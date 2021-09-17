Psaki tells @nancycordes the White House "offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she had about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine." She adds, "Our hope is that anyone who has a big platform is going to project accurate information" pic.twitter.com/6VOIxh6oSx — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 16, 2021

And Ms. Minaj has literally millions of devoted followers, in a great many countries, currently following the social-media saga of her cousin’s friend’s inflated / deflated wedding tackle…

Elsewhere — Tax the Rich!

President Biden: "Where is it written that all the tax breaks in the American tax code go to corporations and the very top? I think it's enough, I'm tired of it. For me, it's pretty simple. It's about time working people got the tax breaks in this country." pic.twitter.com/jvsIgYM6DX — The Hill (@thehill) September 16, 2021

I believe we’re at an inflection point. Are we going to continue with an economy where the overwhelming share of the benefits go to the top? Or will we choose a new path? One that invests in this nation and creates growth that benefits everyone. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 16, 2021

Readership capture:

