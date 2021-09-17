Thank you, Yutsano, for the link!

From her brother:

My dad and I visited Minna this afternoon. She is doing so much better than yesterday or two days ago. She is mostly in the chair, and walking down the hall and back. Only in bed for sleeping.

Her vitals are mostly back to normal and they are talking about discharging her tomorrow (friday) or the next day (saturday) directly home with no rehab center. Tomorrow marks 2 weeks in the hospital of which 1 week she wasn’t conscious.

I think she wants to break out of the hospital and get back home. They would be sending a few people over to help her with a few last rehab tasks, mostly speech rehab. She has also been prescribed to play video games! I don’t think that’ll be hard for her to accomplish.