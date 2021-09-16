Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

This is how realignments happen…

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Are you … from the future?

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

This is a big f—–g deal.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Verified, but limited!

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Just a few bad apples.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

You are here: Home / Politics / Political Action / As A Thank You to Voces de la Frontera Donors

As A Thank You to Voces de la Frontera Donors

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: 

If you donated to the effort to fund the Voces de la Frontera field organizer position, you will have received a thank you letter in the mail.

If, like me, you read the first few lines of the thank you letter and then tossed it into recycling, you missed something important.

As a thank you for our work to get Voces a field organizer, they are inviting every Balloon Juice donor to attend their 20th Anniversary Gala for FREE.  Tickets to the Gala typically start at $100 for non-members, so this is a wonderful opportunity to join the celebration and learn more about what this wonderful organization does.

There is typically a program of some kind, with musical/cultural performances and a 15-20 minute video of what they’ve been up to at Voces for the past year.

Celebrating 20 years of resistance.   I like the sound of that!

So if you made one of the 290 donations to our field organizer effort – and you would like to attend the Gala – please send me an email message and I’ll send you the registration link.  This is a great organization.  And remember, it’s FREE!

The event can be attended virtually or in person!

The thermometer shows 289 donations, but remember we also had a Balloon Juice angel who sent a check for $5,000, which takes us to 290.  All told, we raised 26,610 for them, and the folks at Voces de la Frontera told me that they they would to have some of us attend.

Goal Thermometer

Update:  You must go to the website and register IN ADVANCE, even for virtual attendance.  If you have your letter, you can go to the link in the letter.  If you didn’t keep your letter (like me) you need to send me email so I can send you the link for registration.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • dnfree
  • geg6
  • mali muso
  • MomSense
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • stinger
  • WaterGirl
  • WhatsMyNym

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    4. 4.

      dnfree

      The monthly pledge contributions are still going to Voces as well. I don’t know if that will show up in the total.

      Sadly, I’m not going anywhere. We’re missing two “recognize our donors” events locally this week, and it’s too bad. These organizations were more optimistic when they were planning events a few months ago.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mali muso

      Yay!  I got my letter in the mail this week.  I’m single parenting for the moment as the hubby is out of town, so I’m not sure if I’ll be able to join the virtual event, but I’m going to try.  Proud to be part of this collective effort. :)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @dnfree: Yes, we verified that the monthly donations will continue to show up in our BJ thermometer – assuming the thermometer was the starting point for your monthly donation.

      I should have said the event is virtual as well as actual

      I just added that up top.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      stinger

      Oh my, I didn’t read to the end of the letter. As a former teacher, I should have known better. Bad stinger!

      Thanks for pointing out the invitation, WaterGirl!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      You must go to the website and REGISTER IN ADVANCE, even for virtual attendance.

      If you have your letter, you can go to the link in the letter.  If you didn’t keep your letter (like me) you need to send me email so I can send you the link for registration.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Damn it.  I am not going to be able to get to Milwaukee this weekend.  Stupid other commitments.  But if you are going to a Brewer game, the American Serb Hall is just a few blocks south.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      stinger

      @WaterGirl: Oh, I kept the letter!

      Actually from their website and FB page, I don’t see how to register for the gala without buying a ticket; that they provided the link in the letter without mentioning how to register seems to mean we don’t need to register…?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.