Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

This blog goes to 11…

Everybody saw this coming.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Not all heroes wear capes.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

We have all the best words.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Wetsuit optional.

I really should read my own blog.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

The willow is too close to the house.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Sept. 15-16

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Sept. 15-16

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: ,

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Sept. 15-16

(Drew Sheneman via GoComics.com)


======

======


Read the whole thing, if you want reassurance:

======

Now I wanna see Jason Williams interview Tucker Carlson…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty
  • debbie
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Matt McIrvin
  • NotMax
  • raven
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 9/15 China reported 49 new domestic confirmed cases (9 previously asymptomatic) & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Fujian Province reporter 48 new domestic confirmed cases (9 previously asymptomatic). There currently are 200 active domestic confirmed cases & 13 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

      • Putian reported 38 new domestic confirmed cases (9 previously asymptomatic). There currently are 129 active domestic confirmed cases (53 mild & 77 moderate), including 57 at 12 y.o. or younger, & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3,718 F1 & 3,256 F2 close contacts have been traced and placed under centralized quarantine. Fengting Township at Xianyou County is currently at High Risk. 3 villages are currently at Medium Risk, all at Xianyou County.
      • Quanzhou reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (both had been fully vaccinated), both traced close contacts. There currently are 18 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, 13 are workers at the shoe factory w/ outbreak at Fengting Township in Putian, 4 are close contacts of cases in Putian, & 1 works & was infected at Xiamen. 511 F1 & 2,095 F2 close contacts have been traced & placed under centralized quarantine. 2 villages have been elevated too Medium Risk. 3 villages are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xiamen reported 8 new domestic confirmed cases, all traced close contacts. There currently are 53 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 zone is currently at High Risk.

       

      Yunnan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture, a personal already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. The last Medium Risk village in Ruili has been re-designated as Low Risk. 

      Hunan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. There are currently are 45 active domestic confirmed cases in the province, all at Zhangjiajie

      Henan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 13 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • At Zhengzhou 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Shangqiu there currently are 8 active domestic confirmed cases.

       

      Hubei Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed (6 mild & 5 moderate) & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Jingzhou there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case.
      • At Jingmen 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There are currently 6 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Wuhan 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

       

      At Shanghai Municipality 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 9/15, China reported 31 new imported confirmed cases (4 previously asymptomatic), 13 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 21 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from Myanmar & Laos; all via land border crossings
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 1 Chinese national each returning from the DRC (via Nairobi) & Kuwait, & a foreign national coming from Russia; 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the Dominican Republic (via JFK & LAX), the Philippines & Zambia (via Nairobi)
      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, a Chinese national returning from Japan & a US national coming from the US
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed cases (both previously asymptomatic), 1 Chinese national each returning from Nigeria & the Ukraine (both via Frankfurt)
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from the UK
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case, an Indian crew member off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in Russia
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from South Korea
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Pakistan
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province –  1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Japan
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case

       

      Overall in China, 40 confirmed cases recovered (33 imported), 13 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (11 imported) & 13 were reclassified as confirmed cases (4 imported), & 917 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 877 active confirmed cases in the country (594 imported), 4 in serious condition (3 imported), 373 active asymptomatic cases (358 imported), 0 suspect cases. 15,798 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 9/15, 2,161.428M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 4.49M doses in the past 24 hrs. 1,011.584M individuals have been fully vaccinated, or 71.7% of the total population.

      On 9/16, Hong Kong reported 0 new positive cases, imported.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

      I have to ask why people are still putting out charts going back to January 1 comparing deaths among the vaccinated v. unvaxxed.

      Early in the year, practically everyone was unvaccinated (I’m over 65 and didn’t get my second shot until March 28; my under-65 wife didn’t get hers until May 4, and we were trying as hard as we could to get vaxxed), so of course the number of deaths among the unvaccinated dwarfed the number of deaths among the vaccinated. They would have done so then, even if the vaccines were useless.

      So while the vaccines clearly are quite effective, comparisons like these are false evidence on their behalf. That isn’t helping.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      The United States is developing a “new system for international travel” that will include contact tracing for when it eventually lifts travel restrictions that bar much of the world’s population from entering the country, a senior White House official said on Wednesday.

      White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients told the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board the administration does not plan to immediately relax any travel restrictions citing COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the United States and around the world.

      Reuters first reported early in August that the White House was developing vaccine entry requirements that could cover nearly all foreign visitors. The White House previously confirmed it was considering mandating vaccines for foreign international visitors. Source

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      @lowtechcyclist: Regardless of the time frame, it’s a bad idea to show what fraction of [cases, hospitalizations, deaths] were vaccinated vs. unvaccinated, because that depends on the base rate and it’s going to look progressively worse as more people get vaccinated. It’ll also look worse if the vaccinated tend to be in more vulnerable groups (e.g. over 65).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Matt McIrvin

      @raven: I’m definitely not qualified to judge that! My degree was in physics. My attitude on boosters has been that I’ll get one when they tell me to get one–for all the CDC’s missteps they’re basically trying to do their best in the face of limited information. (And based on their public statements so far, for me that’d be in January, but I’m in my fifties.)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      @raven

      And a majority of locals couldn’t be more pleased about it.

      Kaneohe Kumu Kawaikapuokalani Hewett says his family helped build the stairs during World War 2 and he supports its removal.

      “Because it was for the war, families had to be moved out of that area so they could build all of that,” he said.

      “There are graves up there. The intent they thought was that it would be taken down and everybody could return. That didn’t happen,” he added.

      State Representative Scot Matayoshi said he did a door to door survey of the neighborhood below the trail before the pandemic.

      “93% of the responses were to remove or relocate the stairs,” he said. Source

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty

      This is disturbing news. Both Barbados and Grenada are reporting unknown variants in their latest outbreaks that do not appear to be Delta Grenada is saying as much as 50% of the population is expected to be infected. I don’t know what the level of vaccination is.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Matt McIrvin

      @NotMax: I regard most statistics on COVID risk from before Delta became dominant as suspect now. In the spring it made sense to track who had gotten at least 1 shot because being partially vaccinated was substantially protective against infection and transmission then. With Delta around, it’s not that great–much more important to track how many people are fully vaccinated.

      I did very much like this Twitter thread from the Financial Times’ COVID guy, about a new paper on how protection against severe disease/death holds up over the long term (answer: pretty well on the whole, at least for Pfizer and AstraZeneca–it’s an English study):

      https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1438100712441974786

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.