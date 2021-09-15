Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Let there be snark.

If the shit really does go down, cole will be fine.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

Wetsuit optional.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

No one could have predicted…

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Reality always wins in the end.

This fight is for everything.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

You are here: Home / Music / As We Enter Yom Kippur, A Musical Introduction

As We Enter Yom Kippur, A Musical Introduction

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Hello to all of us who will be atoning, and hoping that we find mercy, not justice through that process. (Boy, do I need all the kindness I can get, and I suspect I’m not alone.) And a big hiya! to everyone just going about their daily business. We’ll raise a glass to you tomorrow evening (after three stars have come out)

As most (all?) may know, Yom Kippur begins with the Kol Nidre chant: a ritual statement in Aramaic dating back at least to the early Middle Ages, sixth century or a little later. It formally annuls all vows or oaths to God taken in the prior year. Its inclusion at the start of a day dedicated to the atonement for all our misdeeds, whether known to us or not, has a complicated and not fully known origin, and was the subject of some controversy (surprise! Jews argue over stuff!) from very early days.

But it is a powerful ritual: the cantor chants it three times as two members of the congregation hold Torah scrolls on either side of the singer–thus turning the synagogue into a formal court. And it demarcates the day and its thoughts to come from the secular time that congregants are leaving behind for a piece. Here’s the Wikipedia entry if you want a bit more.

It has a melody that is absolutely recognizable to those who’ve spent any Yom Kippurs in Ashkenazi synagogues, and that melody has been turned into a score that can be played with great power. And that’s the reason for this post: here’s Yo-Yo Ma’s rendition of it from last night, performed in honor of a recent Harvard undergraduate cellist who also served as the Harvard Hillel student president:

 

 
 

If I have offended anyone here, whether explicitly or by implication, consciously or by accident, I ask your forgiveness.

May everyone who observes have an easy fast.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Comrade Colette
  • dmsilev
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Quiltingfool
  • Roger Moore
  • Tom Levenson

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      If I have offended anyone here, whether explicitly or by implication, consciously or by accident, I ask your forgiveness

      Immediately before Yom Kippur seems like the best time to commit a bunch of wrongs.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      @Baud
      Cheap absolution is a plague. It’s worst among the Christianists who think they’ve been pre-absolved of everything by Jesus, but I’m sure there are others out there who feel more or less the same way.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Quiltingfool

      I did not know the meaning of Yom Kippur until I worked for a Jewish attorney in Kansas City. He was a brilliant attorney and I admired him very much. He closed the office on the days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. We were very busy around Yom Kippur, and I offered to come in and work. He was very much taken aback, and told me that it simply wasn’t right for me to work in his office on that day. He did explain a little about the day, and I remember thinking that it was a day everyone should have.

      He respected other religions. One Friday I came to the office and told him there was an guy dressed as an Easter Bunny in the elevator. He got this horrified look on his face, apologized for not giving me Good Friday off, and sent me home. I didn’t have the heart to tell him I had never had that day off, at other jobs or school…seems he had a greater respect for Christian religious days than the Christians I had worked for. He was an exemplary human being.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Omnes Omnibus

      An easy fast to all who observe.

      And some advice from a Jewish friend from law school: I find that fasting is much easier if I snack throughout the day.*

      *I take no responsibility for the religious validity of this advice. Caveat lector.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Comrade Colette

      @Baud:

      Busbecq tells of the old gentleman in Constantinople who shouts before drinking wine to warn his soul to hide itself or leave his body, lest it become impure by the crime committed.

      I will once again be “attending” services online, and will no doubt once again find that a fast borne alone is much more burdensome than one shared with everyone around me.

      An easy fast to those who observe.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ohio Mom

      @Roger Moore: Theoretically, God can only forgive you for offenses against him/her; you can only be forgiven for offenses against another individual by that specific individual. Thus Tom’s plea for forgiveness from anyone/everyone here.

      I can’t provide you Tom with forgiveness, I haven’t been offended, insulted, upset, etc., by you. I’ll wish you being inscribed in the book of life.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.