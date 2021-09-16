Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

I really should read my own blog.

This blog will pay for itself.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Just a few bad apples.

This is a big f—–g deal.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Consistently wrong since 2002

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

This is how realignments happen…

You are here: Home / Open Threads / The Hardest Word

The Hardest Word

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: 

Alberta is in trouble:

A surge in coronavirus cases has pushed the healthcare system in the Canadian province of Alberta to the verge of collapse, as healthcare workers struggle against mounting exhaustion and a growing anti-vaccine movement in the region.

The province warned this week that its ICU capacity was strained, with more people requiring intensive care than any other point during the pandemic – nearly all of them unvaccinated. […]

Alberta has long boasted of its loose coronavirus restrictions – including advertising the previous months as the “best summer ever” as it rolled back those few restrictions. It has also been the site of North America’s highest caseloads.

To the extent that Canada has a Florida or Texas, Alberta is it. Right wing asshole and former Prime Minister Stephen Harper is from Alberta, and current Premier Jason Kenney is an anti-abortion, anti-gay marriage jackass who tried to crack down on immigration when he was a minister in Harper’s government. But there’s no Trump in Canada, so Kenney can say some words that no Trumper can ever utter:

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Wednesday introduced strict and sweeping new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 as he apologized for his government’s handling of the pandemic.

The measures include a new program that requires people to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to gain entry to participating businesses and social events. […]

“It is now clear that we were wrong, and for that I apologize,” Kenney said.

The Canadian election is next Monday so part of this has to be a last-ditch, desperate effort for the Conservatives to appear somewhat reasonable. Current polling shows Justin Trudeau’s liberals picking up the majority of seats but still needing to form a minority government.

I don’t think Kenney’s apology, which was qualified because he later denied that loosening restrictions in July was a mistake, is that big a deal, but the fact that he even apologized is something I can’t imagine DeathSantis or Abbortoir doing. But who knows what 2022 will bring when both of them are up for election.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty Cracker
  • call_me_ishmael
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Daoud bin Daoud
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • jonas
  • Just One More Canuck
  • Patrianakos
  • patrick Il
  • PsiFighter37
  • Raoul Paste
  • rikyrah
  • Taken4Granite
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      Raoul Paste

      The number one thing you want in a government person is good judgement
      He had his chance, now it’s time for someone else

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Raoul Paste: Yep. And the number two thing you want is an ability to learn and change behavior accordingly. Sounds like “The Premier” is devoid of the first and only C- on the second. Thanks for playing, please be sure to pick up your parting gift of the death certificate copies on the way to obscurity, Mr. Kenney. You flaming asshole.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      Yeah, I can’t ever see RegeneRon admitting fault either. It’s still pretty bad here in FL, but our cases are dropping, so it looks like the wave has crested. DeSantis is waiting it out and hoping voters will forget by this time next year.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Patrianakos

      @Betty Cracker: “Forget, hell.”

      By the way, can you still access the FL Department of Health Friday reports? The last two weeks, they won’t download either on my tablet or my phone.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Between this and the Cal Recall “that guy who running against me just wants to spread disease and death among you” is a good election message.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      jonas

      @Betty Cracker: ​
        DeSantis is waiting it out and hoping voters will forget by this time next year.

      “Wow! Is it election time again? Hey, whatever happened to Gramma Addie and cousin Ritchie? The rona? Last September? No shit! Oh, well…”…is probably *not* the way most conversations like this are going to go, but I guess DeSantis figures as long as he keeps his base in line and nobody primaries him on the right, he has time to come up with a way to gaslight enough people in the general to coast to another term.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Betty Cracker: There enough Independents plus Democrats to vote Death’Santa out? It’s pretty clear the Republicans view all the death and misery even among themselves as some kind of virtue.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      PsiFighter37

      Not to nitpick, but if Trudeau wins a majority of seats, he would not be forming a minority government. He’s on track to win a plurality of seats, although it could arguably be even weaker than his last government.

      Calling the election was a dumb thing of Trudeau to do. Had he waited until the pandemic was much more fully under control in Canada, and he would have easily won a majority (IMO).

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      @Patrianakos: If you scroll past the monoclonal antibody informercials, you can get two-week-old data via PDF.

      @jonas: That’s exactly the bet he’s making — he’s staked his political future on being anti-mask, anti-mandate, etc., and because it’s Florida, there’s a decent chance it will work, but who knows? I think there’ a possibility it could backfire.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      patrick Il

      I can’t imagine DeathSantis or Abbortoir doing. But who knows what 2022 will bring when both of them are up for election.

      I know. Neither will apologize .

      Reply
    15. 15.

      call_me_ishmael

      The funniest part of the whole Kenney saga in AB is that for the most part, the real heat being put on his government has been from the right wing. He’s been crazy and incompetent, but he hasn’t been crazy or incompetent enough for them.

      Today proves that even loonies like Jason Kenney have a breaking point at which they can no longer deny reality, even if its only because the federal Tories need to look a little less insane to the average centrist voter.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WereBear

      @Betty Cracker: I see similarities between Florida and Arizona: both magnets for the kind of retirees with enough money to set up a new life for retirement; no close ties to keep them where they are; and a sociopath-level indifference to the well-being of others, or even the very state they live in.

      Not all are like that… but enough.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.