Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Activism, But *Cutely*!

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Activism, But *Cutely*!

by | 58 Comments

This post is in: 

Because we need a break… okay, *I* need a break. Rep. AOC’s gown is all over the news, anyways:

IMO the front of the dress references a waitress uniform (the buttons, the pocket flaps), but maybe that’s just me?


Per the AP:

The gala, which raises money for the museum’s Costume Institute, was pushed last year from its traditional May berth and morphed this year into a two-part affair. It coincides with the opening of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the first of a two-part exhibition at the Met’s Anna Wintour Costume Center.

This year, the gala is co-chaired by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka. Honorary chairs are Tom Ford, sponsor Instagram’s Adam Mosseri and Vogue’s Wintour, the latter the doyenne of the Met Gala since 1995.

The two-parter marks the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary. The Met Gala raises the bulk of the institute’s annual funding, including a larger gathering scheduled for May 2. That date reclaims the first Monday in May for the gala and will celebrate the exhibition’s second part, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” in the period rooms of the museum’s American Wing…

The Met Gala — short for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala — raised more than $13 million in 2019 for the Costume Institute, which is the Met’s fashion department. It’s the museum’s only curatorial department that has to fund itself and has an important friend in Wintour, who tends the guest list. She has raised so much money for the Costume Institute over the years (with estimates up to $200 million) that the wing now bears her name.

Tickets cost $30,000-plus, but that doesn’t mean the stars ante up. They’re often hosted by brands and companies that buy tables for thousands more and are accompanied by top designers who dress them.


Aurora James is an activist / fashion designer, per her Wikipedia page. If she paid for both tickets, I’m guessing she got earned-media value for her money.

‘Coming out of my shell’

NikkieTutorials; Marsha Johnson

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    58Comments

    4. 4.

      germy

      When Brian Schwartz asked how AOC’s dress got paid for, he was merely continuing the fine tradition of questioning the price tag of everything every Democrat does or proposes.

      May the Schwartz be with him.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      germy

      Speaking of fashion icons:

      https://www.gawker.com/politics/bi-icon-kyrsten-sinema-needs-her-special-juice

      Sen. Sinema’s wine mom vibe was confirmed yesterday in a tweet from Jordan Uhl, who captured screenshots from an Instagram account called @womenwholovewine that shows the lawmaker liking several posts. The gist of every one is, essentially, “Mama needs her grape juice :-)”

      While going through the @womenwholovewine account, I noticed that Sinema does fave a lot of the posts, but notably does not fave any of the posts that one could argue contain an actual joke.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      germy

      @John S.:

      “How much did it cost??”

      “The war in Afghanistan?”

      “No, expanding Medicaid!!!”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      debbie

      Between last night’s Israeli security flaw and this morning’s news of the death of a prosecution witness in Bibi’s trial, am I wrong to wake up feeling Clair Danes-y?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      germy

      1. Which two supermodels — a candle and a Christian wife — have procured fake vaccination cards for the event?
      2. Which famous-family sibling and his singer girlfriend broke the new rules and won’t get vaccinated? They might share one kiss, but not at the Versace table, which has replaced them with a newly minted/frequently papped couple (who may arrive on a bike).
      3. Which actress claims that she will be filming the second season of her hit show instead of attending the Met Gala, but she’s actually just unvaccinated?

      https://www.gawker.com/celebrity/blind-items-met-gala-2021

      Reply
    18. 18.

      germy

      @debbie:

      I’ve got a sinclair station in my town.  Their weatherman is the most accurate of all our local stations, but the political reporting is all thinly-veiled editorializing.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Central Planning

      Besides Billie Porter, do men ever wear something to these events that isn’t a black/gray tuxedo? Why does it appear that women are the only ones making statements?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Suzanne

      Someone should point out to the GOP that taxing the rich is so uncontroversial that the rich people invited her to be there.

      I mean, no one invited Elise Stefanik or Josh Hawley or Ben Sasse. Just saying.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      John S.

      @Suzanne:

      Those people you listed weren’t invited for another good reason: Generally speaking, conservatives are not very fun. Look at all recent attempts at conservative “humor” in movies. Just cringeworthy shit.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Steeplejack

      @MagdaInBlack:

      I like A.O.C. I don’t agree with all of her positions, but she is media-savvy in a way that other Dems [*cough* Chuck Schumer *cough*] could learn from, and she is an absolute master at not only deflecting GQP attacks but bouncing them back with devastating effect. We could have much worse (and do!) at the left end of the party.

      I liked her “Tax the Rich” dress and her comment about “breaking the fourth wall.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kay

      Ben Jacobs
      @Bencjacobs
      · 18h
      INBOX: Donald Trump explicitly and falsely claims that the California recall is rigged

      Knew they were going to do it every election. The rigged election grift is too lucrative to give up.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      lowtechcyclist

      With reference to Rep. Maloney’s dress, maybe it’s time we updated the ERA. In 1971, women’s equality was still controversial (the past really is a foreign country), and trying to pass LGBTQ rights would have been unthinkable.  Well, it’s 2021, and LGBTQ equality is just plain overdue.

      So we should try to pass an ERA that guarantees equal rights not just on the basis of sex, but sexual orientation and gender identity. (If that last is the proper term for trans and nonbinary rights; I’m not always up on the latest lingo.)

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ohio Mom

      @Central Planning: If you go to the NYT’s slide show, a good number of men wearing statement pieces. But generally, no, they don’t rise to the level of the women’s outfits.

      I found myself with mixed feelings about AOC’s presence but then remembered I don’t have to have an opinion on everything. Politicians need rich friends, like Willie Sutton, she’s going where the money is. Was that too cynical of me?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      gene108

      @Central Planning:

      I saw some pictures of guys wearing things slightly off from a typical tuxedo.

      Two wore denim/ cowboy-ish clothes. One guy had a white tuxedo top with white sweatpants and sneakers.

      There others in more colorful clothes, even if the pattern was tuxedo-ish.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Immanentize

      @Steeplejack: I like AOC too. For one thing, she seems to drive all the right people crazy and forces errors.

      “Look, a Congressperson at a Gala!” is not the winning PR gotcha the media blowholes think it is. Except to other such spouters.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Central Planning: Not that long ago, dress was a form of lekking behaviour for men, too.  [the time of Beau Brummel, etc]  These days, lekking takes other forms.  Do you remember in the 90s, some men would carry fake cellphones ?  Men would put their cellphones on the table at restaurants during dates, as a way of impressing their dining partners with the (uh) size of their equipment.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: They must know it is gonna be a big huge loss, to start beating the “stolen” drum circle so soon. Which is good, because in an off election, if they get blown out, it will make the claim more ridiculous in the future. Especially if some of the AZ audit folks end up in legal trouble.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      If it hasn’t already it will be a reason to run. Either win or ride the Right wing gravy train for a couple of years. Can’t lose. Probably shouldn’t have gutted all the campaign finance regulation.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      NotMax

      @germy

      When hearing the name Sinclair didn’t evoke revulsion.

      Alternative link to skip directly to the thunder lizards.

      Where are the dinosaurs now? Is there really a Lost World? The dinosaurs were never lost, just relocated. The creatures were offered to the Smithsonian Institution, but were turned down. The dinosaurs were then retired and dispersed to different parks. While working for the EPA in Texas, I took a daytrip to Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, TX, about 100 miles southwest of Dallas, to view dinosaur footprints. Much to my amazement, I was also able to revisit my childhood dinosaur friends, Apatosaurus and Tyrannosaurus rex. They were permanently put out to pasture in Texas, just like many of the nation’s racehorses.…

      Where do the other New York World’s Fair dinosaurs reside? Triceratops is in the Museum of Science & Industry in Louisville, KY; Stegosaurus went to the Dinosaur National Monument in Jensen, UT; Corythosaurus is in Independence, KS; Ankylosaurus lives in the Houston, TX Museum of Natural Science; Struthiomimus went to the Milwaukee, WI Public Museum; and Trachodon lives in the Brookfield, IL Zoo. Sadly, Ornitholestes was stolen and never recovered. Source

      ;)

      Reply
    47. 47.

      different-church-lady

      Jake Maccoby
      @jdmaccoby
      ·
      22h
      If Joe Biden mandated not walking off a cliff we could wrap this thing up today

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Tony Jay

      When they’re clutching their pearls and pre-emptively declaring themselves the winners of Optic War Eleventy-Billion, you know that they know that you know how much they hate and fear the optics of a left-wing Democrat using the Met Gala as an opportunity to make a statement and looking damned fine doing it.

      Plus, loved the pictures of Britain’s Emma Raducanu enjoying being young, gifted and completely in the madness of her moment at the event. That girl’s going to need a purse the size of the Arthur Ashe Court to contain all the money, endorsements, clothes and modelling jobs people are going to be throwing at her. Fingers crossed she’s as smart and level-headed as she appears to be, because 18 is hella young to be handed the world on a plate.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      different-church-lady

      @Immanentize: So basically the Met Gala is a Halloween party with a bunch of people standing around awkwardly saying, “Is that a superhero outfit?” only with millions of dollars?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Congresswoman Maloney was a longtime sponsor of the Corporate Transparency Act which requires disclosure of the real owners of shell companies. The act was added to the defence bill last December, which was then passed over trump’s veto. A Forbes writer described the Corporate Transparency Act as the most important finanancial reform legislation in decades.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      debbie

      @Tony Jay:

      I hope she can withstand the stress and pressure which seems to have effected other players. It’s tough to enjoy the sport knowing how tough it is on the participants

      ETA: How horrible to be so young and not enjoy what you’ve dedicated your life to.

      Reply

