Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Sept. 16-17

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Sept. 16-17

(Back story)

Hey, remember 'Right Wing Warrior' Laura Loomer?

    germy

      germy

      OK Senate candidate Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer says tonight he has a “religious exemption” form on his website for people to take to their pastors to sign to avoid vaccine mandates. He says if they won’t sign, he will sign them all, and has already signed thousands. pic.twitter.com/hGP2PvYnQN— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 16, 2021

      A nice young man, a pastor, who is also running for public office.

      NotMax

      I do take issue with the reporter’s downplaying of the infected customer as “careless.”

      “Sorry, but that’s absolutely 150% fricken dumb,” Wallace said.

      “As soon as you might be exposed, isolate your damn self!” Source

      Also locally,

      In its latest cluster report, the state Department of Health said it investigated two COVID outbreaks at educational settings on Kauai and Maui.

      The Health Department said 45 infections stemmed from an unnamed independent school on Kauai in August. Officials said the school was not strictly following mask mandates.

      DOH said 27 students and teachers tested positive for the virus, which then led to the infection of 18 close contacts.
      [snip]
      The other COVID outbreak was reported at a Maui public elementary school, which led to 26 infections. But only three of those cases were linked to exposure at the school.
      [snip]
      DOH said because the student population at the school is younger than 12 years old, students are not eligible for the vaccine, leaving them vulnerable to the virus.

      Furthermore, the school reported that only 60% of its staff are vaccinated.

      Officials said two people who were infected attended school despite having COVID symptoms. Source

      Chyron HR

      Look forward to Joe Biden and the media telling me how this is all Ron Desantis’s fault.

      “Purposefully turning the third largest state into a COVID petri dish and making no attempt to restrict movement of infected people will cause infections in other states, too.” How did I do?

      germy

      TN has the highest per-capita covid death rate in the country. Why? One reason is that people listen to geniuses like Pastor Dale Walker. Here he is yesterday outside a hospital trying to break people out so they can be healed by prayer and ivermectin. “This is a 1776 moment.” pic.twitter.com/pblIsFyxA5
      — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 15, 2021

      John S.

      The levels of epic stupidity (along with the heat, hurricanes, etc.) in Florida are why after nearly 40 years of living here, I am done. My wife and I are going to Washington in a few months to look for houses so we can relocate next year.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      Monroe County web site says 213 new cases and 4.5% test positivity.
      NYSDOH says 296 new cases. I still have a tv delivery, furnace maintenance, doctor appointments and car maintenance scheduled across the next few months, so I’m worried because our case counts have gone wild again.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 9/16 China reported 62 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic) & 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Fujian Province reporter 61 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic) & 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 261 active domestic confirmed cases & 9 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

      • Putian reported 28 new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 157 active domestic confirmed cases (89 mild, 66 moderate & 2 serious), including 57 at 12 y.o. or younger, & 9 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3,987 F1 & 3,280 F2 close contacts have been traced and placed under centralized quarantine. 3,921,373 individuals in the city have been swabbed, w/ 3,815,016 tests completed. Fengting Township at Xianyou County is currently at High Risk, w/ the ~ 70K residents in the township screened 6 times since 9/10. 2 zones, 1 residential building, 1 school & 2 villages have been elevated to Medium Risk. 2 zones, 1 residential building, 1 school & 5 villages aren currently at Medium Risk, all at Xianyou County. The ~ 800K residents in Xiaoyou County, excluding Fengting Township, have been screened twice since 9/12.
      • Quanzhou reported any 1 domestic confirmed case, a worker at the shoe factory w/ the outbreak in Fengtibng Township in Putian, & has been under centralized quarantine since 9/11. There currently are 19 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 511 F1 & 2,095 F2 close contacts have been traced & placed under centralized quarantine. 2 villages have been elevated too Medium Risk. 3 villages are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xiamen reported 31 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic, 23  traced close contacts & 8 from mass screening). There currently are 84 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, all at Tongan District. 1,905 F1 & 2,377 F2 close contacts have been traced & placed under centralized quarantine. a community has been elevated to High Risk. 1 zone & 1 community are currently at High Risk. 4 villages & 1 residential compound have been elevated too Medium Risk.
      • Zhangzhou reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traveler from Xiamen. 2 of the case’s co-workers at Xiamen have already tested positive, & the case chose to travel to a hospital at Zhangzhou to be tested, rather at Xiamen per company & government regulations, for reasons unknown.

       

      Yunnan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture, a traced close contact of the domestic confirmed case reported one 9/15 & already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. The last Medium Risk village in Ruili has been re-designated as Low Risk. 

      Hunan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 12 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently are 33 active domestic confirmed cases in the province, all at Zhangjiajie

      Henan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • At Zhengzhou 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Shangqiu there currently are 8 active domestic confirmed cases.

       

      Hubei Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed (6 mild & 5 moderate) & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Jingzhou there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case.
      • At Jingmen 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are currently 6 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Wuhan there currently are 4 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

       

      At Shanghai Municipality there currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 9/16, China reported 22 new imported confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic), 14 imported asymptomatic cases, 2 imported suspect cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 16 confirmed cases, 15 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar & 1 from Laos; 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from Myanmar & Laos; all via land border crossings
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Japan & the UAE; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national returning from Bangladesh & a foreign national coming from Ethiopia
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the DRC & 1 from Turkey, off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Japan
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 2 confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from Ethiopia; 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Jamaica
      • Shanghai Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Tanzania (via Amsterdam Schiphol); 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from South Korea

       

      Overall in China, 45 confirmed cases recovered (29 imported), 12 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (11 imported) & 3 were reclassified as confirmed cases (2 imported), & 917 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 916 active confirmed cases in the country (587 imported), 5 in serious condition (3 imported), 378 active asymptomatic cases (359 imported), 2 suspect cases (both imported). 15,875 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 9/16, 2,165.679M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 4.251M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 9/17, Hong Kong reported 3 new positive cases, all imported (from Germany, Qatar & the UAE, all had been fully vaccinated).

      Tony Jay

        Britain will consider easing England’s COVID-19 rules for international travel after the travel industry complained that a myriad of onerous rules and red tape were hobbling airlines, holiday and tourism companies.

      How do you say it over there?

      “Uh, what is ‘evidence that ‘following the science’ went out of the window the moment Party donors started squealing about their dividends’?”

      But never mind. The Egg-shaped Emperor ‘beat’ Covid months ago, the UK Media told me so.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Chyron HR: Florida’s case rate per capita is still twice as high as Vermont’s, but in a few weeks, there will likely come a moment when cases are higher in the Northeast because they slowed this wave down and it’s already burned through the tinder down South, and I am positive that we’ll have another round of “where does DeSantis go for his apology?” then. Never mind the deaths or the hospital occupancy.

      Suzanne

      @John S.: I hear you. I have been missing AZ, even has a dream about it last night. Woke up and remembered that they’re out of water but full up on crazy people. Sigh.

      Baud

      Alabama councilman, 19, hospitalized with covid after opposing mask mandate: ‘Terrible not to be able to breathe’

      mrmoshpotato

      Re: everyone who refuses to get vaccinated.

      You selfish, murderous bastards!

      My brain refuses to come up with anything more eloquent.  I’m so done with the willfully unvaccinated.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 17,577 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 2,067,327 cases. It also reports 346 new deaths as of midnight, for a cumulative total of 22,355 deaths – 1.08% of the cumulative reported total, 1.21% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.98.

      891 confirmed active and contagious cases are in ICU, 410 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 22,970 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 1,833,248 patients recovered – 88.2% of the cumulative reported total.

      19 new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,247 clusters. 1,387 clusters are currently active; 3,860 clusters are now inactive.

      17,574 new cases today are local infections. Sarawak reports 3,480 cases: 176 in clusters, 2,311 close-contact screenings, and 993 other screenings.

      Selangor reports 2,646 cases: 79 in clusters, 1,352 close-contact screenings, and 1,215 other screenings. Johor reports 2,334 cases: 162 in clusters, 1,389 close-contact screenings, and 783 other screenings.

      Perak reports 1,596 cases: 484 in clusters, 444 close-contact screenings, and 668 other screenings. Sabah reports 1,533 local cases: 73 in clusters, 852 close-contact screenings, and 608 other screenings.

      Penang reports 1,462 cases: 238 in clusters, 463 close-contact screenings, and 761 other screenings. Kedah reports 1,233 cases: 11 in clusters, 677 close-contact screenings, and 485 other screenings.

      Kelantan reports 869 cases: 37 in clusters, 496 close-contact screenings, and 336 other screenings. Pahang reports 832 cases: 233 in clusters, 482 close-contact screenings, and 117 other screenings.

      Terengganu reports 719 cases: nine in clusters, 571 close-contact screenings, and 139 other screenings.

      Kuala Lumpur reports 364 local cases: 12 in clusters, 193 close-contact screenings, and 159 other screenings.

      Melaka reports 287 cases: 31 in clusters, 139 close-contact screenings, and 134 other screenings.

      Negeri Sembilan reports 197 local cases: nine in clusters, 130 close-contact screenings, and 58 other screenings.

      Perlis reports 41 cases: 13 close-contact screenings and 28 other screenings. Putrajaya reports 31 cases: 25 close-contact screenings and six other screenings. Labuan reports 10 cases, all from other screenings.

      Three new cases today are imported: two in Kuala Lumpur and one in Negeri Sembilan.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 202,298 doses of vaccine on 16th September: 62,108 first doses and 140,190 second doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 39,685,414 doses administered: 21,783,871 first doses and 17,973,545 second doses. 66.7% of the population have received their first dose, while 55.0% are now fully vaccinated.

      Percysowner

      I don’t watch the MSNBC lineup, instead I listen to it on podcast next day. Last night Rachel Maddow was talking about the crisis in the Idaho hospitals. Unfortunately she kept saying Ohio for a while. So there I am, walking my dog before morning coffee, hearing about Ohio hospitals being closed for all elective surgery and for certain non-emergency surgery. I was very concerned. Fortunately Ohio isn’t there yet, but our state legislators are working on it.

      I have surgery scheduled for Sept 30, and I want to have it, not wait and worry while COVID patients eat up all the available beds.

