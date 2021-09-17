Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – PaulB – Yellowstone National Park, Set 3 of 3

On The Road – PaulB – Yellowstone National Park, Set 3 of 3

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

PaulB

This is the third of 3 sets of images of some of the features of Yellowstone National Park. This set includes the Yellowstone Canyon that gives the park its name, plus various pools and geysers.

On The Road - PaulB - Yellowstone National Park, Set 3 of 3 7
Yellowstone Canyon, Yellowstone National ParkSeptember 4, 2017

This shot of the canyon wall really shows the yellow color of the stone.

On The Road - PaulB - Yellowstone National Park, Set 3 of 3 6
Yellowstone Canyon, Yellowstone National ParkSeptember 4, 2017

The canyon disappearing into the distance. As I mentioned in the prior set, the haze in the air came from smoke from multiple wildfires in the area, although, thankfully, none of those fires were in the park itself.

On The Road - PaulB - Yellowstone National Park, Set 3 of 3 5
Yellowstone Canyon, Yellowstone National ParkSeptember 4, 2017

A shot of the lower falls of the Yellowstone River. You cannot really see it in this picture but immediately to the right and just above the falls, there is a platform and viewing area. You can look right down the falls if you’re willing to climb down the path and then back up again.

On The Road - PaulB - Yellowstone National Park, Set 3 of 3 4
Bubbling Pool, Yellowstone National ParkSeptember 4, 2017

Even when there is not a full-blown geyser, many of the park’s pools are constantly bubbling and moving.

On The Road - PaulB - Yellowstone National Park, Set 3 of 3 3
Chromatic Pool, Yellowstone National ParkSeptember 4, 2017

The Chromatic Pool can really only be seen well from a distance and from a height. From the boardwalk path, it’s not nearly as impressive. From the observation point I climbed to, it’s a stunning site.

On The Road - PaulB - Yellowstone National Park, Set 3 of 3 2
Geyser, Yellowstone National ParkSeptember 4, 2017

Old Faithful is not the only geyser that can be clocked, although most of the others that are (relatively) reliable have error bars measured in hours rather than minutes. Even if you don’t have the time or the patience to sit and wait, there are so many of these features throughout the park that serendipity alone will almost certainly allow you to be present during several of these eruptions. I regret to say that I no longer recall the names of the geysers in these last 3 pictures.

On The Road - PaulB - Yellowstone National Park, Set 3 of 3 1
Geyser, Yellowstone National ParkSeptember 4, 2017

A second geyser, illuminated by the sun.

On The Road - PaulB - Yellowstone National Park, Set 3 of 3
Geyser, Yellowstone National ParkSeptember 4, 2017

Not every geyser shoots dozens of feet into the air. Sometimes the eruption is no more than a few feet high.

