The Balls on These People

It’s just astounding:

Justice Clarence Thomas defended the independence of the Supreme Court on Thursday and warned against “destroying our institutions because they don’t give us what we want, when we want it.”

Thomas, the longest serving justice, acknowledged that the high court has its flaws, comparing it to a “car with three wheels” that somehow still works. But he said the justices are not ruling based on “personal preferences” and suggested that the nation’s leaders should not “allow others to manipulate our institutions when we don’t get the outcome that we like.”

The justice’s remarks came during a lecture at the University of Notre Dame in which he talked about traveling by RV in the mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee with his wife, Ginni. Thomas reflected on his childhood in the segregated South and his religious faith. He also alluded several times to the political polarization in the United States.

“We’ve gotten to the point where we’re really good at finding something that separates us,” Thomas told the crowd of more than 800 students and faculty gathered at the school’s performing arts center.

Aside from Thomas’s long list of cruel, precedent breaking, and often times completely made up votes as a Supreme Court Justice, ole Clarence is married, as the article noted, to a woman named Ginni. I’ll let you do your own google searches.

I hate these people.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      Between Thomas’ and Barrett’s recent remarks, I think they get it that everyone thinks they’re hacks.  I guess that’s the good news?

      The Moar You Know

      So, Barrett and Thomas answering a question that hadn’t been asked.  That’s interesting

      ETA:  I agree with another poster in a previous thread who says that this obvious PR effort is patronizing as fuck, the underlying message being that if anyone was smart enough to understand “originalism” they couldn’t possibly object to any of the horrific rulings and opinions these clods will make for the next forty years.

      I understand it just fine, originalism is making shit up and pulling it out of your ass, the most original of all human practices.

      Gin & Tonic

      “Originalism” my ass. I’d like Thomas to explain in what “originalist” interpretation a black man is sitting on the Supreme Court or is married to a white woman.

      Baud

      I agree with Thomas.  That’s why I call on Republicans to join with Democrats in increasing the size of the court.

      For unity’s sake.

      Adam L Silverman

      What is most interesting in all of this dissembling from Thomas and Coney Barrett and others telling us not to believe our lying eyes, is that the real goal here is NOT Roe. Nor is it Griswold. Those are intermediary objectives. The real goal is to repeal Loving and Brown and, ultimately, to either rule that the Reconstruction amendments are unconstitutional based on how they were passed through Congress or to completely hollow them out the rest of the way. The goal is now, and always has been, to remove anything that provides 1) a constitutional right to privacy and 2) a constitutional right to citizenship for just being born in the US and all the rights, privileges, and duties that result from birthright citizenship. And if they are unable to simply make these illegal outright everywhere in the US, they will settle for reestablishing that the states have the constitutional responsibility and power to deal with these issues, so we have a patchwork creating two different United States. The ones that protect these rights and the ones that don’t. The goal has been and always will be to return to the status quo before the Civil War.

      Gin & Tonic

      I’m likely to keep harping on this bullshit, but bullshit it indeed is.

      Apple tells the Navalny team the reason it removed their Smart Voting app is because the Navalny orgs have been declared extremist by the government. Truly outrageous compliance with authoritarian bullshit. https://t.co/6G5tNc8wom
      — Ilya Lozovsky (@ichbinilya) September 17, 2021

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Betty Cracker:

      Ha! Me too!

      My RWNJ flat-earther Covid-denying anti-vaxxer anti-masker Trump-loving brother and his significant whatever-she-is are trying to give me a hard time because I’m not going to our great-niece’s wedding in Phoenix in October. They sent an email earlier today simply frothing about how excited they are that they’ve booked their flight, car, and hotel. I responded in two words: “Have fun.” Apparently that was interpreted as hostile.

      Tony Gerace

      I’ve never understood Clarence Thomas (nor have I tried very much to do so). One of the most reactionary Supreme Court justices in history is a black man who grew up in poverty under Jim Crow segregation. It makes no goddamn sense to me.

