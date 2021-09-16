Alberta is in trouble:

A surge in coronavirus cases has pushed the healthcare system in the Canadian province of Alberta to the verge of collapse, as healthcare workers struggle against mounting exhaustion and a growing anti-vaccine movement in the region. The province warned this week that its ICU capacity was strained, with more people requiring intensive care than any other point during the pandemic – nearly all of them unvaccinated. […] Alberta has long boasted of its loose coronavirus restrictions – including advertising the previous months as the “best summer ever” as it rolled back those few restrictions. It has also been the site of North America’s highest caseloads.

To the extent that Canada has a Florida or Texas, Alberta is it. Right wing asshole and former Prime Minister Stephen Harper is from Alberta, and current Premier Jason Kenney is an anti-abortion, anti-gay marriage jackass who tried to crack down on immigration when he was a minister in Harper’s government. But there’s no Trump in Canada, so Kenney can say some words that no Trumper can ever utter:

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Wednesday introduced strict and sweeping new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 as he apologized for his government’s handling of the pandemic. The measures include a new program that requires people to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to gain entry to participating businesses and social events. […] “It is now clear that we were wrong, and for that I apologize,” Kenney said.

The Canadian election is next Monday so part of this has to be a last-ditch, desperate effort for the Conservatives to appear somewhat reasonable. Current polling shows Justin Trudeau’s liberals picking up the majority of seats but still needing to form a minority government.

I don’t think Kenney’s apology, which was qualified because he later denied that loosening restrictions in July was a mistake, is that big a deal, but the fact that he even apologized is something I can’t imagine DeathSantis or Abbortoir doing. But who knows what 2022 will bring when both of them are up for election.