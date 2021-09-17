The FDA’s vaccine advisory committee today voted to recommend Pfizer boosters for the over-65 crowd high-risk only. Pfizer had requested approval for those over 16 who had finished immunizations 6 months earlier.

In other COVID news, the Post published an op-ed earlier this week from Marty Makary, a professor at Johns Hopkins who believes that natural immunity should be recognized as one way for people to opt-out of vaccination. I’ll outsource most of my commentary on the piece to Josh Marshall, but god damn I’m tired of people feeding into the notion that the vaccine is some kind of onerous burden. From what I’ve read, the type and duration of immunity that results from a COVID infection is hard to judge. Plus, there are lots of people who “had COVID” who may or may not have been tested, but will certainly claim that they did. Some of the Herman Cain Award recipients had claimed “natural immunity due to prior infection,” and they’re currently taking dirt naps.

Of course, the “just asking questions” people on my Twitter (not anti-vaxxers, just people skeptical of every single goddam mitigation strategy) were all over Makary’s piece, saying that we’ve been far too harsh and now that we “know” that immunity works, we can start letting those who have recovered skip shots, based on a couple small studies. What we “know” is that the free, safe vaccine works. Why don’t we just stick with that, instead of being a god damned pretend epidemiologist with degrees from Twitter U and the Graduate School of Instagram? It sure isn’t going to hurt to get at least one shot if you have had COVID, and we’re throwing thousands of doses away every week. Unless we invent some sort of just-in-time redistribution of soon-to-expire vaccine does, the best places for those shots are in arms.