Look, I don’t want to punish anyone’s success, but the wealthy have been getting a free ride at the expense of the middle class for too long. I intend to pass one of the biggest middle class tax cuts ever — paid for by making those at the top pay their fair share. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 14, 2021

It’s time the super-wealthy and big corporations pay their fair share in taxes. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 14, 2021

… That both President Joe and Representative AOC are much better at communications than their critics believe…

NEW – Democrat Rep. AOC wears a "Tax The Rich" dress at #MetGala, where a ticket costs $30,000 to attend.pic.twitter.com/V9B7UGoGX5 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 13, 2021

alternate take: someone donated $35,000 to help keep the met free in her name and she used the opportunity to spread a message that will be seen outside of twitter, as opposed to the endless backbiting and choir-preaching that defines political discussion on this website. https://t.co/uykM9DHxu0 — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) September 14, 2021

AOC has everyone repeating “tax the rich” today and people are confused why she went? — Anna Lind-Guzik (@alindguzik) September 14, 2021

“Messaging alone won’t create systemic change.” True. Good messaging is necessary but not sufficient. Propaganda is complementary to organizing, legislating, litigating, investigating, voting. There are lots of ways to put pressure on power, and it’s not zero sum. — Anna Lind-Guzik (@alindguzik) September 14, 2021

If propaganda seems off to you, that doesn’t mean it’s ineffective. It usually means you’re not its intended audience. I say this as a Soviet historian whose spent many years thinking about ideology, propaganda and change. — Anna Lind-Guzik (@alindguzik) September 15, 2021

Counter-argument (which, presumably, appeals to people whose businesses deduct the cost of their Wall Street Journal subscription):