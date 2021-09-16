If you donated to the effort to fund the Voces de la Frontera field organizer position, you will have received a thank you letter in the mail.

If, like me, you read the first few lines of the thank you letter and then tossed it into recycling, you missed something important.

As a thank you for our work to get Voces a field organizer, they are inviting every Balloon Juice donor to attend their 20th Anniversary Gala for FREE. Tickets to the Gala typically start at $100 for non-members, so this is a wonderful opportunity to join the celebration and learn more about what this wonderful organization does. There is typically a program of some kind, with musical/cultural performances and a 15-20 minute video of what they’ve been up to at Voces for the past year.

Celebrating 20 years of resistance. I like the sound of that!

So if you made one of the 290 donations to our field organizer effort – and you would like to attend the Gala – please send me an email message and I’ll send you the registration link. This is a great organization. And remember, it’s FREE!

The event can be attended virtually or in person!

The thermometer shows 289 donations, but remember we also had a Balloon Juice angel who sent a check for $5,000, which takes us to 290. All told, we raised 26,610 for them, and the folks at Voces de la Frontera told me that they they would to have some of us attend.

Update: You must go to the website and register IN ADVANCE, even for virtual attendance. If you have your letter, you can go to the link in the letter. If you didn’t keep your letter (like me) you need to send me email so I can send you the link for registration.