Late Night Happy News: Minna (Asiangrrrrl) Is Making Great Progress

Thank you, Yutsano, for the link!

From her brother:

My dad and I visited Minna this afternoon. She is doing so much better than yesterday or two days ago. She is mostly in the chair, and walking down the hall and back. Only in bed for sleeping.

Her vitals are mostly back to normal and they are talking about discharging her tomorrow (friday) or the next day (saturday) directly home with no rehab center. Tomorrow marks 2 weeks in the hospital of which 1 week she wasn’t conscious.

I think she wants to break out of the hospital and get back home. They would be sending a few people over to help her with a few last rehab tasks, mostly speech rehab. She has also been prescribed to play video games! I don’t think that’ll be hard for her to accomplish.

      txvoodoo

      I’ve been following her Caring Bridge and it’s SO wonderful to see her improving so quickly, especially after the shit almost-2 years most of us have had.

      YAY MINNA!

      Yutsano

      I can’t believe it’s been two weeks! It feels like it was yesterday to me. I’m so glad wifey is doing so well. I’m scared there will be a setback, but that’s normal with the recovery process. I’m curious about the need for speech therapy but as things stand it’s great that she’s recovered as well as she has.

      Yutsano

      I put this downstairs, but I’ll re-post here.

      I am still of the theory that as soon as she heard her mother was coming from Taiwan she woke the fuck up. I’m gonna be pushing her to come back here more as soon as she’s able. Her memory of what happened isn’t back yet so she can’t answer those questions. I’ll be checking for when she tweets again. I know phone stuff is still problematic for her right now.

