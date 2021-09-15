Vaccine research is actually pretty easy. “Do I have polio? No. Why?” — Sandra E. Garcia (@S_Evangelina) September 14, 2021





BREAKING: One in 500 US residents has died of Covid-19, according to a @CNN analysis of Johns Hopkins University and US Census Bureau data. — Rob Frehse (@ItsNotaHalfDay) September 15, 2021

COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to where they were over the winter, wiping out months of progress. The deteriorating picture has angered and frustrated medical professionals who see the heartbreak as preventable. https://t.co/kVNAyHoj2x — The Associated Press (@AP) September 14, 2021

Important re: Pfizer timeline for kids: -availability of vaccine also based on length of FDA review; @ScottGottliebMD has suggested 4-6 wks; Reuters reported health officials said could be 3 wks -everything is dependent on data showing it’s safe, produces immune response (2/2) — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) September 14, 2021

HHS is limiting access to Covid-19 antibody drugs after just 7 southern states accounted for 70% of orders nationwide, sparking fears of a shortage, The move threatens to heighten tensions between the Biden admin and GOP govs: https://t.co/QmmCBo6Lqa — Adam Cancryn (@adamcancryn) September 14, 2021

Across the South, Southwest and Pacific coastal regions of America ICU capacity is above 95% full with acute #COVID19 cases. The dark red in this map = >95% of ICU beds, full.https://t.co/i0GCgAj1o4 pic.twitter.com/oMDulgNgju — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 14, 2021

American army officers who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus could be suspended from their duties and possibly discharged, the U.S. Army said https://t.co/NCiqc3DaG0 pic.twitter.com/WQRoonh1f6 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 15, 2021

During this #DeltaVariant #Covid19 wave, Americans are transported 100s of miles from their homes because no nearby hospital has room. Some of them have even died waiting.

US hospitals are rationing health care for ALL their patients, including non-COVID.https://t.co/C1GmUsN5H2 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 14, 2021

Deaths in the US 4th wave far exceeded expectations and the rates of peer countries with high vaccination rates. Quantifying the preventable lost lives and wherehttps://t.co/VfudpoeKcb @nytopinion @nytgraphics @2plus2make5 @jalinegerardin @Nat_Lash pic.twitter.com/5UbKbJnihY — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 14, 2021

U.S. and India in talks over timeline for restarting COVID-19 vaccine exports https://t.co/Je8wwMrleF pic.twitter.com/GASpJaYh6u — Reuters (@Reuters) September 14, 2021

The United States is communicating regularly with India in bilateral and multilateral channels to discuss the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and inquire about its timeline for restarting vaccine exports, a senior Biden administration official said. The global pandemic will be a key topic on Sept. 24, when U.S. President Joe Biden will host the first in-person summit of leaders of the “Quad” countries – Australia, India, Japan and the United States. The visit by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison, Narendra Modi and Yoshihide Suga to the United States will coincide with the United Nations General Assembly in New York, which Biden will address on Sept. 21… The administration official said Washington was staying in close touch with India and other Quad partners about the vaccine partnership, and “any factors that may affect this project or global vaccine supply,” but those discussions were not tied to a specific summit or engagement. The official noted that Washington had diverted its own supply of raw materials for vaccine production to India in April, given its urgent needs, and global vaccine supply remained a key bottleneck to ending the pandemic…

India, one of the biggest vaccine manufacturers, imposed an exporting ban this spring as it raced to raise its vaccination rate. Now officials in the United States and Covax are hoping a more stable health situation will lead the country to resume exports.https://t.co/TJhOdATVI3 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 14, 2021

… The world’s second-most populous country — and also one of its biggest vaccine manufacturers — imposed the ban in the spring as India raced to raise its immunization rate. Now, officials in the United States and with Covax, the United Nations-backed coronavirus vaccine distribution initiative that had counted on India to supply around a billion shots this year, hope a more stable health situation will persuade the country to resume exports. The pressure comes as wealthy nations, including the United States, move to offer coronavirus booster shots to their own vaccinated residents. But Indian officials have not committed to a firm date. Instead, mixed messaging has clouded production forecasts, even as President Biden plans to call on global leaders to make new commitments to fight the pandemic, including fully vaccinating 70 percent of the world’s population by next September. In early April, the chief executive of the Serum Institute of India — the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by doses and a producer of the relatively low-cost Oxford-AstraZeneca shots seen as a lifeline for developing nations — told the Associated Press that the company could resume vaccine exports in June if the domestic health situation improved. Infections increased the next month, however, peaking in May, with at least 2.7 million cases reported in one week. The institute subsequently said in a statement that it hoped to restart exports by the end of the year, but that it would not do so “at the cost of the people in India.”… India’s ban has been particularly devastating for lower-income countries that are bearing the brunt of the latest wave of the pandemic. Covax officials said last week that India’s export curb was one of the reasons the program would only have access to about 1.4 billion doses by the end of 2021, far short of the 2 billion doses it had planned for… Before the export ban, India had sold or donated about 66 million doses of the vaccine to almost 100 lower-income countries, government data shows. On Sunday, India recorded a seven-day rolling average of 33,779 infections — or about a 10th of what it was reporting in early May. The country has also administered at least one vaccine dose to about 40 percent of its population of nearly 1.4 billion.

There’s an old civil planning mantra that local authorities will always undercount casualties until a certain level of horror is reached… after which they will include every possible death as ‘disaster-related’. The Economist seems to have decided to publicize that tipping point for the pandemic:

The world’s official covid-19 death count is 4.6m, but our new machine-learning model estimates that between 9.5m and 18.6m people have died. Read more: https://t.co/IayKccIlg7 pic.twitter.com/PJn7kwW0RF — The Economist (@TheEconomist) September 14, 2021

Data drawn from more than 100 statistical indicators, it is clear that covid-19 has led to the deaths of far more people than official statistics suggest. Read more: https://t.co/IayKccIlg7 pic.twitter.com/SLMG8UBxu1 — The Economist (@TheEconomist) September 14, 2021



More at the link, but I’m taking the numbers with a considerable helping of salt.

China's COVID-19 outbreak in Fujian province has prompted cities in other parts of the country to issue travel warnings ahead of major holidays https://t.co/GPSVKEsOUW pic.twitter.com/74P00xgAGC — Reuters (@Reuters) September 15, 2021

Malaysia holiday hotspot readies for reopening with tourism bubble https://t.co/2hU8qCkwB3 pic.twitter.com/AXKAxelT5f — Reuters (@Reuters) September 15, 2021

Businesses at Malaysia’s prime holiday destination are gearing up to welcome the return of tourists this week, as the country takes an early step towards recovery from a devastating coronavirus crisis. Langkawi, a cluster of 99 islands in the Straits of Malacca, will reopen from Sept. 16 to fully vaccinated travellers as part of a domestic tourism bubble, with strict protocols in place to thwart the spread of the coronavirus… The plan is similar to that introduced in Thailand, which started with the July reopening of Phuket, 220 km (137 miles) north of Langkawi, to vaccinated foreign tourists. Malaysia has yet to invite foreign tourists to return. Like Phuket, Langkawi, known for its beaches, geoparks, bird life and rock formations, is not expecting huge numbers initially, with 400,000 visitors targeted by the end of the year and estimated revenues of 165 million ringgit ($39.66 million)… Malaysia has recorded 2 million coronavirus cases overall among its 32 million population, one of Asia’s highest per-capita infection rates, with more than 20,000 deaths. Its vaccination programme has progressed faster than its neighbours, with more than half the population inoculated, in the hope of a quicker return to normalcy…

Sydney nightly curfew to end as COVID-19 vaccinations hit fresh milestone https://t.co/vQMaVCGuus pic.twitter.com/jApXrAe0G4 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 15, 2021

#UPDATE President Vladimir #Putin will self-isolate after coronavirus cases were detected in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, as Russia struggles with stubbornly high Covid infection rates https://t.co/SJokYN1rEE — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 14, 2021

#UPDATE Russian President Vladimir Putin says he hopes the Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine would protect him, after coronavirus cases were detected in his entourage forcing him into to isolate pic.twitter.com/LcSnnlAEXp — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 14, 2021

Health care workers in France face suspension from their jobs starting Wednesday if they haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19. With about 300,000 workers still not inoculated, some hospitals fear staff shortages will add to their strain. https://t.co/yl3YulalFN — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) September 15, 2021

The European Union is committing 200 million more coronavirus vaccine doses to Africa to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic on a global scale. The bloc had already pledged 250 million other doses. https://t.co/kPGLa3ZRbh — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) September 15, 2021

The economic ravages of COVID-19 are forcing some families in Zimbabwe to abandon the age-old tradition of taking care of their older people. https://t.co/bS9GSk66Ht — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) September 15, 2021

This #COVID19 fact: "In August, the preventable costs of treating unvaccinated patients in hospitals total $3.7 billion, almost twice the ests for June & July combined. The total preventable costs for those 3 months now stand at an estimated $5.7 billion."https://t.co/zOOHwWHjMf pic.twitter.com/MCOBSOoCCO — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 14, 2021

if southern governors’ orders superseded the president’s, segregation wouldn’t have been struck down in the 1960’s https://t.co/BCJJ23ztBs — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) September 14, 2021

Hit by a surge in COVID-19 patients, Alaska’s largest hospital has begun rationing its medical services. "We are unable to provide lifesaving care to everyone who needs it,” the chief of staff says. https://t.co/lQuVmzS57u — The Associated Press (@AP) September 15, 2021

Tennessee hospitals are setting new #COVID19 records each day:

-3,846 of the >100,000 Americans hosp'ed on 9/9 were in TN

– almost all unvaccinated

– "ICUs are filled with regretful patients hoping for a 2nd chance.'https://t.co/vx9LanKwAF — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 14, 2021