Boosters Not for Youngsters

The FDA’s vaccine advisory committee today voted to recommend Pfizer boosters for the over-65 crowd high-risk only. Pfizer had requested approval for those over 16 who had finished immunizations 6 months earlier.

In other COVID news, the Post published an op-ed earlier this week from Marty Makary, a professor at Johns Hopkins who believes that natural immunity should be recognized as one way for people to opt-out of vaccination. I’ll outsource most of my commentary on the piece to Josh Marshall, but god damn I’m tired of people feeding into the notion that the vaccine is some kind of onerous burden. From what I’ve read, the type and duration of immunity that results from a COVID infection is hard to judge. Plus, there are lots of people who “had COVID” who may or may not have been tested, but will certainly claim that they did. Some of the Herman Cain Award recipients had claimed “natural immunity due to prior infection,” and they’re currently taking dirt naps.

Of course, the “just asking questions” people on my Twitter (not anti-vaxxers, just people skeptical of every single goddam mitigation strategy) were all over Makary’s piece, saying that we’ve been far too harsh and now that we “know” that immunity works, we can start letting those who have recovered skip shots, based on a couple small studies. What we “know” is that the free, safe vaccine works. Why don’t we just stick with that, instead of being a god damned pretend epidemiologist with degrees from Twitter U and the Graduate School of Instagram? It sure isn’t going to hurt to get at least one shot if you have had COVID, and we’re throwing thousands of doses away every week. Unless we invent some sort of just-in-time redistribution of soon-to-expire vaccine does, the best places for those shots are in arms.

    17Comments

    4. 4.

      rikyrah

      What we “know” is that the free, safe vaccine works. Why don’t we just stick with that, instead of being a god damned pretend epidemiologist with degrees from Twitter U and the Graduate School of Instagram?

       

      TELL IT

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      Is Makary the same “expert” who said Covid would be over by now?  Because I recall someone from Johns Hopkins making that assertion a few months back.  It seemed lunacy at the time, and turns out to be deader than dead wrong.

      I saw it on (le sigh) the FB page of two high school friends, who are now physicians themselves.  And Ayn Rand devotees, unless they have decided she is a squish.

      What is in the water at Johns Hopkins??

      Makary is a physician/surgeon with experience in oncology.  His bio from JHopkins.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JPL

      Good..   It will just be in time for when I take care of baby imp when dil returns to work.   Baby imp has some immunity because his mom received the moderna vaccine.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Catherine D.

      I think there’s a missing “or” – over 65 OR high risk.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Timurid

      I’m feeling kind of weird about being in the ‘kinda vulnerable but not quite vulnerable enough’ group (I turn 53 this month).

      Will we be bringing back the jokes from early in the initial vaccine rollout about stores keeping special hours for their vulnerable middle aged customers?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Elizabelle

      Incidentally:  my neighbor just returned from a NC beach vacation with her extended family.  Her sister, fully vaccinated, came down with Covid.  As did 7 or 8 others.  Including a middle schooler who now has to quarantine for 14 days due to exposure.  Will find out more later tonight.  (We’re having cava outside.)

      Her sister’s vaccine has got to have been reassuring.  The vaccinated pretty much get sick with a breakthrough infection, but don’t end up with severe illness or hospitalized.

      That does not seem to hold true for the “naturally immunized.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      This “natural immunity” crap is because of that one study out of Israel that hasn’t even been peer reviewed

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      @The Dark Avenger:

      Yup. Defense.gov (from April):

      For Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafal Kolodziej, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1, or NCHB-1, the fight is personal. He tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies in March of 2020, when cases first began to emerge among service members. He was recovering from fever, pneumonia and headaches the month prior.

      “I felt a little safer knowing I’d already been through COVID-19,” he said of his experience last year while assigned as an instructor at Great Lakes Naval Base in Illinois.

      Unfortunately, for the Lublin, Poland, native, COVID-19 proved to be a formidable adversary. Despite strict mitigation measures implemented by the Defense Department in 2020, he fell victim to the virus again in November.

      His second go-around with the disease was much different; this time, the infection manifested through a loss of sense of smell and taste. The sailor’s suspicions were confirmed following another test.

      “It was scary,” Kolodjiez said. “So many people have been hospitalized and so many have died already. I think of my father, who fought off cancer, and of all the vulnerable people out there. Not everyone is as lucky as me to survive.”

      Thankfully, the sailor’s family have thus far been spared from COVID-19, and he said he feels mostly recovered.

      I wonder how much heavy lifting “mostly” is doing there…

      Both cases were undoubtedly pre-Delta…

      The virus is still less than 2 years old in humans. Anyone who thinks that they really understand it and can just Leeroy Jenkins through it without vaccination and without sensible public health measures when community spread is high is being a fool.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

