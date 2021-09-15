Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Fake Class War

The Fake Class War

by | 30 Comments

Jonathan Chait is a mixed bag, IMO, but he’s right here about how badly the Beltway press covers what Democrats and Republicans actually do on economic policy vs. what they say:

Conservatives are not just working the refs when they claim to feel marginalized. Holding right-wing beliefs while living in a place like New York, Washington, or Los Angeles has become a genuinely alienating experience.

[It ain’t no picnic holding left-wing beliefs in North Cockroach Acres, Florida either. — ed.]

But the changes in the composition of the two parties’ voting bases [i.e., the influx of non-college whites into the Republican Party] have not altered the long-standing class orientation of their policy agendas. Democrats still vote to redistribute income downward, while Republicans vote to redistribute it upwards. The political media’s fixation with the marginal change in the composition of the two parties’ bases has made it lose touch with the actual purpose to which they use their power.

The class orientation of their programs — the important things they actually do with power — has not changed. Democrats are pushing through a bill whose intent and effect would be to bring about a historically large downward transfer of resources. The upper-middle-class voters the party has been attracting in greater numbers would face combined tax rates at or around 60 percent, in the highest tax states. The spending these taxes would finance would go to people of modest means.

As Chait (correctly) points out, the politicians who will thwart those programs given the chance are Republicans who “posture as tribunes of the working people,” e.g., folks like Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton. Republicans may get an assist in killing the reconciliation bill’s most ambitious programs from a handful of conservative Democrats, which sucks.

But it’s important to note that Manchin, Sinema and the small handful who may be hiding behind their skirts aren’t the mainstream of the Democratic Party. They are fringe outliers.

Similarly, when the so-called champion of downscale Red America was president for four years, his only economic achievements were to sign a massive tax cut that oligarchs promptly used to buy back stocks and appoint deregulation-friendly judges. As always, look at what they do, not what they say. That one weird trick would improve Beltway coverage immeasurably. 

Open thread!

    30Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Holding right-wing beliefs while living in a place like New York, Washington, or Los Angeles has become a genuinely alienating experience.

      Sedition will do that for you.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Barbara

      Journalists live in blue metropolitan areas and apparently cannot even begin to conceive what it is like to live in a red county, even in a blue state.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue team

      Another great post Betty

      I’m not gonna say you’re a living national treasure, but at least a regional one, eh?

      Thank you for this

      Reply
    6. 6.

      waspuppet

      Holding right-wing beliefs while living in a place like New York, Washington, or Los Angeles has become a genuinely alienating experience.

      Funny how holding fact-free, aggressively stupid beliefs in an area where people went to school and learned things can be alienating. I imagine the 1 out of 10 doctors surveyed who DIDN’T say smoking was bad for you, or the 1 of 5 dentists who DIDN’T recommend sugarless gum for their patients who chew gum, felt pretty alienated too.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Joe Falco

      What’s not being said in the article is that the US has had a 40+ year experiment with the Republican vision of a 2nd Gilded Age which has led to conditions in this country being worse off than before as a whole, and that Democrats want to do the opposite to better this country, not just do it to “Soak the Rich”.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      gvg

      Why is it a fake class war when what they do is hurt the poor and middle class?

      There is something of watch the train wreck when you see poor and middle class whites voting GOP. If it was only about class, that wouldn’t make sense…actually, it doesn’t make sense anyway. Christianity as written in the Bible is pretty socialist leaning and not what we call conservative at all. In our society, class is not just economics though.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      cope

      “Are you going to believe me or your lying eyes” might as well be the GOP mantra.  That the MSM fails to call them on this is also a contributing factor.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      hueyplong

      “Alienated” isn’t even in the neighborhood of what they should be made to feel, when “pariahs” and “criminal defendants” seem a better fit for so many people.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      Made me look. After the old NYMag piece, his links are to:

      Uday/Qsay (I get them mixed up)
      Murdoch rag in the UK
      Beardy guy on Ben Shapiro’s blog
      Ben Shapiro
      Bald guy at NR

      Why should we care what those guys think??

      I don’t think I’m missing much by not reading Chait. Could be wrong.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Fair Economist

      One thing I think is being missed is that well-off well-educated people are NOT voting against their self-interest. I stand to inherit a decent sum from my parents; tax increases might mean I’d inherit somewhat less – but I will still have more than enough for the way I choose to live. A fascist or neo-fascist regime, OTOH, *would* be a serious threat to my happiness and well-being. It is 100% rational self-interest for me to prefer to slightly less well off in my old age to living in constant fear of a knock on the door or a botched pandemic response.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      @gvg: The damage is very real. The fake part is the coverage of how it’s playing out. I think it stems from the horserace coverage mindset, e.g., an influx of non-college whites into the Republican Party means they’re legit challenging Democrats on the policy front to represent those voters.

      They aren’t, as Republicans’ legislative record unambiguously shows. But people like Marco Rubio get breathless coverage for stuff like the scheme to address family leave issues by letting people raid their own Social Security funds.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Captain C

      Holding right-wing beliefs while living in a place like New York, Washington, or Los Angeles has become a genuinely alienating experience.

      To be fair, hating on the majority of your neighbors tends not to make them feel better about you.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @gvg: It’s more than a class war. It’s also poor whites fear losing status and there is the city versus rural divide. I think the later is why The Base is losing their shit, because their own party isn’t representing Rural issues in government.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ken

      @Barbara: Journalists live in blue metropolitan areas and apparently cannot even begin to conceive what it is like to live in a red county, even in a blue state.

      Are you saying that a four-hour trip to a rural diner to interview typical salt-of-the-earth citizens doesn’t give the full experience of living there?

      (Skipping lightly over the fact that 80% of the time, said citizens turn out to be local Republican party officials — as a blogger was rude enough to point out the last three times they were interviewed by that newspaper….)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mary G

      @Fair Economist:  Exactly. I have more money than I ever expected to – not millions, but I don’t have to agonize over my budget the way I did for years. I still remember how stressful that could be, and I don’t want to keep so many other Americans in that situation.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Fair Economist: I’ve seen the question phrased this way:  If you were a well off person, where would you rather live, Amsterdam or Manila?  That’s the difference a thriving middle class and a social safety net make.  And requires paying taxes.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Conservatives are not just working the refs when they claim to feel marginalized. Holding right-wing beliefs while living in a place like New York, Washington, or Los Angeles has become a genuinely alienating experience.

      Translation: The smart people are tired of dealing with the stupid shit that stupid people do. You are now fucked, winger, and nobody gives a shit, not even your spouse and kids

       

      ETA: Waspuppet says it nicer.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      leeleeFL

      Even before I read the entire post, or the other comments, I must thank you, Ms. Cracker, for re- naming our so not beloved area. Ever after, I shall say I live in South Cockroach Acres!  I am still cleaning the screen on my phone!

      Perfection must be embraced!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Adam Lang

      “Upper middle class” is doing a shit-ton of work in that quote.

      I make well over 200k a year and consider myself ‘rich’ by normal human standards and I live in San Francisco and I wouldn’t be taxed at 60%.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Brit in Chicago

      OP: “The upper-middle-class voters the party has been attracting in greater numbers would face combined tax rates at or around 60 percent, in the highest tax states.”

      Define “upper-middle class”. From stuff I’ve read, you’d need taxable income (after all the deductions a clever accountant can think of) of more than $400K per individual (not household). Is that upper-middle class nowadays? Maybe it is, but “upper X% of the income earners” would have been a lot more informative, and less likely to alarm most of Chait’s readers.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Brit in Chicago

      Omnes Omnibus: “I’ve seen the question phrased this way:  If you were a well off person, where would you rather live, Amsterdam or Manila?  That’s the difference a thriving middle class and a social safety net make.  And requires paying taxes.”

      Yes!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      waspuppet

      @schrodingers_cat: Conservatives have shown for years that we’re the only people they really hate. They’re actively cool with Russia and, as we’ve just seen, give a “respect” nod of the head to the Taliban. They don’t talk about anyone with as much sheer, visceral hatred as they talk about Pelosi, AOC, Obama or Kamala Harris.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      The Dangerman

      So, if the new book by Woodward is right, Milley took action to prevent potential catastrophe…

      …and the Right is apoplectic at Milley because of it.

      Amazing.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Thirsty Pelican

      Came here to point out that the 60 percent tax rate he cites is bunk, but I see others have already made that point. If he wanted to be honest about it, he would use the combined effective tax rate, which he declined to do. Just seems like lying with numbers.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Adam Lang: IAMNACPA, but that seems like wild, and journalistically irresponsible, exaggeration and oversimplification of federal, state and local taxes.

      And to every editor of every political article having to do with tax policy: Learn about marginal taxation.

      Reply

