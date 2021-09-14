Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York took her platform to the carpet, wearing a dress advocating for the Equal Rights Amendment. pic.twitter.com/29SVSF8vl3 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 13, 2021

Because we need a break… okay, *I* need a break. Rep. AOC’s gown is all over the news, anyways:

.@aoc is at the Met Gala. The back of her dress reads "TAX THE RICH." pic.twitter.com/OBRQ3a4XQV — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 13, 2021

IMO the front of the dress references a waitress uniform (the buttons, the pocket flaps), but maybe that’s just me?

“We really started having a conversation about what it means to be a working class woman of color at the Met … we can’t just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall.” — Rep. @AOC on attending the #MetGala with @AuroraJames pic.twitter.com/UZj22DjMl3 — The Recount (@therecount) September 14, 2021



Per the AP:

… The gala, which raises money for the museum’s Costume Institute, was pushed last year from its traditional May berth and morphed this year into a two-part affair. It coincides with the opening of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the first of a two-part exhibition at the Met’s Anna Wintour Costume Center. This year, the gala is co-chaired by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka. Honorary chairs are Tom Ford, sponsor Instagram’s Adam Mosseri and Vogue’s Wintour, the latter the doyenne of the Met Gala since 1995. The two-parter marks the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary. The Met Gala raises the bulk of the institute’s annual funding, including a larger gathering scheduled for May 2. That date reclaims the first Monday in May for the gala and will celebrate the exhibition’s second part, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” in the period rooms of the museum’s American Wing… The Met Gala — short for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala — raised more than $13 million in 2019 for the Costume Institute, which is the Met’s fashion department. It’s the museum’s only curatorial department that has to fund itself and has an important friend in Wintour, who tends the guest list. She has raised so much money for the Costume Institute over the years (with estimates up to $200 million) that the wing now bears her name. Tickets cost $30,000-plus, but that doesn’t mean the stars ante up. They’re often hosted by brands and companies that buy tables for thousands more and are accompanied by top designers who dress them.

"Political Finance Reporter" over at CNBC deleted this one. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Ww2YutWGhO — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) September 14, 2021



Aurora James is an activist / fashion designer, per her Wikipedia page. If she paid for both tickets, I’m guessing she got earned-media value for her money.

‘Thinking about being excited and grateful for the diversity of the country’: @TheAmandaGorman is wearing #VeraWang, reimagining the Statue of Liberty at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/UNS8WijXMN — Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) September 13, 2021

Co-chair Naomi Osaka paid homage to her Haitian and Japanese heritage at the #MetGala in a Louis Vuitton gown that her sister helped create. "Americana means a mix of cultures," the tennis star says. (📸: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/dXDl3Sp3fd — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) September 13, 2021

‘Coming out of my shell’ –

.@lilnasx reveals a shimmering bodysuit under a Versace suit of gold armor at the #MetGala red carpet https://t.co/uTICD2fezX pic.twitter.com/Xo3zW65hRn — Reuters (@Reuters) September 14, 2021

NikkieTutorials; Marsha Johnson

nikki tutorials paying tribute to marsha "pay it no mind" johnson 🤍 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/PB0BME08ap — julia 🧣 (@spideyshoax) September 14, 2021