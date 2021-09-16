Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

This blog will pay for itself.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

It’s the corruption, stupid.

The math demands it!

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Prodigal Daughter

Prodigal Daughter

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: 

I used a Michelle Shocked lyric for the last post. I wanted to listen to a bit of her music, and I searched YouTube Music (not YouTube, it’s Google’s name for their music service) as well as Spotify. None of her albums are on either platform, though you can stream some albums on her website.

She got herself in a bunch of trouble ten-ish years ago for some homophobic comments. After that, she seemed to disappear.

Michelle is the kind of artist who could probably make a living on touring and royalties, even if it’s just the pennies artists get on streaming services, but I see no evidence that she’s doing either. Instead, she’s selling her CDs on her website for $250 each. I couldn’t find much from her on YouTube other than one performance fronted by a preacher.

I don’t have a bigger point here, other than a mix of religious fanaticism and/or mental illness is pretty powerful.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AM in NC
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • cintibud
  • different-church-lady
  • dr. bloor
  • Gin & Tonic
  • hells littlest angel
  • Hungry Joe
  • Jane2
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Mary G
  • MattF
  • Nicole
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • rm
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    1. 1.

      cintibud

      As I recall, she took the last name of Shocked! since she underwent ECG treatment as a teen or young adult. I had the impression it was against her will. So there is a mental illness history there.

      Her first album has a picture of her being dragged off screaming by a SF police officer at what looked to be a protest. That and some of the songs gives the impression that she was quite a leftist those days

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Nicole

      I don’t have a bigger point here, other than a mix of religious fanaticism and/or mental illness is pretty powerful

      Speaking of someone who managed to find her way through both (and some pretty bad abuse on top of it all), the entry for today’s The Number Ones’ (Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” is a great read: https://www.stereogum.com/2160540/the-number-ones-sinead-oconnors-nothing-compares-2-u/columns/the-number-ones

      (I don’t mean to imply O’Connor was ever a religious fanatic, just that the particular Irish Catholic environment she was raised in was not what I’d call healthy)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Yutsano

      Speaking of prodigal daughters…the latest Minna update!

      I visited her at 2pm today and she is now able to walk down the hall and back, along with sitting in a chair most of the day. She is so much better, and most of the synesthesia is gone. But she still has trouble with fonts being a little jumbled. This makes it hard for her to use a cell phone as of right now.

      They are predicting that she’ll be discharged from the hospital either Thursday or Friday, directly to the home, with no rehab center work needed. She’ll have some rehab technician visit her at home though, for the first several days.

      This is all good news, and the doctors and nurses are still amazed by her recovery. They did not expect it to be so quick and so thorough. I don’t know what to say, except it is an amazing recovery! Way to go Minna!

      Also today, zoom called with Ian and Kathleen. I also ordered some medical equipment for her transition home, such as shower grab bars, shower chair, walker, and a commode.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      AM in NC

      @cintibud:  I remembered reading that she said she was so completely shocked by the Reagan years she changed her name. I hadn’t heard anything about her homophobia or religiosity or mental illness, but then I hadn’t heard anything about her in many, many years before this post. Short Sharp Shocked was a hell of an album.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Nicole: I know it’s brilliant.  That voice of hers.  A Prince song.  A stripped down arrangement.  But it’s my least favorite song on that album.  My inner hipster reacting to its popularity?  “You Cause As Much Trouble…” is the one I truly love.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Gin & Tonic: As I said on Twitter.  There is no such thing as Canada; it was made up by cartographers just like Belgium and Lesotho.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cintibud

      @AM in NC:

      I remembered reading that she said she was so completely shocked by the Reagan years she changed her name. I hadn’t heard anything about her homophobia or religiosity or mental illness, but then I hadn’t heard anything about her in many, many years before this post. Short Sharp Shocked was a hell of an album

      The overt homophobia seems to be more recent. I heard an interview on World Cafe maybe 15+ years ago in which she mentioned that she was not religious but somehow was invited into a Christian church were she felt very welcome and she became a participant (if not a member). Maybe that’s what caused the change?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      different-church-lady

      @Gin & Tonic: ​
        Love this buried deep in the replies:

      Replying to
      @nypost
      I love that you don’t think your readers know that Canada is a different country.

      Replying to
      @CheapyD
      and
      @nypost
      They have major league baseball, fer Christ’s sake…jeez.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      rm

      Michelle Shocked’s music isn’t absent from the web because of blacklisting, it’s because she fought to remove it. It seems like paranoid thinking to me, but she has a point that artists are screwed by the way the music is distributed. Her first experience with the business was “The Campfire Tapes,” where she played demos at a music festival campground for a producer (a truck driving by interrupts one of the songs), and he released the demos as an album without her permission. And streaming  is a ripoff. The paranoia comes in when the response to that is to utterly remove oneself from the market.

      The homophobia is also disappointing from someone who presented as very butch and talked a bit about being gay when she first got big. Even though it’s obviously the result of lifelong toxic religious abuse, she has kept it up. And one incident on stage is all it takes to turn off many listeners for good, no matter what mental health issues may explain it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MattF

      @Benw: Years ago my mother told me she was listening to an AM radio call-in show (in NYC) where the host was maintaining that there was no such place as South Dakota— and he’d managed to persuade some of his callers. It was funny until momma realized that one of the people he was arguing with was her sister (my aunt) Ann.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Hungry Joe

      Michelle Shocked was raised in an ultra-religious family in (I believe) east Texas. She broke away, but apparently slipped back. I met her about 15 years ago when she performed (for free) at a protest organized by the progressive non-profit Ms. Joe was working for at the time. Michelle was warm, friendly, sincere, delightful. Not long after that I read that she’d started going to a church. She didn’t participate or sing there for a number of years … and then she really got into it. Her homophobic comments — it may have been just one incident — really shook me up.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.