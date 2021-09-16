Pope Francis on Wednesday reiterated his belief that coronavirus vaccinations were critical. "Even in the College of Cardinals, there are some anti-vaxers," he said, "and one of them, poor man, is in hospital with the virus. But life is ironic." https://t.co/wKA52NAZXs — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 15, 2021





Religious objections, once used sparingly to avoid vaccines, are now increasingly the reason cited for not getting the COVID-19 shot. https://t.co/FLpvoTZLT0 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 15, 2021

Antivaccine, antiscience aggression caused 100,000 American deaths since April-May. My read @IHME_UW projections is we’re slated for another 100,000 by December. The perpetrators who push the disinformation might succeed, but I’ve informed them it won’t happen without opposition https://t.co/xs3Jbn3tCZ — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) September 16, 2021

Covid vaccination is now mandatory for new immigrants. The shot joins a list of others new arrivals must have to be in the country. Currently, immigrants must be vaccinated against measles, mumps, rubella, polio & hepatitis A & B, according to the CDC https://t.co/YAOXBYd4SE — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 15, 2021

Sit with this for a second.

1 in 500 Americans has died from Covid. 1 in 240 among Native Americans. 1 in 390 among Hispanics. 1 in 480 among Blacks. For people 85 & older, 1 in 35. So Not The Flu! https://t.co/ykFvssFfKT pic.twitter.com/1qJ3rgFJk0 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 15, 2021

#COVID19 hospitalizations among unvaccinated people added ~$2 billion in preventable costs to the U.S. health system across June & July. Those costs nearly tripled to ~$5.7B through August amid a surge in hospitalizations, our updated analysis finds. https://t.co/Sq2UOazSPr pic.twitter.com/f0XN5VRvrj — KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) (@KFF) September 15, 2021

Fox Corp. HR chief Kevin Lord just sent out a memo to staff saying that “90% of full-time employees reported they are fully vaccinated” after the company mandated everyone report their vaccination status. Lord says they will soon introduce daily COVID testing for unvaccinated. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 14, 2021

======

Exclusive: Indonesia is in talks with the World Health Organization as well as six drug companies to become a global hub for manufacturing vaccines, its health minister told @Reuters https://t.co/FD7ni76A74 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 16, 2021

UNICEF calls for schools to reopen in pandemic-hit nations https://t.co/IbJ2aSy1jv pic.twitter.com/KhkfN1Cg91 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 16, 2021

Hong Kong panel recommends single dose of BioNTech's COVID-19 shot for teenagers https://t.co/qAPV0Z3c7O pic.twitter.com/8iIyhZODUv — Reuters (@Reuters) September 16, 2021

And another false assumption is smashed by the #Singapore #COVID19 data — that having universal high quality healthcare ensures protection against epidemics. Singapore has possibly the best health system in the world, but…. https://t.co/qqLJAkTKb3 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 15, 2021

.@AP reporter Hau Dinh set off for a long weekend vacation in southern Vietnam in mid-July. The trip came just as the delta variant of the coronavirus began sweeping through Vietnam, sparking harsh lockdown measures that left him trapped away from home. https://t.co/Mt48wam5E4 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 16, 2021

Australia COVID-19 cases rise but vaccination surge gives hope https://t.co/tWmBEdu0AT pic.twitter.com/9aaiyHAe6c — Reuters (@Reuters) September 16, 2021

Australia's two most populous states are trialing facial recognition software that lets police check people are home during COVID-19 quarantine, expanding trials that have sparked controversy https://t.co/DAvtVGwzPP pic.twitter.com/Br8E6qpgI3 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 16, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that dozens of people in his entourage tested positive for the coronavirus before he went into self-isolation earlier this weekhttps://t.co/C1wJvwmhIN — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) September 16, 2021

The WHO has suspended Sputnik V's approval process pending fresh inspections of sites manufacturing the vaccinehttps://t.co/ZBUIxgJXXL — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) September 16, 2021

Covid was ravaging South America. Now there's a sharp drop in infections, even in Brazil, once one of the hardest hit countries. Vaccination is key to the decline. S. America hasn't faced politicization & conspiracy theories about vaccines like the US https://t.co/kGgzOlFxTM pic.twitter.com/yGw9hEAfSo — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 15, 2021

Chile reopens borders to visitors ahead of summer tourism season https://t.co/Lovd3nK4Rp pic.twitter.com/maAy09ddVm — Reuters (@Reuters) September 15, 2021

The leader of the Canadian province of Alberta is apologizing for his handling of the pandemic and now says he’s now reluctantly introducing a vaccine passport and imposing a mandatory work from home order two months after lifting nearly all restrictions. https://t.co/39XwGpTL2g — The Associated Press (@AP) September 16, 2021

======

Possible nasal vax: A Covid nasal vaccine candidate is effective at preventing disease transmission, according the latest round of testing. The aim is to provide mucosal immunity in the nose, the 1st barrier against the virus before it reaches the lungs https://t.co/Hbrcvawojn — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 15, 2021

Terrific thread on a really important topic: Is important protection from the Covid vaccines really waning, and to what degree? https://t.co/VC0l78oFdb — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 15, 2021



Read the whole thing, if you want reassurance:

Guten Tag, here is your unroll: NEW: lots of news recently on waning immunity against infection, but… https://t.co/GmyikbS74X See you soon. 🤖 — Thread Reader App (@threadreaderapp) September 15, 2021

Vaccine in development: Covid vaccines that are currently available are highly effective, but the 2 mRNA vaxxes require cold-chain storage, which hinders their global distribution. Now a candidate vaccine that stays stable for 1 month at room temperature https://t.co/mMteZAy5mI pic.twitter.com/ErvrBitaUb — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 16, 2021

Vaccinated people have a chance of 1 in 13k for a breakthrough infection requiring hospitalization. Latest CDC data showed as of 8/30, there were 12,908 Covid hospitalizations among the vaccinated. With >173M shots, that works out to a 1 in 13k chance https://t.co/TvrNOWrX8t pic.twitter.com/gCs3WHAh23 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 16, 2021

More states seeing an uptick of pregnant Covid patients in ICUs— nearly all are unvaccinated. Mississippi health officials say 8 pregnant women died of Covid in recent weeks; their babies survived. The state also has seen a 2-fold jump in fetal deaths https://t.co/cKTqNg7gub pic.twitter.com/epoUdVN22Y — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 16, 2021

Call for investigation of menstrual changes after Covid jabs https://t.co/55rf7cDlEO — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 16, 2021

A picture is worth a thousand words and likely thousands of lives : pic.twitter.com/U8tTa5YrX4 — Bonnie Offit (@BonnieOffit) September 14, 2021

======

Republican legislators in more than half of U.S. states, spurred on by voters angry about lockdowns and mask mandates, are taking away the powers that state and local officials use to protect the public against infectious diseases. https://t.co/nSZJ3AfUrz — Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) September 15, 2021

What a visual of pandemic politicization!

On the left, red is “no” (ie keep Newsom) and blue is “yes” (recall). The right is COVID cases per capita. https://t.co/7tcKn2k2V0 — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) September 15, 2021

NEW: Broward's mayor announced that the county will give $500 bonuses to vaccinated employees + charge unvaccinated ones $20/paycheck as part of a tactic to boost vaccines while navigating a state mandate that bars local governments from requiring the shot.https://t.co/BVSKjjnYcN — Samantha J. Gross (@samanthajgross) September 15, 2021

