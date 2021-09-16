Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Troutmouth Bob Woodward Does It Again

Late Night Open Thread: Troutmouth Bob Woodward Does It Again

I know I’ve said this before, but: Nothing Woodward does has ever contradicted the long-standing argument that he’s been an asset of the ‘alphabet agencies’ since his OSS days.

And it’s been very, very profitable for him — even though not for the good of the country.

I hope to Murphy the Trickster God that the Biden admin’s distrust of mudlarking media members extends to keeping this ancient boneless ghoul well away from their deliberations !

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      HumboldtBlue

      Well, if nothing else, this is a joyous dance number we can all groove to.

      Come on, everybody!

      Let’s do the Milley dance!

    2. 2.

      Splitting Image

      Dr. Strangelove is a great movie. Its only flaw is that the prevailing sense of optimism has been shown to be unwarranted.

    3. 3.

      eddie blake

      it’s very quiet…

      “…pinch hittingfor pedro borbonmanny (manny) mota… (mota…) (mota…)”

      eta- AH. other peoples.

    4. 4.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Troutmouth Bob Woodward Does It Again

      You left out his co-author and partner in pseudo-journalism, Robert Babyface Costa

    5. 5.

      NotMax

      Troutmouth

      Oh jeeze. Can we knock off the immature schoolyard slurs? Particularly any ostensibly aimed at physical attributes?

      “Tain’t funny, McGee.”
       - Molly

