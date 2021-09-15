Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Sept. 14-15

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Sept. 14-15

The United States is communicating regularly with India in bilateral and multilateral channels to discuss the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and inquire about its timeline for restarting vaccine exports, a senior Biden administration official said.

The global pandemic will be a key topic on Sept. 24, when U.S. President Joe Biden will host the first in-person summit of leaders of the “Quad” countries – Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

The visit by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison, Narendra Modi and Yoshihide Suga to the United States will coincide with the United Nations General Assembly in New York, which Biden will address on Sept. 21…

The administration official said Washington was staying in close touch with India and other Quad partners about the vaccine partnership, and “any factors that may affect this project or global vaccine supply,” but those discussions were not tied to a specific summit or engagement.

The official noted that Washington had diverted its own supply of raw materials for vaccine production to India in April, given its urgent needs, and global vaccine supply remained a key bottleneck to ending the pandemic…

The world’s second-most populous country — and also one of its biggest vaccine manufacturers — imposed the ban in the spring as India raced to raise its immunization rate. Now, officials in the United States and with Covax, the United Nations-backed coronavirus vaccine distribution initiative that had counted on India to supply around a billion shots this year, hope a more stable health situation will persuade the country to resume exports. The pressure comes as wealthy nations, including the United States, move to offer coronavirus booster shots to their own vaccinated residents.

But Indian officials have not committed to a firm date. Instead, mixed messaging has clouded production forecasts, even as President Biden plans to call on global leaders to make new commitments to fight the pandemic, including fully vaccinating 70 percent of the world’s population by next September.

In early April, the chief executive of the Serum Institute of India — the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by doses and a producer of the relatively low-cost Oxford-AstraZeneca shots seen as a lifeline for developing nations — told the Associated Press that the company could resume vaccine exports in June if the domestic health situation improved.

Infections increased the next month, however, peaking in May, with at least 2.7 million cases reported in one week. The institute subsequently said in a statement that it hoped to restart exports by the end of the year, but that it would not do so “at the cost of the people in India.”…

India’s ban has been particularly devastating for lower-income countries that are bearing the brunt of the latest wave of the pandemic. Covax officials said last week that India’s export curb was one of the reasons the program would only have access to about 1.4 billion doses by the end of 2021, far short of the 2 billion doses it had planned for…

Before the export ban, India had sold or donated about 66 million doses of the vaccine to almost 100 lower-income countries, government data shows. On Sunday, India recorded a seven-day rolling average of 33,779 infections — or about a 10th of what it was reporting in early May. The country has also administered at least one vaccine dose to about 40 percent of its population of nearly 1.4 billion.

There’s an old civil planning mantra that local authorities will always undercount casualties until a certain level of horror is reached… after which they will include every possible death as ‘disaster-related’. The Economist seems to have decided to publicize that tipping point for the pandemic:


More at the link, but I’m taking the numbers with a considerable helping of salt.

Businesses at Malaysia’s prime holiday destination are gearing up to welcome the return of tourists this week, as the country takes an early step towards recovery from a devastating coronavirus crisis.

Langkawi, a cluster of 99 islands in the Straits of Malacca, will reopen from Sept. 16 to fully vaccinated travellers as part of a domestic tourism bubble, with strict protocols in place to thwart the spread of the coronavirus…

The plan is similar to that introduced in Thailand, which started with the July reopening of Phuket, 220 km (137 miles) north of Langkawi, to vaccinated foreign tourists. Malaysia has yet to invite foreign tourists to return.

Like Phuket, Langkawi, known for its beaches, geoparks, bird life and rock formations, is not expecting huge numbers initially, with 400,000 visitors targeted by the end of the year and estimated revenues of 165 million ringgit ($39.66 million)…

Malaysia has recorded 2 million coronavirus cases overall among its 32 million population, one of Asia’s highest per-capita infection rates, with more than 20,000 deaths.

Its vaccination programme has progressed faster than its neighbours, with more than half the population inoculated, in the hope of a quicker return to normalcy…

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:
      NYS Dept of Health says 97 new cases for 9/13, Monroe County website says 166. I want to believe NYSDOH but the local website is probably closer to the truth.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 9/14 China reported 50 new domestic confirmed cases (9 previously asymptomatic) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Fujian Province reporter 50 new domestic confirmed (9 previously asymptomatic) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 152 active domestic confirmed cases & 13 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

      • Putian reported 33 new domestic confirmed case (9 previously asymptomatic). There currently are 92 active domestic confirmed cases (40 mild & 52 moderate) & 12 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3,143 F1 & 2,966 F2 close contacts have been traced and placed under centralized quarantine. Due to the large number of young children being traced as close contacts, they are being quarantined w/ a parent or guardian. Fengting Township at Xianyou County is currently at High Risk. 3 villages are currently at Medium Risk, all at Xianyou County.
      • Quanzhou reported 5 new domestic confirmed cases (3 had been fully vaccinated), 4 are close contacts of positive cases in Putian & 1 is a close contact of a positive case in Xiamen. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 1 village is currently at Medium Risk.
      • Xiamen reported 12 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts. There currently are 45 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 zone is currently at High Risk.

       

      Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 village in Ruili remains at Medium Risk. 

      Hunan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 8 domestic confirmed case recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are currently are 45 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • At Zhuzhou the remaining 5 active domestic confirmed cases recovered.
      • At Zhangjiajie 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 45 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

       

      Henan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • At Zhengzhou there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases.
      • At Shangqiu there currently are 8 active domestic confirmed cases.

       

      Hubei Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 12 active domestic confirmed (6 mild & 6 moderate) & 7 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Jingzhou there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case.
      • At Jingmen 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 7 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Wuhan 2 domestic confirmed case recovered 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

       

      At Shanghai Municipality there currently are 6 active domestic confirmed cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 9/14, China reported 23 new imported confirmed cases (4 previously asymptomatic), 15 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 11 confirmed cases, 10 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar & 1 from Laos; 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; all via land border crossings
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Indonesia
      • Donguan in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 1 Chinese national  each returning from Guyana (via Miami & LAX) & Malaysia, off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines; 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Iran & 1 each from Bangladesh & the Ghana (via Nairobi)
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Kenya
      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, a Chinese national returning from Thailand & a Japanese national coming from Japan; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Mauritania
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province –  1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Japan; 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Brazil
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from Tanzania;  1 asymptomatic case, coming from the UK
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Indonesia
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Nigeria (via Frankfurt), the Ukraine (via Frankfurt) & Canada
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Filipino crew member off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in Singapore
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Kazakhstan (via Frankfurt)
      • Taiyuan in Shanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

       

      Overall in China, 46 confirmed cases recovered (33 imported), 18 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (13 imported) & 13 were reclassified as confirmed cases (4 imported), & 1,011 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 837 active confirmed cases in the country (596 imported), 4 in serious condition (all imported), 386 active asymptomatic cases (360 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 15,205 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 9/14, 2,156.938M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 4.418M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 9/15, Hong Kong reported 1 new positive case, imported (from the UK, had been fully vaccinated).

      Reply

