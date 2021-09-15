Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Wednesday Night Open Thread: The Repubs' Afghanistan Hearing Yesterday

Wednesday Night Open Thread: The Repubs’ Afghanistan Hearing Yesterday

by | 31 Comments

Y’all should be grateful I led off with AOC at the Met Gala this morning. Nobody needs to read something like this over breakfast!

What Risch was referring to was the White House’s practice of ending its broadcast of the president when he has finished making his public remarks, before a subsequent “closed press” event. It is neither a new phenomenon nor one unique to the Biden administration. During the Trump administration, the White House regularly stopped their broadcasts when President Trump had concluded public remarks and was engaging with attendees at White House events that were not intended to be broadcast in their entirety…

Although Risch’s inquiry had nothing to do with the US exit from Afghanistan, it was consistent with a general theme that has been present in right-wing media since Biden assumed office in January. This theme posits that the president is not in charge of the country and is beholden to unnamed “handlers”. Indeed, much of Secretary Blinken’s time at both Tuesday’s hearing and his Monday appearance before the House Foreign Affairs Committee was taken up by members who chose to expound on themes, memes, and tropes about Biden and the end of the Afghanistan war that are in wide circulation on social media and in right-wing news outlets but otherwise bear no relationship to reality.

“The Republicans have recycled talking-points that they tell each other and are caught in their own inner feedback loop on their own disinformation platforms,” said Joel Rubin, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs.

Rubin, whose portfolio included preparing State Department officials to testify before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, noted that Secretary Blinken had shown far more respect for Congress’ role than his predecessor did. Blinken, after all, agreed to stay long enough to be questioned by all 52 members of the House committee. In return, he was treated to angry rants by junior House members in search of social media fame rather than substantive questions…

One GOP consultant who works with House and Senate Republican candidates said many of Risch’s Senate colleagues conducted themselves well during Tuesday’s session but lamented what they called a general lack of seriousness on the part of his party’s members. “They’re trying to rerun the Benghazi playbook and turn Blinken into Susan Rice or Hillary Clinton,” they explained. “The problem with that is no one really knows who Blinken is outside of Washington, and he’s not the president or a candidate for office. Plus he’s a pro and doesn’t lose his cool, so they end up looking like a bunch of clownish screaming hyenas when they don’t get a rise out of him.”…

“I think it is absolutely reprehensible that you’ve got members of Congress trying to use the committee’s time not to get answers to questions, but simply to try and increase their own Twitter following by creating a viral moment or using their time to pompously pontificate on points that have nothing to do with accountability,” he said. “Obviously, many of the Republicans didn’t even feign an effort at engaging with the Secretary — they simply wanted to yell and talk and use the Secretary as backdrop for their own political propagandizing — but that’s not the point of a congressional hearing.”


Proud to be a Democrat:

Galls me to say this, but at least Mitt Romney asked a serious question which could actually be answered:

Romney, at this rate, will end up as a Democrat, and that might just kill me.

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Slight quibble with your title, Anne Laurie…

      Should read Republican Dick’s Afghanistan Healing.  Or perhaps Pricks.

      They really outdid themselves.  No shame at all.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      Can I assume (hope?) now that he has free time Larry Elder will come to testify for the Republicans as part of this inquiry? He is an expert, as acknowledged by everybody named Larry Elder.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      Mike Pompeo would have done more better than Blinken with those questions, believe you me. Blank maps might have been a part of his presentation.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dr. bloor

      The first line of questioning to Secretary of State Antony Blinken from a Senate Republican during today’s hearing is Jim Risch bizarrely grilling Blinken about who in the White House has authority to “push the button” & cut off President Biden’s mic. Blinken insists nobody does

      The Honorable Senator from Idaho is merely representing his constituency’s mass psychosis and ignorance.  This was the worst part about the hearings, and Schumer better be all over his ass like white on rice.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      geg6

      Saw a few clips of this garbage.  Blinken’s calm demeanor was admirable and something I could never accomplish in similar circumstances.  That idiot screaming about “the button” would have had me out of my chair and beating him with it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      Wow-wow-wow, if they can stick the landing on a leap of this difficulty the Republicans will truly become geniuses.

      Recall candidate Larry Elder – with an assist from former President Donald Trump – depressed GOP turnout in California’s recall race by raising the prospect of voter fraud before the election, a Republican consultant said Wednesday.

      A day after Gov. Gavin Newsom won a clear victory in the recall election, advisers for Newsom, Elder and fellow Republican candidate Kevin Faulconer joined the Sacramento Press Club in a virtual discussion to dissect the race.

      Ron Nehring, a former chair of the California GOP and adviser to Faulconer, pointed to a page on Elder’s website that, prior to the election, presumed that Newsom won the recall because of an influx of voter fraud. It asked voters to sign a petition asking for a special session of the Legislature to investigate. Nehring said such a suggestion was “astonishing” and discouraged Republicans from voting.

      Elder, in the week prior to the election, also said he was prepared to file lawsuits in the case of “shenanigans” at the polls. Similar messages came from Trump, who claimed, without evidence, that the election was rigged for Newsom.

      “We can’t have an evidence-based party if we are bull—–ing people in advance that this election was stolen when it was not,” Nehring said Wednesday. “One way not to have Republicans win is by telling Republican voters that their votes don’t matter…. Lying to Republicans claiming an election was stolen, before a single vote or result had been published, is grossly irresponsible.”
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article254265763.html#storylink=cpy

      If I’m following, Republicans lost the recall because Republican claims of vote frauding stopped Republicans for voting because “if there’s frauding, why even vote?”

      Therefore, fraud-fraud! We want a do-over.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Geminid

          “so [Republicans] end up looking like a bunch of clownish screaming hyenas…”

      That’s a nice turn of phrase. From a jackal’s point of view, hyenas do seem low class.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      Amid COVID-19 overload, Alaska’s largest hospital is now prioritizing care under crisis standards
      [snip]
      More than 30% of the adults hospitalized at Providence were COVID-positive as of Tuesday. Patients with the virus demand more time-consuming care than most others, providers say. Source

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Anne Laurie

      @WaterGirl: I say we start using ‘Repub’ as a replacement for dick / prick. 

      ‘He had to visit Urgent Care after getting his repub caught in his zipper… again.’

      Maybe add minaj to the vernacular, as well:  ‘They shaved his minaj before stitching up the wound, so he’s been itching himself all evening… ‘

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dr. bloor

      @NotMax: Rationing health care is a little bit more real when the nearest major US city is three hours away under ideal flying conditions.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      eddie blake

      so hawley is saying defense and state didn’t function too well during the afghanistan withdrawal, so hawley is determined that they remain understaffed so they don’t function too well?

      patriotisms!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      different-church-lady

      I remember reading many years ago that the major purpose of advertising was not to get people to switch from other brands, but to keep your own customers buying your brand. Pretty sure that’s what’s going on with this kind of GOP grandstanding.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      @trollhattan: You’re not being cynical enough. This is a ‘sane’ Republican trying to tell his colleagues not to be quite so overt and clumsy with their false claims. ‘Hire me, and I’ll come up with plausible fraud claims’.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

      @trollhattan: Asinine attorney Lin Wood advised Georgia Republicans to protest election fraud by boycotting the January 5th Senate runoffs. The influence of Wood’s argument has not been quantified, but Republican David Perdue’s vote dropped from the November election by 200,000, while opponent Jon Ossoff’s vote dropped by only 100,000, which made the difference. Historically, Georgia Republicans had outperformed Democrats in runoffs.

      Then Wood packed his carpetbag to move to South Carolina, and ran for state Republican Party Chairman. Wood lost, but he did get substantial support from the nuttiest nuts.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Another Scott

      ICYMI, Jay Willis in the first issue of BallsAndStrikes.org:

      […]

      The Washington press corps’s commitment to both-sidesing every story has long been among the planet’s most promising sources of renewable energy, and legal coverage is no exception. But there is a veritable ocean of room between, say, straight-news reporters calling Brett Kavanaugh a partisan hack on the one hand, and doing credulous stenography for conservative delusions of “judicial minimalism” on the other.

      It is not an opinion, for example, that the six justices who decided Brnovich were appointed by Republican presidents, or that the result helps their political party of choice. It is not an opinion that since the Court decided Roe in 1973, a commitment to anti-choice politics has been table stakes for Republican judicial hopefuls, or that Roe’s shadow-docket disintegration comes on the heels of President Trump’s explicit promises to nominate justices who would vote to destroy the right to abortion care. And it is not an opinion that the rapid-fire confirmations of three dyed-in-the-wool ideologues in four years has cemented a right-wing Supreme Court majority for at least a generation to come.

      If the upshot of all this were a regular run of uncritical term recaps, fine. But the unwillingness or inability to engage with the Court as it is, instead of what pundits imagine it to be, quietly carries water for a conservative legal movement that depends for its success on public acceptance of the fantasy of the objective, apolitical judiciary. This myopic focus on process over substance has serious consequences for how people understand and evaluate what the country’s nine most powerful lawyers are doing. In less than two decades, the Roberts Court has merrily set about the task of reshaping American life as it sees fit, eviscerating the power of labor unions, ushering in a new era in First Amendment law of quasi-official Christian supremacy, and reducing your right to vote to a pile of smoldering rubble. If your exposure to media coverage of the Court were limited to a quick scan of these headlines, though, you’d think the justices were getting along famously, and would have no reason to believe anything is amiss.

      Weaving at least a cursory discussion of these dynamics into coverage of the Court is not “bias.” It is essential context for understanding what the Court is doing, how it got to this point, and where it is headed next. For too many journalists, however, the mortal fear of getting smeared, ignored, or dismissed for stating unflattering facts about the Court has cowed them into saying nothing meaningful about the Court at all. Instead, they are forever staring at the institution like a bad magic eye drawing, searching for the moderation they fervently believe will emerge if only they look hard enough.

      (via Froomkin via LOLGOP)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Suzanne: Speaking of Tucker… He has a hard-hitting segment tonight on freedom and vaccination featuring the comedian who has the ear of all the kids, Jim Breuer.

      I was chuckling thinking of Tucker’s audience wondering who Jim Breuer is, then I remember that Tucker’s audience is older people, and I am an older people, so maybe they do. (For anyone whose knees don’t hurt for no reason, he was on SNL back in the 90s, I think the early 90s).

      “Now, Jim, American remembers you as Goat Boy! You had us rolling around on the floor with your Goat Boy sketches for three years, two of them under George Bush The Elder. Now America wants to know: What do you think of precautions needed to minimize transmission of a novel coronavirus?” I’m half-tempted to listen, to see if he gives us a little Goat Boy

      ETA: Googled, and he’s calling vaccine requirements “segregation”. He’s been segregated from any work, per IMDB, since 2017.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Gin & Tonic

      Interesting question of health policy and legal jurisdiction. NYC says delegates to the UN General Assembly have to show proof of vaccination to enter. Neither NYC nor the WHO recognize the Russian Sputnik vaccine. So Russia is, naturally, raising a stink. Now the UN buildings have some kind of special legal status, I think. But before you enter, you are in NYC. Can they stop you from entering?

      I fearlessly predict that DoS will find a way to overrule this and Russia’s delegates will take their places in the hall along with everyone else, but for now this is fun.

      Reply

