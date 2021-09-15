Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: After the Failed CA Recall

COVID PRECAUTIONS CAN HELP DEMOCRATS
Republicans intended the recall to be a referendum on Democrats’ rule of California, and the homelessness, crime, high housing costs and energy problems that accompanied it. But in a bit of political maneuvering — and with the help of the spreading delta variant — Newsom turned it into a referendum on Republicans’ opposition to precautions against the coronavirus…

In his remarks after winning, Newsom kept the emphasis on the virus. “I want to focus on what we said yes to as a state: We said ‘yes’ to science, we said ‘yes’ to vaccines, we said ‘yes’ to ending this pandemic,” the governor told reporters…

NO LIGHT AT END OF THE TUNNEL FOR CALIFORNIA GOP
The recall offered California Republicans their only plausible shot at statewide office in one of the bluest states in the nation. The recall is a way to dodge a head-to-head match that would send voters to their regular partisan corners…

But there were two problems for the GOP. First, California is very different now compared to 2003 — it’s more liberal and more diverse. There are more than 3 million more registered Democrats in the state now than during the last recall, but nearly 400,000 fewer Republicans.

Second, Faulconer never caught on. Instead, Elder’s bombastic style, honed during his decades on talk radio and echoing Trump, vaulted him to the top of the Republican pack. Newsom, sensing a favorable contrast, started pounding Elder on the airwaves…

MUDDLED SIGNS FOR THE MIDTERMS
The recall is the first significant election of Joe Biden’s presidency and served as something of a political stress test for both parties ahead of next year’s midterms.

Democrats showed they could turn out their voters even as their party held the White House — a traditionally tough feat that is why the party in power usually loses seats in Congress in midterm elections. Republicans are trying to win back the House and Senate. Turnout in the recall was expected to be high — some experts predicted it’ll be in the neighborhood of the more than 12 million who voted in 2018 in California…

Popehat (a California voter) was having waaay too much fun last night…

Media Village Idiots, of course, are determined to learn nothing:

  • Immanentize
  • Kent
  • RaflW
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • surfk9
  • The Moar You Know

      Kent

      Have Californians learned their lesson and are they finally going to fix this ridiculous and undemocratic recall process?  Because if they don’t you know the GOP will be back to try again when conditions might be more favorable

      Normally I’m willing to “let California be California” but this shit affects the rest of us too.

      RaflW

      That “lets get back to work” tweet points to what is so enraging about the GOP. I’m sure his admin was able to function throughout. But it was a freaking distraction. During a pandemic and a completely awful fire season.

      Pound the GOP for that.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Media Village Idiots, of course, are determined to learn nothing

      Yes they are. With a big ol’ hey nonny nonny.

      Popehat, OTOH, makes me smile out loud every time he changes his nym* to reflect a current meme or news item. I ❤️ him.

      ETA: *or handle or tweetnom or whatever they call nyms on Twitter

      RaflW

      In response to that Nagourney tweet from the day before the election: So is it now a ‘tepid’ landslide?

      The Times is fundamentally broken.

      The Moar You Know

      Wow, a bunch of shit hot takes from across the internet that are all wrong, save maybe Popehat’s.

      The vast majority of Californians, myself included, are perfectly fine with Governor Newsom’s performance and voted as such. This wasn’t turned into a partisan contest, or a referendum on “Trumpism”. Maybe for the GOP voters but not for anyone else.

      Californians like good governance and voted for it. Again

      ETA:  also Faulconer would have gotten his ass beat just as bad.  He pulled a lot of shenanigans here in San Diego that are just waiting for a national expose.  He is corrupt to the core.

      Immanentize

      @RaflW: Tepid? Ha! In 2018, when Newsome became Governor, his vote total (and percentage) was less than his “no” vote yesterday:

      [In 2018] Newsom’s 61.9 percent share of the vote was greater than any Democratic candidate for governor in state history, surpassing the 59.97 percent record set by Jerry Brown (D) in 2014.

      Reply

