I used a Michelle Shocked lyric for the last post. I wanted to listen to a bit of her music, and I searched YouTube Music (not YouTube, it’s Google’s name for their music service) as well as Spotify. None of her albums are on either platform, though you can stream some albums on her website.

She got herself in a bunch of trouble ten-ish years ago for some homophobic comments. After that, she seemed to disappear.

Michelle is the kind of artist who could probably make a living on touring and royalties, even if it’s just the pennies artists get on streaming services, but I see no evidence that she’s doing either. Instead, she’s selling her CDs on her website for $250 each. I couldn’t find much from her on YouTube other than one performance fronted by a preacher.

I don’t have a bigger point here, other than a mix of religious fanaticism and/or mental illness is pretty powerful.

Open thread.