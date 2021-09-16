In addition to Idaho activating “crisis standards of care” (read: rationing) for the whole state, every ICU bed in Anchorage is full, so presumably Alaska has de facto crisis standards, declared or not. If you want a real Death Panel, make sure your state has a Republican Governor. None of these fuckers is going to mandate vaccines, lock down or even mandate masks.

Here’s my question: at what point do neighboring states stop taking COVID patients from these red hell holes to preserve their hospital capacity? For example, here’s a local Spokane station’s tour of the ICU in a big hospital there, which is pretty much full of COVID patients. That hospital probably has a good number of Idaho overflow patients. Here’s one from a couple of weeks back in Oregon, which raises still another question: how many country anti-vax yokels should be admitted from rural counties to the Portland hospital? I’m sure there are community hospitals in smaller towns that can put them on oxygen or a bipap and give them their experimental infusions (anything but the vaccine, natch, wouldn’t want to put something unknown in their precious white bodies.) Those hospitals are probably full, too, but there is some justice in having the unvaccinated die due to lack of hospital beds instead of the other folks that are vaccinated but are having heart attacks.

By the way, both of those links are to local TV station specials showing how shit and awful it is to die of COVID in an ICU. They’re both well done and good journalism. I’m assuming they aren’t Sinclair stations.