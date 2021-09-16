Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Thursday Morning Open Thread: The Work Goes On

Thursday Morning Open Thread: The Work Goes On

Is Our Media Learning? (Of course not, it’s against their code.)


We have to elect more Democrats, so the same handful of show ponies lose their chance to stunt for their media enablers:

With the sound of one final gavel, House Democrats on Wednesday completed the mammoth task of translating President Biden’s economic vision into a $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending proposal — marking a major milestone in a fight that’s still far from finished.

Assembling the House package proved to be an enormous undertaking, as Democrats raced over the past week to produce roughly 2,600 pages of legislative text spanning the party’s vast policy ambitions. The measure seeks to shepherd major changes to federal health care, education, immigration, climate and tax laws, introducing a sprawling set of federal programs that Democratic leaders have described as historic in their size and scope.

But the fruits of lawmakers’ labors quickly seemed overshadowed by political reality. A proposal that would try to lower the cost of prescription drugs for millions of seniors appeared in fresh jeopardy, after a small group of Democrats dealt it an early blow in the House. The fuller $3.5 trillion plan, meanwhile, faced even more significant hurdles in the Senate — prompting Biden to embark on a renewed effort Wednesday to try to reassure wavering members of his own party…

For now, at least, House Democrats have secured the general policy objectives Biden outlined in the two blueprints he unveiled earlier this year. The president and his congressional allies have framed their $3.5 trillion agenda through the prism of history, likening it to the Great Society and New Deal investments from generations past.

The Build Back Better Act aims to expand Medicare, offering seniors access to hearing, dental and vision benefits. It also would extend a flurry of tax credits and other programs that make insurance more accessible and affordable, including for low-income Americans who seek coverage under Medicaid…

Democrats further set in motion a plan for roughly $750 billion to improve education and child care, including a new program that guarantees prekindergarten for all children ages 3 and 4. They authorized 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave for most working Americans, remedying a patchwork that leaves many without benefits today. And they crafted what lawmakers have described as the most significant set of legislative reforms ever to combat climate change, including a flurry of programs that reward clean energy, penalize polluters and help Americans finance more environmentally friendly homes and vehicles.

Much of the work is financed through a series of tax increases targeting wealthy Americans, profitable corporations and investors. The tax hikes stop short of what Biden initially had recommended, including by omitting new taxes targeting inheritances passed between family members. But they generally accomplish Democrats’ aims to unwind the tax cuts enacted under President Donald Trump four years earlier — all while raising about $2.9 trillion in revenue to cover the cost of the bill. Democrats contend the entire measure is financed in full since it fosters economic gains that essentially pay for themselves…

The still-widening schisms ultimately did not seem to faze Pelosi, who sent a second letter to House Democrats on Wednesday in the hours before lawmakers concluded their work.

“The vision and knowledge of President Biden and Congressional Democrats,” she began, “has enabled us to be on schedule in delivering the Build Back Better agenda.”

    38Comments

    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Mission impossible untenable.

      Afghan envoys marooned abroad after Taliban’s sudden return

      The Taliban’s abrupt return to power has left hundreds of Afghan diplomats overseas in limbo: running out of money to keep missions operating, fearful for families back home and desperate to secure refuge abroad.

      The Islamist militant movement, which swiftly ousted Afghanistan’s Western-backed government on Aug. 15, said on Tuesday that it had sent messages to all of its embassies telling diplomats to continue their work.
      [snip]
      But these calls for continuity do not reflect the chaos on the ground, embassy staff said.

      “There is no money. It is not possible to operate in such circumstances. I am not being paid now,” a source at the Afghan embassy in Canada’s capital Ottawa said.

      Two Afghan embassy staffers in New Delhi said they were also running out of cash for a mission serving thousands of Afghans who are trying to find ways home to reunite with families or need help applying for asylum in other countries. Source

      Reply
    6. 6.

      rikyrah

      I agree with the above tweet about the GOP. The Founding Father’s completely saw Dolt45 coming. What they never anticipated was a political party that would abandon their oath to the Constitution.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Immanentize

      It might be pointed out that the House is delivering its side of a budget bill on time — before October 1. When was the last time that happened?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      mardam

      So, the tax on passing stocks to your family after your death is gone. Why?
      So, the ability for Medicare/Medicaid to bargain for lower prescription drug costs is in trouble. Why?
      What are the possible reasons for Democrats to oppose these? I wonder what it could be.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ken

      @Baud: Jesse James was kind of a tourist attraction in Missouri when I grew up. They had (maybe still have) figures of him in Meramec Caverns; the wax museum near Sullivan is still there. Ozark might know more.

      As I recall, they didn’t have much about his crimes, and he was treated almost as a folk hero. I doubt it’s gotten more accurate.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kay

      Benjy Sarlin
      @BenjySarlin
      ·16h
      After 5000 stories asking whether Democrats can govern with the Squad holding veto power, a similarly sized group of centrists is causing the most problems for the White House and leadership at pretty much every single step of the process

      Reply
    17. 17.

      NotMax

      Media note.

      Nearly through (three still to go, so cannot yet speak to how it wraps up) the 20 hour-long episodes of the first season free with Prime during September Danish series* The Killing (Forbrydelsen).

      Definitely engaging, with the proviso that some impatient American audiences might not cotton to having the tension doled out with an eyedropper as opposed to ladled from a tureen.

      Hint: due to the nature and design of the recap opening each episode there is no option to skip past it; fast forwarding ahead to around the 4 minute mark will get to the new stuff.

      *There was a U.S. adaptation of the original which I’ve never seen, so no comparisons.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Ken: the wax museum near Sullivan is still there.

      It’s still there but I haven’t seen it open in years (a decade? More?) Stanton, as a tourist trap has fallen on hard times. Meramec Caverns (Jesse James’ Hideout!) is still in operation but everything else is dead.

      Well, the gas station is still open.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      NorthLeft12

      I really hate to disagree with WH Press Spokesperson Psaki, but those Republicans were mostly not silent, but were justifying, rationalizing, and encouraging the actions of the insurrectionists.

      But yeah, President Biden should completely ignore those traitors.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      @mardam:

      The inheritance tax doesn’t matter much – they can get the money elsewhere- but this hurts the whole Party:

      So, the ability for Medicare/Medicaid to bargain for lower prescription drug costs is in trouble

      It’s the most popular proposal in the bill. Biden can take it up publicly and make a stink- maybe he will. He’s been much, much more aggressive and stubborn than I anticipated. In a good way :)

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @Kay:

      Last night Rachel Maddow did at least one segment (I didn’t see the whole show) on actual women affected by the Texas abortion ban. She had harsh words for the judge who agreed to hear the DOJ’s emergency motion to stay it—on October 1.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Chief Oshkosh

      After the hearings yesterday, I think it is legitimate to ask if we shouldn’t defund the FBI. Wray’s squish response alone should be reason for firing him. I thought it was outrageous. Those women don’t want your emo blatherings, Wray, they want a fucking PLAN of ACTION for how you’re going to fix this. The ineffective investigation is reason enough to fire every single “agent” involved in what amounts to coverup of a child sex ring. Finally, as Senator Whitehouse points out, the next item for review should be a full-on, public review of the non-investigation of Justice Beery McFuckNuts’ USSC nomination

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Geminid

      Virginia Governor candidates Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin will have the first of two debates tonight, waay down in Grundy, Virginia at the Appalachian School of Law.

      Meanwhile, the McAuliffe campaign is sending out mailers with a picture of a smiling Youngkin imposed on an official anouncement from trump: “Glenn Youngkin has My Complete and Total Endorsement.”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Kay

      @Steeplejack (phone):

      Thanks so much. It upsets me. I can’t get past the unfairness of it, who has been heard and who has not been heard, why it was an “emergency” to allow the law to go in but not an emergency to block it until the other side gets a hearing. I’m pleased with the DOJ though- I feel well represented, for once. I feel, at least, like I have a lawyer. They don’t have that many tools but I want them to use all of them. I won’t blame them for losing but I will blame them for not trying.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @Jeffro:

      Republicans controlled the House and Senate, and Ryan, realizing that he would have to work with Trump, started researching how to deal with someone who is “amoral and transactional,” the book says.

      Bit late for that, I would have thought, considering where Ryan worked.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I think naming them helps, especially because at least one of them, the NY House member, ran on negotiating drug prices in Medicare and Medicaid.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Betty

      @Baud: Yes, especially since it has been publicized that one of the opposers, Kathleen Rice, ran on lowering the cost of drugs. May require a re-think.

      Reply

