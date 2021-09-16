Well how do you think *I* feel about it, Zuocheng?!??? https://t.co/JxnVAFMLiP — Mike Black (@MikeBlack114) September 14, 2021

I know I’ve said this before, but: Nothing Woodward does has ever contradicted the long-standing argument that he’s been an asset of the ‘alphabet agencies’ since his OSS days.

And it’s been very, very profitable for him — even though not for the good of the country.

I hope to Murphy the Trickster God that the Biden admin’s distrust of mudlarking media members extends to keeping this ancient boneless ghoul well away from their deliberations !

It has become an annual tradition for Woodward to hold onto relevant information until the only people paying attention are gossip-obsessed Beltway hyperposters. Meanwhile all our relatives get waterboarded with insane fringe propaganda that is both instant and free. — zeddy (@Zeddary) September 14, 2021

Nobody’s credibility survives the dead-eyed Trump supports and right wing media. 600,000 COVID deaths & country’s top infectious disease expert is being called a traitor and worse. Milley would’ve been cast as a “pro-China woke lib” and all of his warnings dismissed. — Rita Konaev (@RitaKonaev) September 15, 2021