Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Shocking, but not surprising

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

There will be lawyers.

This blog goes to 11…

This is a big f—–g deal.

The revolution will be supervised.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Wetsuit optional.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

We still have time to mess this up!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Grrr

Grrr

by | 39 Comments

This post is in: 

Our local shit garbage Sinclair station is reporting that the biggest hospital in the Rochester area is considering pausing elective surgery for two weeks after the September 27 healthcare vaccination deadline. I’m not going to link to their story, which quotes one politician, a Republican State Senator from a district east of Rochester. Note that we have two Democratic State Senators that represent the actual Rochester area, but neither of them would have amped up the drama around a possible pause in elective surgeries. I wonder if Sinclair reporters can even speak with Democrats — let me know in the comments.

Anyway, the hospital in question has a 91% staff vaccination rate, so I’m guessing they’ll be able to keep going even if a few of their staff take the career suicide option. The same hospital has had constant demonstrations, some of which were impeding access to the Emergency Department. One of the demonstrations features an asshole driving his asshole-mobile around the hospital using a PA system to share his bullshit. Someone I know who works at the hospital says that she can’t even tell what he’s saying, only that it’s loud. Of course, that noisy fucker will be FULL CODE when he’s intubated by the doctors and nurses who have been working their asses off since March, 2020 to save lives. No DNRs for these folks — they’re all “fighters”. As one who always looks on the bright side, the good news about this goober is that intubation requires sedation, which means that he’ll finally shut his god damned ignorant piehole.

Speaking of ignorant pieholes, there’s a group of healthcare workers who think that some Republican Gandalf will ride in on Shadowfax and save them from mean Joe Biden and his vaccine mandates. Sadly, they might get their masturbatory fantasies fulfilled — some of them got a restraining order yesterday from a federal judge that temporarily blocks our New York mandate, probably because our mandate is a real one: no “religious exemptions” (what a load of shit those are) and no testing out. I really hope they lose in court, because mandates, mandates and more mandates are the only thing that will get us out of this endless pandemic.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • banditqueen
  • Betty Cracker
  • brendancalling
  • CaseyL
  • Citizen Alan
  • debbie
  • Delk
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • hueyplong
  • Jim Appleton
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • jjkennedy
  • JoyceH
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Mike in NC
  • New Deal democrat
  • pajaro
  • Poe Larity
  • Roger Moore
  • Shalimar
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Starboard Tack
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Suzanne
  • waspuppet
  • wenchacha

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    39Comments

    2. 2.

      brendancalling

      I hate these selfish assholes as much as you do. I hope they lose their jobs, get covid, and there are no beds or vents available.

      they’ve made all of US suffer, and I wish them nothing but the worst.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Citizen Alan

      @Delk: So … do they not know that the Purebloods were the bigoted bad guys from Harry Potter? Maybe they can call themselves Death Eaters next.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      Relatedly, …

      California has around 10 million more people than Texas. Net migration between the states has been in the 40-50k range the past couple years, or 0.1% of California’s larger population. Despite having fewer people, Texas is now losing more than twice as many to Covid every day. https://t.co/53Qi3DWjMo pic.twitter.com/WiYbz8QLSj

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 15, 2021

      Er, winning??

      Nope, not winning. But numbers don’t matter to the monsters pushing these policies that are killing people. Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Shalimar

      Religious exemptions are complete bullshit.  It shouldn’t even be possible unless your actual religion is anti-vaccination.  No real religions are.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Poe Larity

      How about counter-protesters handing out DNR forms?

      Get in front of the cameras and ask “why won’t these freedom fighters sign up, are they lacking faith?”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      This kid’s appendix ruptured after he and his parents waited more than six hours for treatment in a Florida hospital that was overrun with plague rats:

      Luckily, the medical staff were able to save the boy’s life.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      pajaro

      @brendancalling:

      Before Trump and the pro-Covid Republican caucus, I had always thought of Mrs. Pajaro as a woman without a mean bone in her body.  I wondered if that was still the case over the last couple of years when, night after night, I saw her looking up from her cell phone and saying “I hate them, I just hate them.”  The other night she told me that indeed, she still does  not have a mean bone in her body, but that it is true that ” there are some people I’d just like to see dead.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      interesting, and specific to NY, but I’m guessing anti-Covid Govs around the country are thinking along the same lines. Fauci was on the Hayes program last night and as I understood him was pro-booster based on the date coming out of Israel

      Jimmy Vielkind @JimmyVielkind 5h

      NEWS: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) says that EMTs will be allowed to administer vaccine doses. She wants to increase the state’s capacity in anticipation of booster shots for the general public starting on Sept. 20.

      Israel overwhelmingly used the Pfizer vaccine, isn’t that right?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      JoyceH

      @Citizen Alan: ​
       

      So … do they not know that the Purebloods were the bigoted bad guys from Harry Potter? Maybe they can call themselves Death Eaters next.

      One thing that struck me watching 1/6 and the clips of it later – some of the outfits they were wearing, and the group searching for Pelosi with that one guy calling in that mocking sing-song, “Naaaaancy, oh Naaaancy…” for all the world like every villain in a suspense movie – these guys know they’re the villains. They KNOW.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JoyceH

      One of the demonstrations features an asshole driving his asshole-mobile around the hospital using a PA system to share his bullshit. Someone I know who works at the hospital says that she can’t even tell what he’s saying, only that it’s loud.

      Isn’t there some local ordinance about excessive noise in a hospital zone? If so, they should enforce it and arrest the jerk, and if not there ought to be.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      So if Pope Frank says “get your vaccine”, how does that square with the Catholics who are screaming “fetal tissue, so I’m exempt”? Do they then reach out to SSPX nutters?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Citizen Alan

      @pajaro: I hear ya. If you’d told me ten years ago that one day something like the Herman Cain Award would exist and, moreover, I would check it every morning because of the sheer satisfaction I got from reading it, I would have been mortally offended.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @pajaro:

      The other night she told me that indeed, she still does  not have a mean bone in her body, but that it is true that ” there are some people I’d just like to see dead.”

      I’m not totally sure but I think that’s better than “I see dead people.”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @JoyceH:

      Isn’t there some local ordinance about excessive noise in a hospital zone? If so, they should enforce it and arrest the jerk, and if not there ought to be.

      She said that public safety (cops who have real guns) has been showing more of a presence and he turns off his speaker when he sees them.  I think the hospital (U of R Medical Center – Strong Hospital) is trying to engage with these assholes as little as possible to avoid giving them what they want, which is attention.  I don’t know if that is a smart strategy or not.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      hueyplong

      @Citizen Alan: I just spent a half hour on banditqueen’s link to an “anti-vaxxers who are dead” site.  Not overly proud of how I feel about it, but that’s where I am now thanks to these people.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      waspuppet

      @Starboard Tack: “Hey, it’s Fck YOUR Feelings, not Fck MY Feelings!”

      I find it remarkable that these “(so-and-so) quit their job rather than get vaccinated” are presented as bad things, as opposed to “win-win!”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Betty Cracker:

      Luckily, the medical staff were able to save the boy’s life.

      Well, I’m glad you were able to include that. I was actually scared reading the tweet and headline.

      That’s the worst of these Covidiots, that they’re sucking up critical resources for their pitiful unvaccinated selves at the expense of kids with bursting appendices and old folks having a coronary event. Beds, ICU units, staff, equipment. Fuckem [salutes EFG].

      Reply
    31. 31.

      CaseyL

      The families of patients who die for lack of medical care should file personal lawsuits against the unvaxxed who were taking up the hospital space.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      jjkennedy

      I’d be careful here – a lot of hospitals are limiting elective procedures because of the surge of COVID-19 patients and resources needed for intensive care.  The vaccine issue is more about community rates, not medical workers who refuse to get vaccinated.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      New Deal democrat

      I would just like to point out that there is nothing uniquely applicable to COVID in that judge’s order temporarily enjoining NY’s vaccine mandate. If a religious exemption is constitutionally required for the COVID vaccine, then it is required for *all* vaccines.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Roger Moore

      @SiubhanDuinne: ​
       
      Every time I hear about this, I think how lucky AsianGrrlMN was to live in a place where the ER and ICU hadn’t been overwhelmed with covidiots. If she had lived in Florida, she would most likely be dead today rather than getting ready to come home from the hospital.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Betty Cracker

      @Mike in NC: I’m terrible at math, but if our population is about 330M, of which 40% are Republicans, if 35% of them refuse, that works out to about 14% total? I don’t think anyone knows for sure what it takes to reach herd immunity, but 86% vaccinated falls into the ranges I’ve heard bandied about.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Roger Moore

      @Betty Cracker:

      You still need to worry about people too young to be vaccinated, with health conditions that prevent them from getting vaccinated (or mean their vaccination is less likely to work), etc.  It’s definitely best if there isn’t a group of intransigent yahoos refusing to get vaccinated or take other public health precautions.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.