Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Many People Are Saying…

by | 82 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

… That both President Joe and Representative AOC are much better at communications than their critics believe…

Counter-argument (which, presumably, appeals to people whose businesses deduct the cost of their Wall Street Journal subscription):

    82Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Shoutout to the people who hold it against her that inequality wasn’t solved last night, or who suggest that this one appearance is the sum of her work.

      This is how we treat Democrats generally, isn’t it? “Why should we vote for Democrats if they haven’t solved everything yet?”

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Immanentize

      Your daily reminder: there really are very few family farms left in the country. Such small scale farming is now acomplished by what we used to call “share croppers.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      debbie

      Speaking of the rich, congratulations to California for the recall results. Now, figure out the cost of the recall to the taxpayers to illustrate the waste in terms of dollars and send the bill to the state GOP organization.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      The Union forever! Hurrah, boys, hurrah!
      Down with the traitors, up with the stars;
      While we rally round the flag, boys, rally once again,
      Shouting the battle cry of freedom!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      DHS expects about 700 people to show for pro-Trump D.C. rally Saturday, official says
      A DHS official said “tens of thousands” of protesters attended the pro-Trump rally that turned violent Jan. 6, but 700 were expected Saturday.

      I hope they are correct.

       

      “Pro-Trump” however is am euphemism for “sedition” however.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      Your reminder that a lot of ordinary income GOP base members who aren’t going to be affected by the tax increases will claim to be devastated by the tax increases.

      Also, too, a lot of rich Republicans who will be affected will pretend to be struggling working people.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Immanentize

      @debbie: Sadly not that many. Organic farming is really expensive — it takes years to change the soil to get an organic certification. Farms are now not trying to go into organic growing but “natural.” No GMO, natural fertilizers, etc. instead of organic. Only the big corps can afford to go there.

      Yes, maybe I am thinking about getting a small ex-farm somewhere.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chief Oshkosh

      “Tax the rich?” Those dud Dems, always with the half measures…”Eat the rich” – now THAT will get the juices flowing.
      /s…?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      debbie

      @Immanentize:

      A couple of friends of mine have tried, so, yes, very difficult. Certainly beyond my energies. But I would think practically all of the farmers at all of the farmer’s markets across the country would be included. Am I taking your use of “share croppers” too literally?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kay

      There’s a lot of joy in AOC, it came through at the beginning and ever since and it’s why people are attracted to her. Underrated in D politics, IMO. She loves her job and she’s good at it.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Immanentize

      @debbie: ask farmers at farmers markets — a lot of them are renting other people’s land. I just had a great Convo with some youngs who were doing just that -+ happy weird specialty in garlic.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @debbie: ABC is reporting the recall cost is $300M. I’m sure CalFire could’ve found a use for $300M. Given that the recall hotspots and the fire hotspots overlapped a lot (according to my Cali acquaintances), I’d hit on that hard, reminding everyone that the 27%ers are costing us all money, lives, hopes, and dreams. Sure they’d whine, but heck, they’re whining anyway and it’s finally becoming a big turn-off.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Good question. Of all people, Morning Joe was on this. Admittedly, he was whinging about how the Democrats are failing us by not going after unearned income, but at least it’s out there now.

      As is my won’t, my druther is to first explore what Morning Joe’s portfolio looks like.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      MomSense

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I keep forgetting to tell you that the daughter of one of my bestest friends has a new YA book out.  If You, Then Me by Yvonne Woon.
      Her mom gave me a copy and I’m hoping to actually sit down and read it this weekend.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Sean

      I was wondering about the debt ceiling (as I have been for the last several weeks). If we get close enough to default and reconciliation isn’t a vehicle that will work and GOP is filibustering every other voting option, can’t dems carve out a filibuster exception for JUST the debt ceiling votes? (As the senate previously did for judicial and cabinet nominees?) would Manchin stand in the way of saving the global economy on one vote? Is that possible? I’m just hoping there is an escape hatch, especially if GOP forces us into default.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Baud: This is how we treat Democrats generally, isn’t it? “Why should we vote for Democrats if they haven’t solved everything yet?”

      That’s an oddly common human line of thought, I do customer repair and the attitude from both management and the customer is always “if you were any good at your job the unit would have never broke in the first place”

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Baud

      Six major climate provisions in congressional Democrats’ massive budget bill could slash US greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 1 billion tons per year by 2030, a new analysis from the nonpartisan Rhodium Group found.

      It would be comparable to removing all passenger vehicles from the road, or the yearly greenhouse gas emissions of Texas and Florida combined, according to the analysis.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      evodevo

      @Immanentize: ​
        Yep. In KY, burley tobacco was grown by families with as little as an acre or two, and by larger farms also. it was a cash crop that contributed billions to the state income, and allowed several of my friends to attend college, when they wouldn’t have otherwise. It was a price supported govt. crop. Since Moscow Mitch negotiated the “buyout”, if you grow tobacco today, you grow it on contract with the big companies, who pay you whatever they feel like. Almost no one grows it nowadays, as I can see when I run my mail route and look at a hundred fallow former tobacco fields. The land is being broken up into 5 or 10 acre lots and sold off for houses. Very few family farms nowadays, even in the mostly rural counties.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      raven

      @Immanentize: My bride is on her way out to harvest the last of her butterbeans. Our friend moved back to his farm when covid hit and LA became a nightmare. He owns the property and does quite a business supplying high end eateries here.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

       Ever wonder if all of the famous people that end up on the red carpet at the Met Gala actually buy their tickets? For the most part, they don’t. Here’s how it works. The team at Vogue makes a list of just about everyone that’s hot at the moment, including musicians like Rihanna, actors and actresses like Zendaya, and models like the Hadid sisters. Then, they suggest to the various fashion houses attending to invite them as their guests. Yes, famous people really do get everything for free—even seats at charity events.

      That’s what I thought. Further research shows only 700 are invited and the guest list has to be signed off by Anna Wintour (aka The Devil Wears Prada)

      So people carping that AOC spent $50K are …. (checks notes) wrong.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      NotMax

      Memo to self:

      Locales in California around which to detour.

      While the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom was quickly defeated at a statewide level, initial results indicate that most voters in more than two dozen counties — largely rural ones in central and Northern California — supported the recall strongly.

      A majority of voters in 25 of 58 counties across California had voted in favor of the recall as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to state figures.
      [snip]
      The largest margin in favor of the recall came in Lassen County, where 82.9% of voters opted to remove Newsom from office, with all precincts reporting. Lassen County has about 30,000 residents.

      Other counties voting in favor of the recall were: Del Norte, Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Tehama, Butte, Plumas, Sierra, Yuba, Sutter, Glenn, Colusa, El Dorado, Amador, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mariposa, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Inyo and Kern.

      Meanwhile, Democratic strongholds along the coast turned out overwhelmingly in support of keeping n Newsom. In Los Angeles County, 73.6% of voters rejected the recall, while 86.7% did the same in San Francisco County, according to state figures. Source

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Patricia Kayden: It also underscores what happens when the Democrats makes it a point of explaining what kind of fruit loop their Republican opponent is and the problems that causes.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Chief Oshkosh: Also those fires are happening were they live. Apparently Red California thinks the solution to the Fire Crises is tax cuts for the 1%. Just damn stupid and useless stoner hillbillies.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      schrodingers_cat

      I am sorry but politics as performance art by a sitting Congresswoman does not impress me. And that gown was fugly. Also, putting tax the rich on your butt and partying with wealthy Democrats is hardly the stuff of revolutions.

      If she really wants to tax the rich she can write legislation to do something about it. Aren’t they marking up a huge budget bill right now in Congress.

      BTW Who paid for her $30,000 ticket?

      I like Congresswomen who do the work they are elected to do. 

      Rep. Underwood does not get 1/10 th traction in the media or on the Balloon Juice first page.

      Yesterday BC was apoplectic because she thought I was accusing her of being racist when I said the there were no posts on Neera Tanden’s OMB nom being rejected due to the machinations of Manchin and his cranky buddy from VT who runs the Committee.

      The Trump years have made me realize how much the media including blogs and leftist Twitter privilege the views of white people. The one that can afford tickets to the Met Gala and the ones who like to read about it on blogs and other media. AOC is their darling, while Rep. Underwood is not when she  actually won a purple district and is a darn good legislator.

      So time and time again the media, the blogs, including this one focus on what matters to one demographic, letting us know that the rest of us are chopped liver. It is not really that different from NYT and its fucking diner stories. And if you point it out they will say how dare you even point this out.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Anne Laurie

      @Chief Oshkosh: “Tax the rich?” Those dud Dems, always with the half measures…”Eat the rich” – now THAT will get the juices flowing.

      Hand to goddess, I saw tweets quoted last night that said exactly that — and not sarcastically, either.

      AOC had betrayed the movement by allowing her message to be reduced to half measures!!!1!!  So much for Demon-crats!

      (N.B.: I don’t think those embittered tweeters were ever Democrats, frankly.)

      Reply
    70. 70.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Larry Elder Claims Widespread Evidence of Him Losing

      SACRAMENTO, California (The Borowitz Report)—After the polls closed in California’s recall election, the G.O.P. candidate Larry Elder claimed that there was “widespread evidence” of him losing to Governor Gavin Newsom.

      Detailing his accusations, Elder alleged a “vast conspiracy” involving millions of Californians, designed to deny him a victory.

      “I had people stationed at polling places across the state and they came back with truly shocking reports of people voting for Newsom,” he said. “Now, lo and behold, Newsom is being declared the winner. Coincidence? I don’t think so.”

      via commentor CSK over at OTB

      Reply
    71. 71.

      J R in WV

      Even if Alexandria Ocazio-Cortez had spent $35,000 on a ticket, and spent $15,000 on a designer dress. that would still have been very cost effective.

      Everyone was talking about her “Tax the Rich” text on that designer dress, way more Buzz than $50,000 worth of ad buys! She is  a high-energy and attractive person with very quick wits, perhaps only second to Jen Psaki as far as quick witted in DC!

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @schrodingers_cat: Yeah, but now everyone is talking about “tax the rich.” AOC has a skillset, and she’s using it. Underwood has a different skillset, and she’s using it. I’m happy to take both wins.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Anne Laurie

      @Immanentize: I’m been seeing American farming categorized into three tiers:  Hobby/home (micro)farms; share-cropped farms permanently indebted to the big ag companies; and ‘agro-factories’, where the corporations have decided it’s cheaper to cut out the middlemen.

      If we’re going to survive as a species, “we” need to squeeze the corporations and grow the smallest farms, but from what I read (not much) the middle tier of professional farmers have been trained to consider the ‘hippies’ their enemies and the corporations their natural leaders.  As with so many fields of American society!

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Low Key Swagger

      @schrodingers_cat: I think the ticket purchase thing has been addressed.  My question is why not embrace both types of Dems?  We need messaging, and it has to be somewhat in your face messaging or it gets lost in the noise from the Right and it’s enormous apparatus.  I think AOC has grown into the job…not fully, but she is real and she has appeal with a demographic we need.

      Reply

