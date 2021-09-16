Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – PaulB – Yellowstone National Park, Set 2 of 3

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

PaulB

This is the second of 3 sets of images of some of the features of Yellowstone National Park. This set includes the Norris Geyser Basin, Mammoth Hot Springs, and the Yellowstone Canyon that gives the park its name.

On The Road - PaulB - Yellowstone National Park, Set 2 of 3 6
Yellowstone National ParkSeptember 3, 2017

A couple of elk dining. Elk and buffalo are the easiest animals to spot and photograph, as they are the most plentiful.

On The Road - PaulB - Yellowstone National Park, Set 2 of 3 7
Norris Geyser Basin, Yellowstone National ParkSeptember 3, 2017

The Norris Geyser Basin is a valley packed with multiple geysers, hot springs, mud pits, and colorful water flows. In colder weather, the entire valley can be obscured by the steam rising from the various geothermal features.

On The Road - PaulB - Yellowstone National Park, Set 2 of 3 5
Norris Geyser Basin, Yellowstone National ParkSeptember 3, 2017

I liked the framing of this shot, although I do wish that the steam cloud directly in front had been a bit less.

On The Road - PaulB - Yellowstone National Park, Set 2 of 3 4
Mammoth Hot Springs, Yellowstone National ParkSeptember 3, 2017

The Mammoth Hot Springs area somewhat resembles the inside of a colorful cave, and for a similar reason, as the minerals in the heated water have created these amazingly colorful features over a period of centuries.

On The Road - PaulB - Yellowstone National Park, Set 2 of 3 3
Mammoth Hot Springs, Yellowstone National ParkSeptember 3, 2017

The various formations in the area are still being created and altered by the flow of the water.

On The Road - PaulB - Yellowstone National Park, Set 2 of 3 2
Mammoth Hot Springs, Yellowstone National ParkSeptember 3, 2017

But if the underlying steam and water flow shift away from an area, the area “dies,” with the colors fading over time.

On The Road - PaulB - Yellowstone National Park, Set 2 of 3 1
Yellowstone Canyon, Yellowstone National ParkSeptember 3, 2017

Yellowstone National Park gets its name from the yellow color of the walls of Yellowstone Canyon. The haze in the air in this picture is from wildfire smoke, from fires everywhere around (but, thankfully, not in) the park during the time I was there.

On The Road - PaulB - Yellowstone National Park, Set 2 of 3
Yellowstone Canyon, Yellowstone National ParkSeptember 3, 2017

One of the canyon waterfalls.

