Texas Always Seemed so Big

Texas Always Seemed so Big

37 Comments

This post is in: 

In addition to Idaho activating “crisis standards of care” (read: rationing) for the whole state, every ICU bed in Anchorage is full, so presumably Alaska has de facto crisis standards, declared or not. If you want a real Death Panel, make sure your state has a Republican Governor. None of these fuckers is going to mandate vaccines, lock down or even mandate masks.

Here’s my question: at what point do neighboring states stop taking COVID patients from these red hell holes to preserve their hospital capacity? For example, here’s a local Spokane station’s tour of the ICU in a big hospital there, which is pretty much full of COVID patients. That hospital probably has a good number of Idaho overflow patients. Here’s one from a couple of weeks back in Oregon, which raises still another question: how many country anti-vax yokels should be admitted from rural counties to the Portland hospital? I’m sure there are community hospitals in smaller towns that can put them on oxygen or a bipap and give them their experimental infusions (anything but the vaccine, natch, wouldn’t want to put something unknown in their precious white bodies.) Those hospitals are probably full, too, but there is some justice in having the unvaccinated die due to lack of hospital beds instead of the other folks that are vaccinated but are having heart attacks.

By the way, both of those links are to local TV station specials showing how shit and awful it is to die of COVID in an ICU. They’re both well done and good journalism. I’m assuming they aren’t Sinclair stations.

  • Another Scott
  • Barbara
  • Bill K
  • CaseyL
  • dexwood
  • dm
  • eclare
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Feathers
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • Highway Rob
  • Isua
  • James E Powell
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • jonas
  • Kelly
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • LibraryGuy
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • Lyrebird
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Parfigliano
  • raven
  • RW Force
  • scav
  • SpaceUnit
  • SpongeBobtheBuilder
  • Stella
  • Tim C
  • VOR
  • Woodrow/asim

    37 Comments

    4. 4.

      Bill K

      I’m pretty sure the answer is that you have to accept all of them until you have room for no more.  That is the moral and probably the legal answer.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Isua

      I love that song so hard and agreed on the too bad about her, now I feel bad about loving the song. Somebody needs to do a cover version of Anchorage and Come A Long Way and The Hard Way so I can enjoy them again.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)

      These assholes have all gotten mumps shots and polio shots and all that shit. I remember when Rick Perry mandated that all the girls in Texas had to get shots for H.P.V., or whatever that’s called, when they reached some specific age. Did people in Texas freak out about that they way they’re doing now? I don’t know what comes about 37 steps beyond “fucked up”, but that’s where we are now.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Old Man Shadow

      @Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)

      I remember when Rick Perry mandated that all the girls in Texas had to get shots for H.P.V., or whatever that’s called, when they reached some specific age.

      As I recall, there was a lot of Evangelicals freaking out because their daughters would be total slutty sluts if they didn’t have to worry about getting cancer, but they weren’t ready to throw down with their 2nd amendment about it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RW Force

      Plenty of Spokane patients are from the surrounding Washington hinterlands or even the blood-Red Spokane Valley. Eastern Washington is Trump country.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kent

      Bringing forward my comment at the tail end of the dead Canada thread, which is actually more apropos here.  I was commenting specifically with respect to ID and MT folks flooding into Spokane hospitals….

      I am actually of mixed opinion on this topic.   Spokane, for example, is the largest medical center between Seattle and Minneapolis.  For decades, the Spokane economy and medical industry has been making tens of millions of dollars per year as the regional health care center for Northern Idaho and western Montana.   Millions of tax dollars and hundreds of good-paying Spokane-area jobs exist because for decades, people have come from Idaho and Montana to seek specialty treatment in Spokane.  And the giant Spokane hospitals have been directly competing (and winning) this business from the smaller and less well resourced rural hospitals in ID and MT.

      The behavior of red-state MAGAts with respect to Covid has been utterly disgraceful.  But at the same time, we actually have more of them here in WA and OR than exist in ID and MT.  They aren’t as big of a percentage of the population here in OR and WA, but probably larger overall numbers just due to the population differences.

      So while my gut reaction is to lock up the border and let the ID and MT MAGAts stew in a crisis of their own making.  I’m not sure that is realistic or even reasonable.  We have been doing better here in OR and WA, but not THAT much better frankly.  Medicine is regional and not separated by state borders.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      James E Powell

      I feel like the press/media were all prepared for the recall to succeed and don’t have anything smart or useful to say about it.

      LA Times headline: A California in crisis awaits Newsom after landslide win in recall.

      Hey assholes, he’s been governor the whole time. He didn’t take time off for the recall. Nobody is “awaiting” him.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Barbara

      Hospital pretty much has to accept a transfer if it has capacity. In practice, there seem to be a lot of hospitals that are not accepting transfers based on, I guess, their expected admissions within a short-term period. ICU care is supposed to be transitional. Covid patients are requiring care for weeks at a time. We aren’t built for that. Nor, really, should we be since this level of trauma is nearly 100% avoidable.
      I keep thinking about the young couple with 3 kids under 8 and another on the way, where the wife was just trying to be “careful” by not getting vaccinated while she was pregnant. No idea what the hubbie’s thinking was, but it was more of a “wait and see” kind of thing, not rabid anti-vax sentiment. Both are dead. Their newborn was delivered basically as the mother was dying. All I can say is Goddamnit. How could anyone put their kids at risk like this?​

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SpongeBobtheBuilder

      I keep wondering if deaths are counted by where the person lived or where they died?  Because a lot of people in the red collar counties around Milwaukee end up going to the dreaded city for care, and if they die there, maybe they get counted there and make it look like an “urban” death?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      One would think Washington state tax payers would be outraged that that they are being denied medical services they pay for because the damn fools in Idaho won’t take a vaccine.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Another Scott

      @SpongeBobtheBuilder: Supposedly DeSantis was doing or trying to do something like that in FL – trying to assign snowbird COVID deaths to their “home state”.

      One of the many post-pandemic tasks is giving the CDC the job of collecting accurate nationwide numbers, and not letting RWNJs play games with them.  How, dunno.  But we can’t know how a pandemic is going without accurate, near-real-time, numbers.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      VOR

      I have a colleague who has been bugnuts on COVID, calling it a “plandemic” and also convinced it is vastly overblown. Now his entire family is sick and his friend is in the ICU on a vent. He was complaining about the course of his infection, how it was up and down daily. He can’t understand why it won’t go away because he’s getting the best possible care – self-medicating with both Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Stella

      I live in Springfield, Oregon and there are 3 good sized hospitals in my area.  More than half of the covid patients are from rural Oregon.  There are 8 icu beds available.  Even the pharmacist who gave me my flu shot today said that they’re overwhelmed.  But the good news is that they’re overwhelmed with people getting the vaccine! P

      He said people are coming from outside the city to get them.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      dexwood

      @raven: So true. We were big fans of hers in the 90s, saw her show twice in great, intimate venues. Michell and her band tore the roof off both times, really good.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      LibraryGuy

      And there’s far fewer rural hospital options than there used to be, in states that refused all those Medicaid expansion dollars that could have kept them open, kept good jobs in smaller communities…

      Reply
    29. 29.

      dm

      The thing that bugs me is that these Republican governors are saying: “we don’t need mandates imposed by big government, we can rely on people to do the responsible thing”.  But they don’t follow up with: “and we all know that the responsible thing is to wear a mask, to social distance, and” (once they were available) “to get vaccinated”. Only the governor of West Virginia comes close.

      Instead, they take a somewhat-defensible argument for relying on the responsibility of free citizens reduce it to a shrug in the face of irresponsible childishness.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      scav

      @VOR: His own family and friend are in on the con — how betrayed he must feel.  Still, reassure him that the low constant sound he keeps hearing is not a symptom of a made-up epidemic.  It is giggling.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Barbara

      @LibraryGuy: Most of those hospitals don’t or didn’t have ICUs. Yes, it would be much better if they were there but I don’t know how much they would allow a community to avoid this kind of crisis.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Feathers

      @Barbara: The Covid patients in the ICU for weeks with very poor survival rates is what is killing the system. Our system is set up to keep going until someone is fully dead, but is not good at handling lots of people with a very poor prognosis who are essentially killing multiple people who could have been saved had their bed been available.

      It’s strange. I worked in an organ bank, where this sort of decision making and choices were inevitable, so I’m of the mindset that that the current “first come, first served” system is not meeting the current crisis. It is allowing doctors and nurses to keep to the moral code they have been trained for. That is something which must be taken into account. There probably does need to be some sort of x% of ICU beds need to be held open for non-Covid patients. Someone also needs to be munging all of the records of Covid ICU patients so that we have a real, honest look at if these resources are being properly utilized. Are there patients who would be better served by some sort of Covid hospice care? Being on a ventilator in the ICU for weeks is a terrible way to go.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      jonas

      @Barbara:Their newborn was delivered basically as the mother was dying. All I can say is Goddamnit. How could anyone put their kids at risk like this?​

      Tell me about it — the stories about kids losing one or both parents to this thing are just horrifying. Imagine growing up and learning that both your parents died and left you alone because they were idiots who refused to get a simple vaccine. I can’t imagine any greater selfishness.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Kent

      @Stella: I grew up in Eugene.  The flip side is that Sacred Heart, the big Eugene/Springfield area hospital has for 50 years been competing with and marketing against the smaller regional rural hospitals in the area.  And basically been cherry-picking the most lucrative high-end discretionary and non-emergency procedures as a profit stream.  While the small rural hospitals have been left to survive on mostly Medicare and Medicaid stuff and the occasional minor ER stuff.

      So we have a medical system that is largely centralized and regionalized for economic and profit reasons.  Yes, the rural Covidians have brought this on themselves, but the health care system is regionally centralized largely due to forces outside of their control.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Tim C

      Speaking as a Portland resident, I can assure you we have no hospitals, roads, schools, or any public infrastructure.  It all became part of the Jane Antifonda Fondue collective as described in the total destruction of the city on Fox News.

      Reply

