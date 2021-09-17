Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The willow is too close to the house.

Yes we did.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Too inconsequential to be sued

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Verified, but limited!

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

This blog goes to 11…

Good luck with your asparagus.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

We have all the best words.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Friday Evening Open Thread: Ewww, Poor-People Cooties!

Friday Evening Open Thread: Ewww, Poor-People Cooties!

by | 47 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I don’t think this explains all of the anti-vaccine mishuganas, but yeah, it’s a factor:

And just like the poor hate the poor, they hate the people who “have Covid,” which is POC. It’s just that they’re used to hating them, so we don’t think about it. white supremacy is a huge part of antivax for this reason – white people with covid are the aberration, not the rule.

The numbers don’t bear it out, of course, but they never do. An antivaxxer with Covid is like a temporarily embarrassed millionaire — that’s why they don’t want it on the death certificate or in the paper. Because they failed to uphold white supremacy by getting the illness.

So we can file antivax under the same pathology that brought you “white Republicans vote against their financial interest because hurting Black people is more important to them” and “West Virginia Senator blocks crucial bills that would save the poorest in his state”

We’re so used to seeing conservatives treat poverty like a disease but somehow we missed them treating this disease the same way they treat poverty. A big enough difference with enough sequelae that it’s worth recentering the whole conversation, in my opinion…

This is also why Libertarians/edgelord South Park Republicans like Nate Silver are coming down on this in such a weird way — that people are “too worried” about Covid — because “people” in this case isn’t “humans” but a specific KIND of human, who is above all that business.

When you see an unmasked person, or a person half-assing it like their nose is sticking out, then, what they are saying is: “I’m not part of that tribe that gets Covid; I am doing the bare minimum but don’t mistake me for a poor person who fears getting a POC disease”.

It comes with such a heaping helping of toxic masculinity that we thought that’s what it was about — and of course it partly is — but where the men act out at CostCo, the women are doing it at school board meetings. Either way, same intent: A proud recitation of white supremacy.

expressed in a tantrum because they don’t feel heard, which is to say they don’t feel believed – because they do know the whole thing is a playacted narrative that has nothing to do with the very real, dangerous facts on the ground & everything to do with defining oneself.

Too, also:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • Cermet
  • ColoradoGuy
  • Comrade Colette
  • craigie
  • dr. bloor
  • Geminid
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jeffro
  • Kay
  • laura
  • MomSense
  • Mousebumples
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • OGLiberal
  • planetjanet
  • Richard
  • Shakti
  • SpaceUnit
  • Subsole
  • The Dangerman
  • trollhattan
  • VeniceRiley
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    47Comments

    1. 1.

      Comrade Colette

      This is also why Libertarians/edgelord South Park Republicans like Nate Silver are coming down on this in such a weird way — that people are “too worried” about Covid — because “people” in this case isn’t “humans” but a specific KIND of human, who is above all that business.

      This is all of it.

      I thought about adding “white” to Libertarians/edgelord South Park Republicans, but that seems redundant.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      laura

      Spouse is awaiting the results of a Covid test taken yesterday and yes, we’re both fully vaxed. What a pack of entitled assholes we all live amongst.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      Libertarians can’t believe that in the absence of government mandates, people still do stupid things that get themselves killed.  They also can’t wrap their heads around the concept that ‘people doing stupid things’ sometimes affects – or maybe even kills – other citizens, and so there is an actual. fucking. reason. why we have government mandates.

      This is why I call them “libertarians” (with air quotes if I’m talking to someone in person).  It’s an act with exactly zero thought behind it.  It’s like putting on a costume at Halloween: “Smart Man!  Smarter and Freer Than You!!”  No you fucking aren’t.  You’re a toddler in an adult body.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Villago Delenda Est

      The Ebola panic was definitely because it comes out of “The Dark Continent” in more ways that one. These wretched excuses for humans can’t get past skin color at any time.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      Also, GOP rep who is quitting due to recurrent threats to his family draws…nope, not sympathy from the orange moron, but…more threats.

      Hey Republicans!  Your lack of principles have cost this country enough.  Couldja at least step up and disavow violence against your own?  (Narrator: of course not.)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      trollhattan

      @Villago Delenda Est:

      I admit the very thought of ebola scars the utter shit [heh] out of me after reading The Hot Zone. Do not want hemorrhagic disease. From anywhere. Any time. Also not marburg. What an awful, awful way to die. Luckily, not super transmissible, not easy to bioweaponize.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Geminid

      @craigie: The next pandemic may come out of a laxly regulated hog farm in North Carolina. Maybe after a global warming-enhanced hurricane washes out the waste lagoon.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      SpaceUnit

      I’m not so sure about this.  I think the greater cause of anti-vax / anti-mask belligerence is simply the fact that early on Trump downplayed and dismissed the threat of Covid 19.  It immediately became republican doctrine to resist efforts to fight the pandemic and to see them as something coming from “the other side”.  It’s just performative tribalism

       

      ETA:  Of course it’s still plenty stupid.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Villago Delenda Est

      “Stop Calling it a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated.’ Sure, it may be true, but that doesn’t mean it’s productive.”

      Here’s what might FINALLY get the message through: if you show up at an emergency room with COVID symptoms and don’t have the jab card, you get turned away. You’ve made your sovereign choice in not getting the jab, now face the consequences, motherfuckers. Darwin in action. We need this sort of triage to allow people with actual non-stupidity based emergencies, like that kid in Florida with an inflamed appendix in need of being removed but no room in the ICU due to COVIDiots, to get treatment.​​​

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jeffro

      @SpaceUnit: yes, all of this.

      Mask-wearing and supporting vaccine mandates are a tacit admission that trumpov downplayed/lied about the virus (“it’s a hoax”…”it’ll all go away by summer (2020!)”…etc etc etc) and therefore is fallible.  Can’t have THAT.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Richard

      They are scared, so they go in to this mentality. Their main source of information is Fox news and Facebook.

      They are being brainwashed every day. Never underestimate the power that those media have.

      It breaks my heart. I don’t care how many of their shouting pundits will go screaming to the grave.

      They are disrespectful. They are not good for our community, and they are not good for themselves.

      Who will clean up the mess? Not them! They will be too busy trying to convince the survivors that it is all our fault. No sympathy.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @trollhattan: ​
       Ebola is a pretty scary thing all on its own, as you mentioned, but still, look at the source. Space Unit at 12 definitely is on to something about all this, it feeds into the racism angle (“The Kung-Flu”) and the failure of people to recognize that SOMETIMES “shit happens!” and you need to respond to that and take steps to mitigate. This is fucking Untergang shit with Steiner and his non-existent Army.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Brachiator

      Oh, there’s ableist eugenics, too. There’s a lot of handwaving of deaths because of “comorbidities.* The perception is that everyone at risk is useless and has one foot in the grave already, so we may as well let them die off. Nevermind that they’d otherwise have decades left.

      This is a good point. From the beginning, Covid deniers in the US and UK have often been people who are strong on right wing ideology, but painfully weak when it comes to understanding science, math, risk or life expectancy.

      What was initially weird was how openly they expressed their view that keeping the economy running was more important than human life.

      It has also been wild to see the occasional evangelical preacher insist that a good Christian should be eager to want to die early as so not “fear” the virus.

      I was appalled and disgusted at the reverse eugenics of, I believe, the Texas Lt governor, who suggested that only black folk and undocumented people should get vaccinated because good white people could live their lives in ease. It would have been interesting to see Texas work hard to get all nonwhite people vaccinated.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dr. bloor

      When you see an unmasked person, or a person half-assing it like their nose is sticking out, then, what they are saying is: “I’m not part of that tribe that gets Covid; I am doing the bare minimum but don’t mistake me for a poor person who fears getting a POC disease”.

      He’s never been to a Home Depot, at least not in my city, where half-assed mask-wearing is a multi-culti affair.  And, as much as I hate to be in the position of Defending Nate Silver, his schtick is Everybody is Worse at Calculating Probabilities Than I Am.  An interesting premise that he undermines by piling on.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Brachiator: It would have been interesting to see Texas work hard to get all nonwhite people vaccinated.

      Yet it’s something that would never have crossed the pea-brains of the Texass GQp in the first place.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      @Villago Delenda Est: yes, this absolutely.  Suck down all the ivermectin you want at home, but don’t drag our health care system down with you.  Retweet Nicki Minaj all you like, but we’re going to turn you away at the door of the ER if you can’t breathe but – oopsie!  I guess we didn’t ask nicely enough! – you didn’t get vaccinated.

      Make your choice and live with it.

      A lack of consequences for following trumpov & Co down the rabbit hole is what’s prolonging this stupid pandemic (which, frankly, should have been over with last summer, vaccine or no vaccine).

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Richard

      @craigie:

      Norway is a small population. We could possibly shut the whole country down and supply them with necessities for even a year or two.

      Meanwhile, the television would be telling us about the Vikings and then after we got tired of that, the television would show us a bunch of vintage film from WWII.

      China is not a country. It is a big place.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Question for the jacktariat. There was an anti-mask hubabloo at my local school district a few weeks ago. Only 3 people spoke in favor of keeping the mask mandate for students. The other two dozen people said callous shit like this:

      Disagreeing parents didn’t address the quarantine requirement issue and instead insisted their children shouldn’t have to wear masks, because they’re not “at-risk.”

      “Teachers are the only ones in the classroom that are at-risk,” said parent Dwight McMurray. “Not to sound insensitive, but if masks work and [teachers] have had their immunizations, why are your teachers at risk at all?”

      Also, looney-tunes crap like masks causing co2 poisoning or some such trash.

      The school board is keeping the mandate in place for 20 days and plans to revisit it in a meeting on the 27th.

      So, I was thinking of going to this meeting and speaking my mind to confront them. However, I plan on going nuclear on them, calling them idiots, saying how much I feel sorry for the children of the father who claimed co2 poisoning w/ masks, and just generally calling them all callous assholes who are fine with kids getting sick as long as it’s not their kids.

      Do you all think of this a good idea? It’s how I want to respond to them, but a respiratory therapist who went to the first meeting was confronted by an anti-masker afterwards, who told him the meeting wasn’t for him

      Reply
    24. 24.

      NotMax

      @trollhattan

      Trivia:

      Ebola was given its name from a river some distance removed from the area where it was first scientifically identified and documented so as not to tar the name of any specific village.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Mousebumples

      My super simplified explanation for why even the previously infected need at least 1 shot –

      Imagine you are mugged. When you’re talking to the police, what will you remember about your attacker? Height? Weight? Gender? Eye color? Hair color? Shirt color? If you see the same person again, will you recognize them?

      Your immune system will remember *something* from your infection, but you don’t know that’ll be the spike protein or if it’ll be something way less useful.

      Give your immune system a reminder of the big bad covid. Get your shot.

      Maybe more on topic for downstairs but 🤷‍♀️

      Suggested amendments welcome. It makes sense in my head, at least!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jeffro

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): don’t go nuclear on them, as much as they deserve it.

      Just point out their 1) inconsistency and 2) callousness:

      1. If masks work, they work for everyone at mitigating the spread to teachers, students, and of course the families that those teachers and students go home to.  If they don’t work…why do doctors wear them in the ER?  Why do sick people in many countries wear them as a matter of course?  It’s a respiratory virus!
      2. Is this a huge imposition?  Is anyone being asked to ‘storm the beaches of Iwo Jima’ here?  Do the kids have a huge issue with it?  Don’t we already have a dress code that for some reason cares about spaghetti straps and offensive words on t-shirts?  Couldn’t we at least, for this year, add a line to that dress code to protect us from this highly contagious and deadly virus?
      Reply
    28. 28.

      NotMax

      Kansas and Missouri will be the new home to about 2,000 of the first 37,000 refugees resettling in the U.S. after American forces withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban took control. Source

      As if they haven’t been through enough tsuris.

      //

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Shakti

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Practically? If you feel pugnacious you could defend the other people who show up at the meeting to be in favor of mask mandates.  Just round robin defend each other and make it clear it’ll hurt if they try to intimidate, corner or stalk anyone.

      Points:

      • You pay taxes for the schools; you have a right to a say in how they are run.  If they don’t like that, they are welcome to move to a place with no public schools and pay to educate their child solely out of their own pocket, no federal or state money allowed.
      • Community spread in schools causes disruption in schools and teachers don’t grow on trees; the burnout rate was high before covid. Do they want Jimothy to be one of 50 in a classroom?
      • Some teachers have children, do they want to orphan kids?
      • It’s a violation of the ADA to make school inaccessible for immunocompromised and disabled kids. How much are they willing to pony up in additional taxes for the lawsuit the school district will lose if they go no mask?  If they’ve banned peanuts from school, they can wear masks.

       

      Other than that, I’ve got nothing. Such people don’t deserve children.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      ColoradoGuy

      The defining moment of the T**** presidency was him ripping off the mask on the Truman balcony. For his followers, it was Christ ascending into heaven, the Superman who beat the Chinese virus through sheer force of will. This is really how they see him, so being good followers of their Christ-made-flesh, they follow his example … bluster, rage, open racism, and threats to take over “their” God-given country.

      Asking politely is just playing into their game. They see all Democrats as weak, corrupted, and unmanly … Fox tells them so every day. And yes, “other”, not the pure and uncorrupted Real Americans as they see themselves.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      NotMax

      Spouting from both sides of their [insert orifice of choice here].

      Even Republicans Don’t Believe Their Arguments Against Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

      They’re contradicting themselves on every point. Source

      Time to go long on investing in whiplash collar futures?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      OGLiberal

      @Jeffro: I read a “journos visit Ohio diner”-like article on cnn.com where they visited some town in Missouri they visited previously and is now getting hit really hard. Low vax rates, of course. They interviewed one guy who said he wasn’t going to get vaccinated because “they shafted my president”. He, of course, had COVID and previously had a kidney transplant. Lucky he survived but he’s still not going to get the shot because “you shafted me out of my president”. When told that Trump had encouraged people to get the vaccine he said he hadn’t heard that and that he didn’t watch the news because ” you’uns have all pissed me off so bad”,.

      It’s it bad for me to wish long COVID on this dickhead?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      The Dangerman

      I’m being mean to them? Sure, I fantasize about going “where’s the shot”, using “where’s my money” of Stewie and Brian fame as my guide (I’ll let you Google The Family Guy clip), but mean to them? Fuck em.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      OGLiberal

      @MomSense: Meanwhile, almost all of their political and media heroes/gods are fully vaccinated and have been for quite some time.  But if you tell them that they won’t believe it.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      VeniceRiley

      I get mad at the ones who do the “My body. My choice!” All smug.  They’re the ones forcing women to have an ultrasound wand shoved up the vag. F*CK THEM ALL.

      I wish we could say, “Fine. No shots for you. But you MUST have this giant wand shoved in your ass by a stranger who wants a look-see.”

      Reply
    40. 40.

      HumboldtBlue

      @planetjanet:

      Exactly, willfully ignorant proudly obstinate tribalism. This whole racism angle is giving these fuck knuckles entirely too much credit. Someone who doesn’t kiss Trump’s ass  is telling them to take a free vaccine and they react as they always do with petulance and tantrums.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jeffro

      @NotMax: this is why when you pin them down on something, they end up sounding like babbling idiots: their only guiding principals are 1) the opposite of whatever Democrats are for, regardless of the cost to themselves and the country, and 2) kneecapping the recovery in order to (they think) kneecap Biden, since they’ve been unable to ding him thus far.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Kay

      @Jeffro:

      Is this a huge imposition?  Is anyone being asked to ‘storm the beaches of Iwo Jima’ here?  Do the kids have a huge issue with it?

      I can’t get past that point with them – the truth is I’m furious with them so it’s better I don’t engage at all.
      Not a good messenger- I think they’re whiny and unhelpful and they have yet to say anything I find persuasive. Masks aren’t that big a deal. They should stop complaining.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Jeffro

      @OGLiberal: nope, you are excused

      The media could help out/do their jobs here.  Instead of asking Ohio diner patrons why Joe Biden is personally haunting their dreams and dashing their hopes, they could ask, “have you seen this latest clip about Fox News requiring its on-air hosts (and everyone else) to be vaccinated?  That means Tucker and Laura too.  How does that make you feel?”

      Reply
    45. 45.

      OGLiberal

      @Comrade Colette: Nate Silver seems to be irrationally focused on masks.  Seriously, how much of an inconvenience is to put on a mask when you go out in public?  Schools have dress codes and even a lot of public schools these days have dress codes that say not only what you can’t wear but what you have to wear.  Why is making kids and teachers wear a mask such a fucking stretch.  I’m fully vaccinated, as are my kids and wife.  I wear a mask whenever I go out in public and/or interact with people who aren’t my family.  My life has not grown increasingly difficult because of this.  What is wrong with this people.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jeffro

      @MomSense: it sure is now

      Where, I wonder, should our national snooze media lay the blame for that?  Mr. “it’s all a hoax, it’ll all go away by summer?”  Mr. hydroxychloroquine/ultraviolet light/etc?  trumpov Lite, pushing expensive Regeneron for folks who’ve ALREADY caught the virus instead of free and proven vaccinations BEFORE they catch it?

      Verily, ’tis a mystery to me (and to the snooze media too, apparently)

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Subsole

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I know a lot of covidiots are using a script. See maybe if you can match one up?

      Maybe play up that these people are being coached? That their arguments are not their own?

      I would undermine them rather than butt heads. Making them sound like muppets will probably weigh more than just shouting. All that gets you is a bunch of people reflexively tuning out the argument as “oh, both sides are so nasty”.

      But you know the room. I don’t.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.