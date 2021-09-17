More than 650,000 white flags are being planted at the National Mall in Washington D.C., representing the number of American lives lost to COVID-19, in an outdoor installation by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg pic.twitter.com/FzoDI9jnaa — Reuters (@Reuters) September 16, 2021





You absolutely can! It is a participatory art installation. Visit https://t.co/28oYZpH1zK for more information on personalizing flags! — Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg (@sbfirstenberg) September 15, 2021

WATCH: President Biden meets with the CEOs of Walt Disney and Columbia Sportswear, and other business executives and leaders, to discuss his recently announced vaccine requirement for companies that employ at least 100 people. https://t.co/G8U1G1RTH6 — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) September 15, 2021

Almost 500,000: That's the number of children diagnosed with COVID from Sept. 2 to Sept. 9, a number the American Academy of Pediatrics said has "increased exponentially." @NBCNews — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 16, 2021

======

The US, now ranked 37 on the list of fully vaccinated of total population, and dropping lower every weekhttps://t.co/CtQtGEAl0S pic.twitter.com/Tc9OhSsitb — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 16, 2021

“The current state of vaccine inequality is not acceptable” – Insightful interview with @Gavi’s @MaphosaThabani on vaccine hesitancy, supply challenges & why countries must prioritize first doses in lower-income countries before rolling out boosters: https://t.co/bpS2jITc8N — Seth Berkley (@GaviSeth) September 16, 2021

Chinese health officials say they have fully vaccinated more than 1 billion people. That's 72% of China's population of 1.4 billion. The announcement comes as China battles a new outbreak of the delta variant in the southeastern province of Fujian. https://t.co/PB0bzyY3Hn — The Associated Press (@AP) September 16, 2021

Singapore PM gets COVID-19 booster shot, urges others to follow https://t.co/1PWFULZrwK pic.twitter.com/JbXWvr5x9q — Reuters (@Reuters) September 17, 2021

The closing of schools for more than a year has been a devastating blow for many of Indonesia's students. A World Bank report calculated the pandemic will leave more than 80% of 15-year-olds below the minimum reading proficiency level identified by OECD https://t.co/zGOBl1ClQn pic.twitter.com/N1lmS8aarn — Reuters (@Reuters) September 17, 2021

Vaccinated Australians promised more freedom even as COVID-19 cases mount https://t.co/940IndEdeJ pic.twitter.com/KjwmEJuwCX — Reuters (@Reuters) September 17, 2021

Australian officials will trial a home quarantine system for fully vaccinated international travelers arriving in Sydney, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as the country moves to reopen its borders despite persistent COVID-19 cases https://t.co/bicMCP63ZB pic.twitter.com/0dz5RfZMYf — Reuters (@Reuters) September 17, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that dozens of people in his entourage tested positive for the coronavirus before he went into self-isolation earlier this weekhttps://t.co/FbbDoZOt1B — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) September 16, 2021

Italy to require all workers to show 'green pass' certificate https://t.co/T3ZmZuLHOg — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 16, 2021

More than 3000 healthcare workers were placed on suspension without pay yesterday in France. They refused #COVID19 #vaccination.https://t.co/oppeDBhOaY — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 16, 2021

Dutch to introduce 'corona' pass despite strong opposition https://t.co/qo0d2vkqQa pic.twitter.com/RBYZD58aQ0 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 17, 2021

Britain will consider easing England's COVID-19 rules for international travel after the travel industry complained that a myriad of onerous rules and red tape were hobbling airlines, holiday and tourism companies https://t.co/WH2Oy8W1P7 pic.twitter.com/JwUUTTA9SK — Reuters (@Reuters) September 17, 2021

Brazil's federal government wants to halt COVID-19 vaccinations for most adolescents, citing a death under investigation and adverse events after some 3.5 million teens have already been immunized, but several state governments vowed to press on https://t.co/bgr4MOaitN pic.twitter.com/svwVO3x2q4 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 17, 2021

======

Ahead of FDA's meeting Friday, the agency has released an analysis of Pfizer's booster shot application. It's the 1st public look at data on a potential 3rd Pfizer shot. Document is 23 pages. A panel of outside experts empaneled by FDA will review the data https://t.co/bBHmQ0nEuN — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 16, 2021

All the vaccines are great, but I can't deny the joy I felt upon learning that the one I got will henceforth be known in Canada as "Spikevax" https://t.co/kvjjT4FLK4 — Tyler Irving (@tylereirving) September 16, 2021

Survey of mRNA-#vaccine recipients in 5 @VeteransAffairs (VA) centers, Feb1-Aug6, 2021 vs #DeltaVariant :

– over-65-yr-olds were 80% protected against #COVID19 hospitalization

– <65-yr-olds 95% protected

– Overall vaccine effectiveness anti-delta = 86.8%https://t.co/ZU0tSDWQk1 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 16, 2021

Nursing homes & #COVID19

"Among >14,900 nursing homes reporting #vaccination data by Jul18, 60% of staff & 81.4% of residents were fully vax'ed. Average vax coverage was lowest among CNAs (49.2%) & nurses (61.0%)…"https://t.co/tbVAmfCLzP — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 16, 2021

Long Covid less common than feared – ONS study https://t.co/fCCfamitTo — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 17, 2021

======

The thing about the brain trust of the COVID denial crowd is that in addition to being horrible people, they are phenomenally, phenomenally stupid. The only thing that makes them relevant is their horse paste eating audience is just as stupid. — What Biden Has Done (@What46HasDone) September 16, 2021

Idaho allows overwhelmed hospitals to ration care—if necessary. State health officials activated “crisis standards of care” allowing facilities to ration treatment https://t.co/9Zw8lAjwnb — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 16, 2021

Idaho went pretty much all in on anti-mask, anti-vax, pro-Covidism. Now they are rationing hospital services. Here are some of the ways doctors and nurses will use to decide which lives they should try to save. https://t.co/E5kU3vzPRv — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) September 16, 2021

In the Star Trek episode "the Conscience of the King" Governor Kodos – Kodos the Executioner – killed 4,000 colonists. DeSantis exceeded that this week alone. https://t.co/zCsCFPiJsK — Malaclypse (@Mal_A_Clypse) September 17, 2021

Newly released promotional video for future events reveals that Michael Flynn was the organizer of the event in Sarasota, FL this past weekend, where doctors were mass-signing medical exemptions for masks. pic.twitter.com/u7YNzcaB5p — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 16, 2021



(Back story)

As the fake Covid-19 vaccination card market booms, some sellers are asking for hundreds of dollars for a card. The US Customs and Border Protection says it has intercepted thousands of packages of the fake cards. https://t.co/SzmBY5YHxi — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 16, 2021

Hey, remember ‘Right Wing Warrior’ Laura Loomer?

White nationalist, anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, and congressional candidate Laura Loomer now has covid. pic.twitter.com/Og2tVXwR28 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 17, 2021