more of one.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      Now that I watch MSNBC a lot less, it’s jarring how much of their programming consists of airing the latest offensive thing a Republican or Fox News has said in order to have their guests respond to it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dr. bloor

      @Roger Moore: ​
       

      The goal is to avoid repeating bullshit. If you feel the need to make a story about them lying, mention the general subject of the lie and say they lied about it, but don’t repeat the substance of the lie.

      This is what Daniel Dale advocates–the story isn’t the issue that the politician is addressing, the story is the lie.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dr. bloor

      @Baud: I rarely watch anymore for precisely that reason.  Watching Rachel Maddow whip herself into a frenzy during the opening segment night after night gets as exhausting as listening to TFG.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      RaflW

      @Betty Cracker: And the weasel words “critics say Vance’s anti-immigrant rhetoric may have a link to rising hate crimes” just doesn’t do sh*t. Or, worse, “Democrats say Vance is whipping up anger” as if only Democrats are noticing this?

      That convention in journalism is a tool of the devil.

      It may have worked in more genteel times (I’m not convinced it did) but this method actually rewards the GOP lying because any story about a Democratic speech, policy proposal etc has to have a “Republican critics say the earth will explode and sulphur will rain down if wind turbines are installed” type rebuttal for, eghad, balance.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Betty Cracker: What are you missing?  That this step is progress.  If portions of the press are starting to see a problem and are looking for solutions, that is a good thing.  They didn’t get to where they are in one step;  they won’t get out (if they do) in one step either.

      ETA:  A paper recognizing again that there are objective facts and not just Dem and GOP statements is a good thing.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Roger Moore

      @Betty Cracker:

      No, the fact that’s he’s ginning up hate against a vulnerable group of people is the problem, and not calling him out for it is letting him off the hook. What am I missing?

      The problem is that by reporting on what he’s saying, you’re helping him gin up hate among the people who are receptive to that message.  They won’t care about the spin you put on it, they’ll get the message that Vance hates the right people.  Making the story about Vance changing from anti-Trump to Trump clone changes the story to be about how he’s just one more guy who’s faking it and willing to say whatever he thinks will win him the election.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      James E Powell

      @Baud:

      Someone on the internet – I forget who – noted that for the last thirty years or so, the “news” is always “what are Republicans mad about today?”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      @Roger Moore: Aren’t the people who are receptive to Vance’s message about “dirty immigrants” tuning in to OAN, Newsmax, Fox News and right-wing radio hosts (who haven’t yet died of COVID) to get their two-minutes hate rather than reading the PD? I mean, yeah, the fact that Vance is a phony is a story, but so is the fact that he’s a hate-monger.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      RaflW

      I agree with Omnes that this step the Plain Dealer is taking is worth trying, and extending upon. There is no question that the press writ large is not equipped to deal with the huge amount of bad faith coming out of the right in this country (probably not able to deal with it abroad that great either, come to think of it).

      There are a few ideas out there. Lakoff’s truth sandwich idea seems decent to me when dealing with a lie such as “immigrants take our jobs”, but doesn’t work for straight hate like calling them dirty.

      Big picture I think the whole system wherein public figures do things like give speeches, and the press dutifully reports the content, is broken (see my comment above in ref to how the press is just credulously reporting the now-coordinated-seeming Coney Barret/Thomas/Breyer bullshit handwringing about ‘partisan perceptions’).

      Politicians (and yeah, Scotus judges are politicians, thanks for coming to my Ralf talk) have always peppered their speeches and TV hits with fibs, exaggerations and spin. But the absolute eyeball-floating levels of outright bullshit shoveled these days makes the “he said, and then he went, and we were all like wow” form of reporting events means the news system is just rewards the bullshit factory. And I don’t have a fix. Maybe because I’m not a newspaper editor or J school prof. But let’s keep working towards solutions.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      There have always been cranks in America.  Media pretending that they have to let almost any opinion on their platforms or that it’s too hard to pick out truth from disinformation is a bunch of revisionist nonsense.  Good for Chris Quinn and the CPD for speaking up.

      Relatedly, https://www.wsj.com/articles/facebook-mark-zuckerberg-vaccinated-11631880296

      Poor, poor, Z can’t get his message about getting vaccinated out to his billions because science is boring and doesn’t drive his totally objective Engagement algorithm reasons.  Whatever will he do??!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Betty Cracker:

      I understand the desire to not let xenophobic shits like Vance use the newspaper’s platform to spread lies, but I lean toward RalfW’s solution at #1 rather than analyzing Vance’s speech patterns, as if the fact that he’s changed is the problem. No, the fact that’s he’s ginning up hate against a vulnerable group of people is the problem, and not calling him out for it is letting him off the hook. What am I missing?

      Not a blessed thing.  And in Vance’s efforts to be a mini-Trump, I’m sure there’s a pattern there that could be reported on, of his ginning up hate against probably a whole bunch of marginalized groups.

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix:

      @RaflW: A little yellow journalism wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.  When cities became one newspaper towns, the newspaper mgt decided they need to be all things to all people.  Better to have the “Democratic” paper and the “Republican” paper.  Even if the editorial page of these modern newspapers is Democratic, both sides rules the rest of the paper.

      This is something I’ve been thinking about for years.  While a left-wing Fox News (irrespective of medium) isn’t something I want, a genuinely Democratic paper would cover a different set of stories, and cover stories differently.

      Like those stories about restaurant owners not being able to find workers to hire – if any of them bothered to interview former workers from those restaurants, I missed it.  Or the reconciliation bill – let’s see some stories on the programs it would pay for, and the effects of those programs on people at various walks of life.  (And leave out all the “who’s helped politically” out of it; just say who voted for and against it, and let the readers decide.)

      Reply
    25. 25.

      lowtechcyclist

      @James E Powell:

      Someone on the internet – I forget who – noted that for the last thirty years or so, the “news” is always “what are Republicans mad about today?”

      That Atrios guy has pointed this out more than a few times.

      Reply

