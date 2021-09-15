Overheard: The vote was so lopsided, it’s basically Elder abuse.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 15, 2021
Now, let’s get back to work.
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2021
And scene for some rich tech dudes who did not think @GavinNewsom was to their liking and helped fund the recall. California voters did not agree. pic.twitter.com/6YFOSHyglw
— Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) September 15, 2021
California Gov. Gavin Newsom ably fended off an attempt to remove him from office, changing the stakes of the contest from a referendum on his performance into a partisan fight over Trumpism and the coronavirus. Some takeaways from the recall attempt. https://t.co/zoseUmyvTp
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 15, 2021
… COVID PRECAUTIONS CAN HELP DEMOCRATS
Republicans intended the recall to be a referendum on Democrats’ rule of California, and the homelessness, crime, high housing costs and energy problems that accompanied it. But in a bit of political maneuvering — and with the help of the spreading delta variant — Newsom turned it into a referendum on Republicans’ opposition to precautions against the coronavirus…
In his remarks after winning, Newsom kept the emphasis on the virus. “I want to focus on what we said yes to as a state: We said ‘yes’ to science, we said ‘yes’ to vaccines, we said ‘yes’ to ending this pandemic,” the governor told reporters…
NO LIGHT AT END OF THE TUNNEL FOR CALIFORNIA GOP
The recall offered California Republicans their only plausible shot at statewide office in one of the bluest states in the nation. The recall is a way to dodge a head-to-head match that would send voters to their regular partisan corners…
But there were two problems for the GOP. First, California is very different now compared to 2003 — it’s more liberal and more diverse. There are more than 3 million more registered Democrats in the state now than during the last recall, but nearly 400,000 fewer Republicans.
Second, Faulconer never caught on. Instead, Elder’s bombastic style, honed during his decades on talk radio and echoing Trump, vaulted him to the top of the Republican pack. Newsom, sensing a favorable contrast, started pounding Elder on the airwaves…
MUDDLED SIGNS FOR THE MIDTERMS
The recall is the first significant election of Joe Biden’s presidency and served as something of a political stress test for both parties ahead of next year’s midterms.
Democrats showed they could turn out their voters even as their party held the White House — a traditionally tough feat that is why the party in power usually loses seats in Congress in midterm elections. Republicans are trying to win back the House and Senate. Turnout in the recall was expected to be high — some experts predicted it’ll be in the neighborhood of the more than 12 million who voted in 2018 in California…
It took a petition signed by 12% of California voters in the last election to initiate the recall. The recall cost the state $278 million. The race was effectively decided within 15 minutes of polls closing. https://t.co/PgFWfKnqJX
— Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) September 15, 2021
Was the recall necessary? No
But did we learn some valuable lessons about the 2022 and 2024 elections? Also no
— John Hendrickson (@JohnGHendy) September 15, 2021
Popehat (a California voter) was having waaay too much fun last night…
Gavin Newsom saves dozens of lives by preventing Caitlyn Jenner victory road rally
— NoLongerYourFriendHat (@Popehat) September 15, 2021
Wonder if any Republicans are re-thinking the strategy of making it harder for their base to vote by convincing them not to use mail ballots and then suggesting there’s no point in voting anyway by using the final GOTV period to talk about how the election is rigged.
— Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) September 15, 2021
They did. The former mayor of San Diego.
The problem is that Republicans are the party of Donald Trump and they prefer someone like Larry Elder.
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) September 15, 2021
Media Village Idiots, of course, are determined to learn nothing:
“Underscore”—a word no longer used in real life—is classic newspaper-speak for “we have nothing informative to say about this.” You see it all the time with “the violence underscored the instability in the region,” etc. https://t.co/e92jhiVoB3
— David Nir (@DavidNir) September 14, 2021
Newsom’s landslide win bad news for Dems
noted https://t.co/LLlAp8OSTf
— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) September 15, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings