Our local shit garbage Sinclair station is reporting that the biggest hospital in the Rochester area is considering pausing elective surgery for two weeks after the September 27 healthcare vaccination deadline. I’m not going to link to their story, which quotes one politician, a Republican State Senator from a district east of Rochester. Note that we have two Democratic State Senators that represent the actual Rochester area, but neither of them would have amped up the drama around a possible pause in elective surgeries. I wonder if Sinclair reporters can even speak with Democrats — let me know in the comments.

Anyway, the hospital in question has a 91% staff vaccination rate, so I’m guessing they’ll be able to keep going even if a few of their staff take the career suicide option. The same hospital has had constant demonstrations, some of which were impeding access to the Emergency Department. One of the demonstrations features an asshole driving his asshole-mobile around the hospital using a PA system to share his bullshit. Someone I know who works at the hospital says that she can’t even tell what he’s saying, only that it’s loud. Of course, that noisy fucker will be FULL CODE when he’s intubated by the doctors and nurses who have been working their asses off since March, 2020 to save lives. No DNRs for these folks — they’re all “fighters”. As one who always looks on the bright side, the good news about this goober is that intubation requires sedation, which means that he’ll finally shut his god damned ignorant piehole.

Speaking of ignorant pieholes, there’s a group of healthcare workers who think that some Republican Gandalf will ride in on Shadowfax and save them from mean Joe Biden and his vaccine mandates. Sadly, they might get their masturbatory fantasies fulfilled — some of them got a restraining order yesterday from a federal judge that temporarily blocks our New York mandate, probably because our mandate is a real one: no “religious exemptions” (what a load of shit those are) and no testing out. I really hope they lose in court, because mandates, mandates and more mandates are the only thing that will get us out of this endless pandemic.