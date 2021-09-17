Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Women: they get shit done

Consistently wrong since 2002

Shocking, but not surprising

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

This fight is for everything.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Friday Morning Open Thread: *Someone* Has to Be the Grown-Up

21 Comments

And Ms. Minaj has literally millions of devoted followers, in a great many countries, currently following the social-media saga of her cousin’s friend’s inflated / deflated wedding tackle…

Elsewhere — Tax the Rich!

Readership capture:

P.S. If you haven’t read the overnight threads yet, I’m in a better mood this morning because there’s good news about Asiangrrl / Minna.

    21Comments

    2. 2.

      debbie

      Nicki won’t budge. They ought to tell her the truth about the fiancee. He got caught out cheating on his bride-to-be and was shown the door.

    3. 3.

      debbie

      Refusing to utter the “T” word is nothing compared to what the previous administration must have called President Obama.

    4. 4.

      Tony Jay

      Are we going to continue with an economy where the overwhelming share of the benefits go to the top? Or will we choose a new path? One that invests in this nation and creates growth that benefits everyone.

      Jesus, Joe. Don’t you know that that kind of crazy left-wing talk is toxic outside of New York’s deep-blue hipster, liberal enclaves?

    5. 5.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      “What a fucking asshole,” Biden once said of Trump, according to the authors.

      Who among us . . . ? Also, once?

    7. 7.

      Hellbastard

      Like how Biden “discovers” rooms in the White House, like it’s some huge, spooky manor with rooms and wings lost in the history of time.

      Reply
      Tony Jay

      @debbie:

        He got caught out cheating on his bride-to-be and was shown the door kicked so hard in the bongo-bongos they swelled up like hamster cheeks.

      Fixed for my own sick amusement.

    10. 10.

      Tony Jay

      @Hellbastard:

      Countdown to some over-paid and under-skilled ‘Independent thinker’ being given space in the FTFNYT to tut-tut about the Liberal Media covering up for a man so mentally decrepit he gets lost wandering around the White House and verbally lashes out when confronted with evidence of his predecessor’s sporting prowess.

    12. 12.

      Ken

      It may be just me, but I’m hearing a lot of subtext in Psaki’s “Our hope is that anyone who has a big platform is going to project accurate information”.  Or rather, I’m imagining her glaring at particular reporters in the room.

    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      Biden is correct — we are at an inflection point, and we could choose a better path. (And also, that Trump is a “fucking asshole.”) But depressingly, it’s looking like 100% of Republicans and 10% of Democrats are determined to “continue with an economy where the overwhelming share of the benefits go to the top.”

      It won’t take the wind out of my sails as a voter, volunteer and donor because I understand we’ve got a wolf at our throats. Here’s hoping it doesn’t cause more loosely affiliated voters to lose heart.

    16. 16.

      Splitting Image

      I’m sure no one here needs to be reminded, but remember that the former guy spent one day out of every four on an actual golf course. His time on the virtual golf course came out of the time remaining, during which he was supposed to be doing his job.

    18. 18.

      Jay

      Best news about Asiangrrl, makes up for a shitty week.

      Love u all, so much.

      I guess swollen ball jokes are back in, other than for Patriots fans, whom I hear like them slightly shrunken.

    19. 19.

      John S.

      @Baud:

      I also think Betty’s percentage for Republicans is just a tad high. There are a tiny handful of not quite so batshit crazy Republicans also numbering in the single digits.

      I postulate that the the ratio of non-crazy Republicans to crazy Democrats is roughly 1:1.

